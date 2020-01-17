One month into 2020, we've already been blessed with new sound from Drake and Future, a posthumous single from Mac Miller, and a weird-albeit-catchy single called "Yummy" from Justin Bieber—his first solo track in three years. If that's not enough to get you pumped, Rihanna, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and Miley Cyrus are just a few artists expected to release new music during this wild election year (someone had to say it!).

Here, we're keeping tabs on the best new music of 2020. Check back frequently to see who made the cut.

"Life Is Good" - Future ft. Drake

Life is, in fact, good when you're reminded of Drake and Future's 2015 What a Time to Be Alive upon listening to the rappers' new single, "Life Is Good." When Drake said "Workin' on the weekend like usual" ...I felt that.

"A Sweeter Place" - Selena Gomez ft. Kid Cudi

Stranger things have happened than a Selena Gomez x Kid Cudi collaboration, but I'm here for it. Both artists have struggled with their mental health and effectively turned their pain into art. Adding Selena to the mix brings a different sound than we're used to with Cudi, but "A Sweeter Place" has similar undertones to past songs like "Releaser" and "Cosmic Warrior" on his 2016 album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

"Conversations In The Dark" - John Legend

Ahead of his guest appearance on NBC's This Is Us, John Legend released his new single, "Conversations In The Dark," that's going to become the top wedding song of 2020. "I will never try to change you, change you / I will always want the same you, same you / Swear on everything I pray to / That I won't break your heart." You heard it here first.

"Good News" - Mac Miller

A year and a half after the devastating loss of Mac Miller, the rapper's family decided to release a posthumous album, Circles, that allows the world to reflect on the incredible talent it lost. "Good News" is the first single from the album, which carries the familiar nostalgia we're used to from Miller all the way back to his Blue Slide Park days. The first listen hurts, but the second listen is oddly comforting knowing his legacy will live on.

"Me Gusta" - Shakira & Anuel AA

A month before she plans to headline the 2020 Super Bowl with J.Lo, Shakira released "Me Gusta" with Puerto Rican trap artist Anuel AA. In classic Shakira fashion, hips will definitely not lie when you dance to this in the club.

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber

I can't believe I'm saying this, but "Yummy" bumps. It's the first solo single Bieber has released in three years in anticipation of his upcoming album (release date TBD). While the song feels very far removed from Bieber's "Baby" days courtesy of its R&B sound, the 25-year-old is consistent when it comes to singing about his love interests. "Yummy" is apparently an ode to Hailey Bieber. (Make of it what you will.)

"Changes" - Lauv

Most people will recognize Lauv from his 2017 hit, "I Like Me Better," but the 25-year-old artist has proven he's more than a one-hit-wonder. "Changes" is amongst a series of songs the self-proclaimed "one man boy band" plans to release in 2020 ahead of his debut album, How I'm Feeling.

