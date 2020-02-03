Whatever you're going through—whether that's grieving the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, coping with heartbreak after someone recently ghosted you, or simply feeling all of the feels after an excruciatingly long work week, sadness comes in all forms and these new songs are here to help us take a few breaths, exhale, and release it.

From Demi Lovato to Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch, this is our running list of the best sad songs of 2020.

"Anyone" - Demi Lovato

The world was moved to tears when Demi Lovato performed her new single, "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammys. Lovato wrote the song, which is a devastating cry for help, four days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018. "I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she told New Music Daily.

"Wrong Direction" - Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld, angel, entered 2020 by releasing her heartbreaking single, "Wrong Direction," about a past relationship with a partner who was unfaithful to her. "Love me with your worst intentions / Didn't even stop to question / Every time you burned me down / Don't know how, for a moment it felt like heaven."

"Everybody - Mac Miller

Every song on Mac Miller's posthumous album, Circles, feels a bit soul-crushing knowing that we're never going to hear new sound from the rapper again. Lyrics like, "Everybody's gotta live / And everybody's gonna die / Everybody just wanna have a good, good time" give fans an inescapable feeling that Miller knew what was coming next.

"Letter to Nipsey" - Meek Mill ft. Roddy Ricch

Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch teamed up to create "Letter to Nipsey," a single dedicated to Nipsey Hussle who was killed in a shooting near his Los Angeles store in 2019. Meek and Roddy performed the song at the 2020 Grammys in front of Nipsey's wife, Lauren London, to celebrate the life of the late rapper and activist. As Nipsey would say, "The marathon continues."

"Homecoming Queen?" - Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini, widely known for her single with The Chainsmokers called "This Feeling," is set to release her third album, Kelsea, in March. "Homecoming Queen?" is an empowering lead single on the album that speaks truth to dealing with insecurities and questioning your worth.

"You Should Be Sad" - Halsey

While it's unclear which ex Halsey is referring to in "You Should Be Sad," what is clear is the eclectic sound the 25-year-old artist brings to her new album, Manic. "Every song has its own identity! I’ve always said 'the album changes its mind as often as I do,'" Halsey tweeted to a fan in early January. This one goes out to all of the exes who did us wrong.

