FAQs

Does White House Black Market charge for shipping? White House Black Market offers free 2-day shipping on orders of $50 or more. In a hurry? Why not consider the express shipping options that are available? Express shipping costs start at £15.95 and Next Business Day shipping is available from $23.00.

Can I get my White House Black Market items gift-wrapped? Bought a gift that you want to make extra special? While White House Black Market doesn’t off specific gift wrapping they can provide luxury branded gift bags for your order. All price tags will be removed and your items will also be wrapped in tissue paper.

Can I get a student discount at White House Black Market? It doesn’t look like White House Black Market offers a student discount at the moment. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make awesome savings with this retailer. With amazing prices available in the sale section you can grab an entire outfit at bargain prices. And if you spot something full price, why not use a Marie Claire promo code for great savings?

Can I pick up my White House Black Market order in-store? Absolutely! Once you have placed your order online you can collect your item the same day. A confirmation email is usually sent within the hour and you can collect it from your selected store. If you don’t receive your email, you can call the store to check when your item is ready for collection.

Can I get gift cards from White House Black Market? Gift cards are the ultimate gift for those who love fashion and like shopping for themselves. You can purchase White House Black Market gift cards online or in-store. We love the convenience of gift cards and so will the recipient.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Emails: When you provide your email address at White House Black Market you will receive a 20% discount coupon. In addition, you will get regular updates with information on upcoming sales, promotions, and new collections. Be the first to know all about the brand you love.

Shop the Sale and Outlet Rail: The sale and outlet sections on the White House Black Market are a great way to update your wardrobe or find a specific outfit at a fraction of the cost. With final reductions in the sale under $50 you won’t want to miss them before they go. The outlet has gorgeous items for less than $49 including denim and accessories.

Join WHBM Rewards: You will automatically become eligible for 20% off your next purchase when you join the rewards program. So those wide-leg jeans or blazer that you had your eye on instantly becomes more affordable. But we love that you can bank additional rewards with every purchase that you make at White House Black Market. There are several reward tiers available from bronze to platinum. Fashionistas won’t want to miss out.

Refer a Friend: When you find a fashion brand that you love and feel good wearing you will want to share the love! Share White House Black Market with a friend via email, WhatsApp, Facebook, or Messenger, and both you and your friend with receive $20 off your next purchase. Looks like both of you could be rocking a new outfit very soon!

Need a Stylist?: If you’re in need of some fashion advice, why not connect with a stylist online or in-store? Why not take the guesswork out of your next wardrobe and let the stylist put together fantastic looks to suit you? Once you have your new items in the basket, don’t forget to use one of our Marie Claire promo codes and enjoy great discounts on your next purchase.

How to use your White House Black Market promo code