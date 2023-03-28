FAQs

Does Yoox offer free shipping? Yoox offers free standard shipping under one condition—the order must total at least $250. Any other order will incur a shipping fee. There are also upgrade options available that you can use to get expedited shipping. These cost more than standard shipping with prices that increase depending on how soon you need the order delivered.

Does Yoox do student discounts? Yoox has a student discount program that students can take advantage of to save a little on their purchases. The discount program is offered through a third-party organization called Student Beans. It extends to both active students and graduates.

Does Yoox offer free returns? Yoox provides a free shipping label for returns but we called Yoox and confirmed that all returns incur a $6.95 return fee. Returns and exchanges must be requested within 60 days of delivery to be eligible. If you’re not sure whether or not you can submit a return, you can always contact their customer support to find out for sure.

Does Yoox have a newsletter? Users can sign up for the official Yoox newsletter to stay up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and new products. It’s free to sign up for and you can always opt out at any time. To join the newsletter, enter your email address into the form on the Yoox homepage footer.

How often does Yoox have sales? Yoox hosts sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter is a great way to stay informed of when the next one is coming up.

Hints and tips

Shopping at Yoox can come with a hefty price tag but that’s to be expected when shopping for luxury goods. That said, there’s no need to spend more than you have to. With these tips and tricks in mind, you can save a pretty penny on your next order. These are tips for both regular customers as well as one-time shoppers looking to save a little on their purchase.

Wait for a sale: If you don’t mind waiting, you can always hold out for a sale. These pop up periodically throughout the year and sometimes around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, you can always check out the sales page. This section is dedicated to listing all of the products currently available at Yoox at a discounted rate. You can browse all of the discounted items at once or sort them by department to find what you want a little faster.

Sign up for the newsletter: This option is ideal for regular customers. Signing up for the newsletter will keep you informed of upcoming sales, new products, and promos worth checking out. It’s free to subscribe and you can always opt out at any time. To join the newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the website.

Follow Yoox on social media: Much like signing up for the newsletter, you can follow Yoox through various social media platforms. This is a good way to find out when they’re having a sale or when something new is coming out. There is a list of Yoox social media profiles in the footer of the Yoox website. Just click the platform you prefer and give them a follow.

Use Premier to find products: The Première feature helps you find the perfect items for you. Apply filters and save your personalized searches while shopping. You will receive email notifications when items you're interested in become available.

How to use your Yoox promo code