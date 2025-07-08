.Fun fact: I’ve been an avid nail polish collector since high school. At this point, my bottle of Essie’s Wicked could choose sides in the never-ending TikTok war between Millennials and Gen-Z. Like all beauty products, nail polish does expire, but as someone who seemingly transformed into an at-home nail technician during quarantine, it’s hard to let go of the shades that got me through one of the most trying periods of my adult life. That being said, I know it has to be done, and thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here to help me start fresh all over again.

If you’re in the same boat and need to revamp your nail-care collection, I’ve curated a list of products that will be going on sale on Amazon right now. This year’s event runs from July 8 to 11, allowing three full days to shop and restock to your heart’s content. Let this be a reminder to sign up for an Amazon Prime account if you haven't already. It's free, and you'll need one to access the deals.

Cult classics like O.P.I.’s Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath will be on sale, and TikTok viral brands like Aprés and Dazzle Dry will be offering a percentage off select products and bundle deals. There are even strengthening treatments and press-on options that will also be available at a discount. Some of these are also celeb favorites, so it's the perfect time to pair your nude manicure or pedicure with your favorite A-lister.

There are a few formulas in here that I will personally be adding to my shopping cart, and since I identify as an overachiever (and the favorite niece in the family), I will also be getting some nail polishes to add as stocking stuffers for the holidays. Keep reading for the best nail polish deals that you can shop during Prime Day 2025.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

The Best Nail Treatments on Sale During Prime Day

OPI Nail Envy Strengthener in Bubble Bath (Was $20) $19.95 at Amazon This formula from OPI promises strengthened nails and protection against chipping, peeling, and splitting—all in an effort to provide healthy-looking nails that last. The best part? It’s available in the brand’s cult-favorite shade, Bubble Bath. Epres Ephd Bond Repair Nail Treatment (Was $20) $20 at Amazon One of the best parts about nail treatments is that you can use them as base coats before going in with color. This clear formula from ePhD helps to reinforce brittle nails and is especially well-suited for post-gel or acrylic removal. Dazzle Dry Bare Transform Ridge Filler (Was $25) $25 at Amazon Boasting Dazzle Dry’s famous quick-setting technology, this nail treatment is perfect for anyone who has ridges in their nails or an uneven nail bed, and it comes in two shades, a milky pink and a clear. L'OCCITANE Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Oil With 30% Shea Oil (Was $22) $17 at Amazon US Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla is currently growing out her nails with the help of this nail and cuticle oil. "It's been a savior," she says. "My nails already look and feel so much stronger."

The Best Press-On Nails on Sale During Prime Day

Chillhouse Chillhouse Chill Tips, Press on Nails Kit (Was $16) $15.99 at Amazon Beauty editors are obsessed with this brand for a reason. Chill tips come in a variety of chic designs and fit most nail beds with ease. heyhae Heyhae Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips (Were $10) $9.99 at Amazon A cross between press-ons and traditional gel nail polish, these semi-cured gel nail strips from Heyhae can be cured under an LED/UV lamp in just a few seconds, providing a salon-quality manicure in half the time it takes to get your nails professionally done. Glamnetic Press on Nails Set - Madamn (Was $16) $13 at Amazon US Master the french mani look in seconds with this sleek set. Glamnetic Press on Nails Set - Berry Maroon (Was $16) $13 at Amazon US Fall nails will be here faster than you know it, and this berry color is the perfect in-between option.

The Best Nail Polish Colors on Sale During Prime Day

Aprés Apres Gel Couleur Trio Set (Was $36) $35.98 at Amazon Aprés is one of my favorite gel nail polish brands of all time, and all of the brand’s products will be available for 20 percent off during Prime Day. This includes a few of my favorite shades, like Lucky Envelope and Wild Lilac, which come in sets that also offer top and base coat formulas. Essie Essie Nail Polish, Ballet French Manicure Kit (Was $18) $13.99 at Amazon Essie is doing 15 percent off of select kits, which include shades like Fairy Tailor, Bubbles Only, and Caviar Bar, each paired with the gel by Essie top coat. That being said, this set that features the classic Ballet Slippers and Blanc, which is a snowy white shade, is already on sale and is perfect for giving you an easy at-home French manicure. CND Vinylux Longwear Pink Nail Polish (Was $12) $10.59 at Amazon CND is one of the best long-wear nail polish brands I have ever used, and a few offerings are also already on sale, like this Vinylux formula in the shade Negligee. Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer (Was $22) $22 at Amazon Dazzle Dry is the perfect nail polish option for people who want the speed of doing gel nails but who also want to use a traditional lacquer formula. During Prime Day, you’ll be able to shop the brand’s mini kit systems (inclusive of nail prep, base, and top coats, as well as cuticle oil, alongside a polish color), as well as single polishes like this one in the shade Ready. Set. Pose. essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish (Was $13) $10 at Amazon US Lock your favorite style in place with this glossy top-coat. OPI Rapidry in Quick Sand (Was $10) $8 at Amazon US A quick dry polish is always a winner for your summer pedicure, and this light sandy shade is just perfection.

The Best Gel Kits on Sale During Prime Day

Aprés Gel-X Nail Professional Starter Kit (Was $130) $104 at Amazon US Whether you’re a seasoned pro or are just starting your at-home gel-x journey, this kit from Apres comes with practically everything that you need. From the actual nail tips to the primer and even a bonder that you’ll need to extend the wear time of your manicure, this kit is a one-stop shop for at-home nail technicians. SUNUV Sun2c 48w Uv Light for Nails (Was $50) $39.99 at Amazon If you work with any type of gel nail polish or system at home, it’s imperative that you have a UV lamp that properly cures your nails. What it looks like doesn’t necessarily matter, but it must have a minimum of 48 watts to be able to properly cure the gel all the way. This one from Sunuv is one of my favorites and is also already on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.