12 New 2022 Memoirs to Add to Your TBR Pile

From Kendra James's 'Admissions' to Viola Davis's 'Finding Me.'

Sometimes the best way to feel seen is by reading an incredible memoir and realizing, through another person's story, we're not alone in our thoughts and feelings. This year's exciting new memoirs can help us do just that. From Viola Davis's Finding Me to Selma Blair's Mean Baby, find Marie Claire's running list of highly-anticipated 2022 memoirs to order, below. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the year!

'Lost & Found' by Kathryn Schulz

Kathryn Schulz, a staff writer at The New Yorker and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, wrote a moving memoir about loss and discovery. In Lost & Found, she traces some of the important relationships in her life—and illustrates simultaneous feelings of grief, love, and heartbreak—after meeting the person she would marry 18 months before her father died.

'Admissions' by Kendra James

If you need further proof of the elitism that plagues the education system, read Kendra James’s Admissions, where James reflects on the years she spent at The Taft School as the first African-American legacy student.

'Miss Me With That' by Rachel Lindsay

In Miss Me With That, Rachel Lindsay shares her full story for the first time, letting readers inside her world both inside and outside of The Bachelor franchise.

'Black American Refugee' by Tiffanie Drayton

In an expansion of her New York Times piece, Tiffanie Drayton explores the Black American experience and the nuances of the American Dream as she details her early memories of moving from Trinidad and Tobago to the States—and what life entailed after that.

'Body Work' by Melissa Febos

Following the highly-acclaimed release of Girlhood, Melissa Febos returns with Body Work. Here, Febos explores the art of writing about ourselves—quite a meta topic, if we do say so ourselves!—and how it impacts our lives.

'Happy People Are Annoying' by Josh Peck

Where are my Drake and Josh fans at?! Josh Peck is set to release Happy People Are Annoying, dubbed a “self-help-memoir-essay-collection,” that explores his coming of age story—the good, the bad, and the ugly—and how he’s finally living the life he’s always wanted.

'Left on Tenth' by Delia Ephron

Delia Ephron—sister of the late Nora Ephron and a You’ve Got Mail screenwriter—tackles grief, love, and loss in a moving memoir that details her experience losing her sister and her husband, then being diagnosed with leukemia.

'Hello, Molly!' by Molly Shannon

In Hello, Molly! Molly Shannon opens up about how she became the celebrated, hilarious actress she is after an early life filled with tragedy and grief.

'Finding Me' by Viola Davis

The highly-anticipated memoir from Viola Davis will tell the award-winning actress' life story in her own words. “This is my story...straight, no chaser,” she said in a statement, per the Associated Press, so you can expect this to be a good one.

'Burn the Page' by Danica Roem

Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to U.S. state legislature, takes readers inside her political journey and the challenges she’s overcome.

'Managing Expectations' by Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver fans will want to pick up this memoir immediately to learn more about the actress’ upbringing, career path, and family.

'Mean Baby' by Selma Blair

If you thought you knew Selma Blair, think again. Here, the actress opens up about being a “mean baby” and the evolution of her life throughout the years.

