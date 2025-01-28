Books can transport us into different worlds, mindsets, and lives—and with everything going on nowadays, it’s understandable if you’re looking for an escape right about now. And what better genre to get swept up in than romance? Romance novels have been booming for the last few years, partially because there’s something for everyone: The newest love stories range from sweet to sexy—and everywhere in between—with every race, gender, and sexuality represented. They span nearly every genre on the shelf, from historical to sci-fi to horror to fantasy, and cover every classic-for-a-reason trope, like enemies-to-lovers, friends-to-lovers, grumpy-sunshine, fake relationship, forbidden love…the list goes on (and on).

This year’s slate of new romance offerings promises to whisk readers away into heart-pounding stories sure to leave you swooning. Here are the best romance books of 2025 so far, and exciting, upcoming titles to look out for. (For even more recommendations for your TBR stack, check out our list of the best romance books of 2024.)

'Onyx Storm' by Rebecca Yarros $27.89 at Bookshop Release date: January 21 Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series has sparked a global phenomenon like the Harry Potter and Twilight books before it. The third book in the hugely addicting, very steamy romantasy series—which is slated to include five books total—is out now, and promises to continue ramping up the adventure, political tensions, and, of course, romance that began in Fourth Wing and Iron Flame.

'I Think They Love You' by Julian Winters $16.74 at Bookshop Release date: January 28 Award-winning YA author Julian Winters takes the fake-dating route in his adult romance debut. Denz must show his family that he’s capable of commitment and, therefore, of succeeding his father as CEO of the family business. Meanwhile, his ex, Braylon, needs access to Denz’s network to score a promotion. Obviously, the best choice here is to strike up a fake relationship that definitely won’t get messy.

'Can’t Help Faking in Love' by Swati Hegde $16.74 at Bookshop Release date: February 11 This take on the fake-dating trope is more in the vein of the classic rom-com The Wedding Date: Needing to prove to her family that she’s not only successful but also happily in love, Harsha hires a local barista to pose as her date to her cousin’s wedding weekend. An extremely charming, heartwarming tale of falling unexpectedly in love ensues.

'I Got Abducted by Aliens and Now I’m Trapped in a Rom-Com' by Kimberly Lemming $17.67 at Bookshop Release date: February 18 If the title and cover alone aren’t enough to convince you to dive into this hilarious and very raunchy tale, here’s a bit more about it: It centers around Ph.D. student Dory, who is, yes, abducted by aliens and promptly teams up with a pair of sexy and mysterious extra-terrestrials to find her way back home. The start of any great love story!

'Yours, Eventually' by Nura Maznavi $17.67 at Bookshop Release date: February 18 Nura Maznavi’s smart and swoon-worthy novel retells Jane Austen’s Persuasion in a modern-day Pakistani American community. It centers on Asma, a doctor who reunites with her college sweetheart, now a Silicon Valley success, nearly a decade after her overbearing family tore their love apart.

'Crush' by Ada Calhoun $27.90 at Bookshop Release date: February 25 Crush has been compared to Nora Ephron’s Heartburn, so it's bound to be good. It follows a woman who’s content and happy enough until she sets out on a journey of self-discovery after her husband urges her to identify what might be missing from her life. Suddenly, she finds herself pursuing all the passion and desire she’s been craving deep down.

'The Trouble With Anna' by Rachel Griffiths $18.59 at Bookshop Release date: March 4 Like all the best historical romances, this one is set in olden times but leaves outdated gender roles and expectations in the past. Rather than acquiescing to her grandfather’s mandate that she either marry or lose her inheritance, the headstrong titular character embarks on a fierce battle for her independence—albeit with plenty of flirty trysts with her frenemy Lord Julian along the way.

'Say You’ll Remember Me' by Abby Jimenez $26.04 at Bookshop Release date: April 1 Abby Jimenez has become well-known for her clever and heartwarming romances, and this one should be no different. It's the story of Samantha and Xavier, who go on exactly one perfect date before Samantha realizes she’s not in a good place for a relationship—leaving them both haunted by what could have been, no matter how far apart they are.

'Flirting Lessons' by Jasmine Guillory $26.97 at Bookshop Release date: April 8 Jasmine Guillory writes romances for smart, headstrong women everywhere. Her latest novel follows Avery, who’s uptight, single, and wants to explore dating women, but needs help learning to let loose. The titular education comes from local heartbreaker Taylor, who made a bet to avoid sleeping with anyone all summer—made considerably harder by the growing attraction between them.

'The Matchmaker' by Aisha Saeed $16.74 at Bookshop Release date: April 8 This mystery-romance combo will spice up even the grayest of spring days. When Atlanta-based matchmaker Nura's clients’ weddings begin collapsing into terrifying chaos, she ropes in her childhood best friend Azar to help her investigate the suspicious circumstances. Less of a mystery, of course, is how such an exhilarating mission is likely to turn any friends into quite a bit more.

'Anywhere You Go' by Bridget Morrissey $17.67 at Bookshop Release date: April 22 This one sounds a bit like a queer take on The Holiday, and it just might have you blushing even more than you do at Jude Law’s antics. A small-town Midwestern waitress and Manhattan career woman swap homes for a brief respite from their chaotic lives—only to find themselves each promptly swept up in budding new romances.

'Great Big Beautiful Life' by Emily Henry $26.97 at Bookshop Release date: April 22 By many counts, Emily Henry is the reigning queen of contemporary romance, and her next novel will likely uphold that title. It starts with two writers competing for the opportunity to document the life story of aging heiress Margaret Ives. Soon, it evolves into a tangled tale in which Alice and Hayden are left questioning everything Margaret’s been telling them, as well as their nearly debilitating attraction for one another.

'Hotter in the Hamptons' by Tinx $25.19 at Amazon Release date: May 6 The “internet’s big sister” has already swept bestseller lists with a self-help book filled with dating tips, and next up, she’s trying her hand at fictional romance. Tinx’s debut novel follows an N.Y.C. It Girl who flees to the Hamptons after her life implodes, only to end up in what promises to be an extra-spicy enemies-to-lovers situation with the woman who ruined her life.

'Silver Elite' by Dani Francis $30.68 at Bookshop Release date: May 6 With Silver Elite, Dani Francis launches a new series that combines romance and dystopia. Sign us up. It centers on Wren, a secretly psychic young woman who gets the chance to aid a rebel uprising from inside the enemy’s ranks. The already difficult mission becomes even more so as she’s been assigned to train there under a devastatingly handsome commanding officer.

'Sounds Like Love' by Ashley Poston $17.67 at Bookshop Release date: June 17 This paranormal romance explores the mysterious but undeniable connection between songwriter Joni, who’s been struggling to write new lyrics, and a musician whose gorgeous melody somehow pops into Joni’s head one day. Their strange telepathy brings them physically together, after which they agree to finish their song in hopes of closing off the connection. It’s not like the universe is flashing a neon sign at them saying they’re meant to be together or anything!

