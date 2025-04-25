Benny Blanco just gave Selena Gomez the prom night she never had—and honestly, my heart simply can’t take it. On April 24, the music producer shared a video on Instagram revealing that Gomez, who grew up in the spotlight as a child star, never got to experience the high school rite of passage. So, he threw one just for her. The video walks us through the entire night, from Gomez's glam prep to the big prom dress reveal. And while the whole thing was beyond sweet, as a beauty girl, I couldn't stop staring at her glam, especially that hairstyle.

Paired with a gorgeous pink dress, Gomez’s lob haircut was curled to frame each side of her face, thanks to a well-placed middle part. While she opted out of any additional hair accessories, a black choker, sheer stockings, and ankle booties added a bit of edge to the look, inadvertently proving how versatile this style really is.

A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco) A photo posted by on

Gomez has never been one to shy away from a good hair moment. Over the years, she’s been spotted in everything from a bob to a wolf cut, experimenting with different colors and styling techniques along the way. This year alone, she’s worn this lob haircut with classic curls, bumped ends, an old Hollywood style, and much more.

Whether people have been growing out their bobs post the Hailey Bieber big-chop era, or we’re all just ready for short hair this spring, it feels like lobs have been making a fierce comeback. Celebrities like Demi Moore have also been spotted in the look this year (although hers may have been a wig), and others like Zendaya and Viola Davis have worn the hairstyle in the past. I have committed to my short haircut for the foreseeable future, but if you’re not quite ready for cunty little bob status but still want less hair to deal with regularly, a lob may be your best bet. Keep reading to see the products you’ll need to keep your hair looking fresh post-cut.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss $36 at Sephora $36 at Amazon $36 at Target One thing that I always notice with Gomez's lob is how shiny her hair is. Get a similar sheen by adding a hair gloss to your wash-day routine.

T3 Switch Kit Classic Trio $319.99 at Sephora I love a curled lob (and seemingly, so does Gomez), but I also like different curl sizes. To avoid buying multiple tools, opt for one that allows you to switch out the barrels, like this one from T3.

amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo $28 at Sephora If you have fine or oily hair, dry shampoo is a must. This one from Amika is one of my favorites.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors