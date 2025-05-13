Gone are the days when self-help books were practically required to be cheesy, impersonal, and boring. Now, if you know where to look, you'll find empowering, genuinely useful self-help books designed to make you feel good, like you're receiving advice from a trusted friend or an inspiring mentor. Far from only offering overly generalized lists of life tips, the self-help genre also includes compelling memoirs and handy nonfiction guides for anyone interested in growing their creativity, career, emotional maturity, or spiritual life.

No matter what you're going through in life—or even if you're just looking for a life-changing book to read—we could all use a little self-help and extracurricular learning from time to time. Ahead, check out 30 of the self-help books for women that made our required reading list.

'15 Lies Women Are Told at Work…And the Truth We Need to Succeed' by Bonnie Hammer $26.96 at Bookshop Bonnie Hammer has spent five decades in the corporate world, including as a top executive at NBCUniversal, so you can trust her opinions on the various pieces of advice that women in the workplace are so often told. Spoiler alert: She rejects a lot of those catchy little phrases, like “know your worth” and “you can have it all,” as sneaky ways to hold women back, and offers a handful of “uncommon sense” tips to follow instead on the path to career success.

'The Age of Magical Overthinking' by Amanda Montell $26.96 at Bookshop In this very funny, smart book, author Amanda Montell, who also wrote Wordslut and Cultish and hosts the podcast "Sounds Like A Cult," dives into the concept of “magical thinking,” the belief that our internal thoughts can affect the external world. Montell suggests that magical thinking may currently be at an all-time high as we cling to any possible coping mechanism to deal with our chaotic world. Her book will teach you a lot about these often irrational, anxiety-ridden patterns and help you learn to reframe your thinking on a broad range of topics, from personal relationships to celebrity culture.

'Believe It' by Jamie Kern Lima $26.96 at Bookshop Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics and the first female CEO of a L'Oréal brand, shares her empowering story of navigating the beauty industry's impossible standards while helping you overcome any feelings of self-doubt that may be holding you back in your own life.

'Beyond the Mountains' by Deja Vu Prem $24.18 at Bookshop After growing up in an abusive home in the Philippines, Deja Vu Prem sought a new life by moving to San Francisco as a mail-order bride at the age of 17. Her ensuing marriage turned out to be an emotionally abusive one, prompting another escape with her two young children. This inspirational memoir exemplifies and celebrates the strength, bravery, and willpower it takes to reclaim your inner power and build the life you deserve.

'Big Magic' by Elizabeth Gilbert $16.74 at Bookshop Big Magic is a must-read for anybody struggling to fuel the artist inside them while grappling with society's expectations to work in the Big, Bad Corporate World. In the book, Elizabeth Gilbert—the best-selling author of Eat, Pray, Love—shows it's always possible to live a creative life once you decide to put some faith in yourself and the universe.

'The Body Keeps the Score' by Bessel van der Kolk $17.67 at Bookshop This book has gained incredible popularity recently, and with good reason: Not only does it delve into the many ways that trauma and psychological distress wreak havoc on the body (something that the New Age community has contended for years), but it also details science-backed methods of moving past trauma and taking ownership of one's life.

'Communion: The Female Search for Love' by bell hooks $16.73 at Bookshop At first glance, it may seem like this book is purely about looking for romantic love, but guess again: Written by renowned intersectional feminist bell hooks, Communion is the third in a series about living through love as a woman of color. Although it does discuss romantic love at length and compellingly dismisses the notion that romance and feminism are mutually exclusive, it also teaches readers how to foster self-love, friendship, and psychological peace.

'Cringeworthy' by Melissa Dahl $13.46 at Amazon Accidentally liking your ex's new girlfriend's picture on Instagram? Been there. Watching a stranger trip in front of a bunch of people? Done that. In Melissa Dahl's Cringeworthy, she explores a "lifetime of cringing" and what our most awkward moments can teach us about ourselves.

'Find Your Unicorn Space' by Eve Rodsky $16.74 at Bookshop When you feel your creativity wavering or being put on the back burner, Eve Rodsky's 2021 guide couldn't be more relevant. In it, the Fair Play author helps readers channel their most creative selves while living in a seemingly endless hustle culture.

'First & Only' by Jennifer R. Farmer $8 at Amazon For every Black woman who has experienced microaggressions in the workplace and had to work twice as hard as their white colleague to get that raise, Jennifer R. Farmer's First & Only: A Black Woman's Guide to Thriving at Work and in Life is essential reading.

'The Four Agreements' by Don Miguel Ruiz $12.04 at Bookshop In this best-selling 1997 book, Don Miguel Ruiz uses ancient Toltec wisdom to teach us how to transform our lives using the four agreements: Be impeccable with your word, don't take anything personally, don't make assumptions, and always do your best.

'How to Relax' by Thich Nhat Hanh $9.25 at Bookshop One of the eight books in renowned Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh's Mindfulness Essentials collection, How to Relax calls out our fast-paced society for its seeming inability to stop and smell the flowers. Through his easily digestible instruction and no-nonsense delivery, Hanh teaches us how to incorporate mindfulness and gratitude into our everyday lives, asserting we can center ourselves and meditate anywhere—in front of the television, in our seats at work, or even on a crowded train.

'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up' by Marie Kondo $15.80 at Bookshop If you loved Marie Kondo's Netflix series, queue up her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up next. Anyone who considers their home a sacred space will learn how freeing and uplifting decluttering can be from Kondo's genius tips, based on her signature KonMari method.

