Once more for the people in the back: Music! Videos! Aren't! Dead! When artists like Drake and Future decide to utilize the evolving medium, it's further proof that sometimes the best way to prevent misconstrued lyrics and promote an upcoming album (cough cough, What a Time to Be Alive round two?) is to hype fans up with visuals. These artists and more are doing just that by releasing incredible new music videos that we've rounded up, below. Make sure to check back at our running list of the best throughout the year.

"Physical" - Dua Lipa

Dark, moody, sensual. That heart she rips out of that man's chest? Talk about some Vampire Diaries sh*t. Dua Lipa produces an incredible four-minute music video for "Physical," a new single from her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia. The mix of realism and animation feels like Alice in Wonderland entered a time capsule into 2020, and I'm here for it.

"Life Is Good" - Future ft. Drake

File: Drake and Future taking out the trash at 5:30 a.m., becoming pseudo Apple genius workers, and working as mechanics, cashiers at a Hotlanta's drive-thru, and chefs as something I'd never expect to see in my lifetime. Come for the Hotline Bling vibes three-and-a-half-minutes in, stay for the pure joy Drake radiates rapping alongside Future once again.

"Rare" - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a celestial goddess in "Rare," emerging as a beautiful creature of the Earth quickly and confidently—similar to how she released her third studio album of the same title. The mesmerizing music video makes me want to hop through my computer screen into the new world Gomez created for herself since her last album, Revival (2015), and explore it for myself.

"GUESS WHAT" - Russ ft. Rick Ross

You know the music video that you envision as soon as you listen to a song for the first time that perfectly matches the vibe? Russ and Rick Ross' "GUESS WHAT" does just that with its (literal) snapshots of a high-stakes poker game, beautiful women, and pure opulence one could only expect from a Russ and Rick Ross collaboration.