'Little Weirds' by Jenny Slate $17.66 at Bookshop While it's not exactly a traditional self-help book, Jenny Slate's collection of essays will make you feel a lot less alone as she navigates universal themes like love, anxiety, and heartbreak, and celebrates the little things in life that matter the most.

'Maybe You Should Talk to Someone' by Lori Gottlieb $15.81 at Bookshop What happens when you're a therapist who needs therapy? Lori Gottlieb shares her deeply personal experience of switching from clinician to patient, and what we can all learn when we break down the walls we've built around ourselves, consciously or not.

'New Happy' by Stephanie Harrison $26.04 at Bookshop In this 2024 bestseller, Harrison examines the lies of what she calls “Old Happy:" You’re not good enough; you need to achieve fame, wealth, and power; and you need to do it all on your own. In their place, she offers a new form of happiness, shaped around nurturing and sharing your unique talents.

'Own It: Make Your Anxiety Work for You' by Caroline Foran $15.67 at Bookshop Author Caroline Foran describes dealing with debilitating anxiety even when, on paper, her life seemed to be going well. In Own It, she shares not only how she muscled through the worst of her mental health struggles but also how she learned to live with her anxiety disorder and how she has learned to manage it successfully on a day-to-day basis.

'Professional Troublemaker' by Luvvie Ajayi Jones Visit Site Imposter syndrome? Never heard of her. Luvvie Ajayi Jones is here to help you tackle fear in your professional and personal life through her signature humor and refreshing honesty.

'Take Back Your Brain' by Kara Loewentheil Visit Site UnF--k Your Brain podcast host Kara Loewentheil turned to cognitive psychology, feminist theory, and her own experiences first in the corporate workforce and then as a life coach to produce this book. The result is a must-read: a how-to manual for quieting the patriarchy-fueled self-critical thoughts that plague many women’s minds and replacing them with a much more empowering inner voice.

'Tiny Beautiful Things' by Cheryl Strayed Visit Site Years before Cheryl Strayed became a best-selling author with her 2012 memoir Wild, she was an anonymous advice columnist who used the pen name "Sugar" at the online literary magazine The Rumpus. After Strayed revealed her identity, she released Tiny Beautiful Things, a compilation of the advice she'd given and received on love and loss and everything in between. It's life-changing material.

'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle Visit Site If you haven't read Glennon Doyle's Untamed, do yourself a favor and order a copy immediately. In the book, Doyle takes readers through her journey to living a truly authentic life that will inspire you to do the same. And, always remember, "We can do hard things."

'What Do You Need?' by Lauren Wesley Wilson Visit Site This book is named for a question that so often isn’t asked of women of color in the workplace—but one that, according to ColorComm founder and CEO Lauren Wesley Wilson, has the power to open doors and clear pathways to leadership positions. Wilson charts out the unwritten rules that can help women of color succeed at work and reach the highest levels of power; the book is directed as much at them as it is at allies who want to help build a truly inclusive, supportive workplace.

'Why Am I Like This?' by Gemma Styles $23.24 at Bookshop Gemma Styles—yes, sister to Harry—is a mental health advocate who’s spoken publicly and often about her neurodivergence and journey to self-acceptance. In this book, subtitled My Brain Isn’t Broken (and Neither Is Yours), she explores not only how the current digital age has severely impacted the mental health of multiple generations, but also how women’s mental health issues, in particular, are so often discounted or ignored—and what we can do to combat those forces.

'Why Not Me?' by Mindy Kaling $17.67 at Bookshop Many celebrities take up book writing, but not every celebrity memoir is as compelling (and funny) as Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling. The actress's second book, released in 2015, features essays documenting her weird, hilarious, and ultimately inspiring journey to find happiness and excitement in all aspects of her life.

'Why We Remember' by Charan Ranganath $17.67 at Bookshop On the surface, this book from neuroscientist Charan Ranganath, Ph.D., may seem purely like a deeply scientific exploration of the mechanisms behind memory-making. However, once you dive in, you’ll discover that science helps provide actionable tips for improving your memory—and not only in the “remembering where you put your sunglasses” way. Ranganath’s guide can help you reframe your past and strengthen your self-awareness.

'Women Living Deliciously' by Florence Given $23.24 at Bookshop Think of this as your guidebook to building a joyful, expansive life free of the patriarchy's constricting binds and impossible-to-achieve standards. In it, Florence Given breaks down the societal, systemic barriers keeping women from living their fullest lives, encouraging all readers to begin a journey toward a truly feminist brand of happiness immediately.

'Year of Yes' by Shonda Rhimes $17.66 at Bookshop $14.07 at Amazon $16.42 at Amazon Shonda Rhimes's Year of Yes will make you feel fearless. As she details her inspiring journey of learning how to say yes (not in the "overwork yourself" way, more in the "get out of your comfort zone" way), the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator encourages you to let your guard down and allow yourself to experience the life moments—big and small—you never imagined you could or would.

'Yoke' by Jessamyn Stanley $14.83 at Bookshop Jessamyn Stanley wants readers to find the "yoga of the everyday" in Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance. The moving wellness book urges us to confront our toughest moments with the same energy and acceptance we would channel in our favorite yoga class.

'You Are a Badass' by Jen Sincero $29.11 at Bookshop $7.96 at Amazon $12.95 at Amazon Success coach Jen Sincero's You Are a Badass is as hilarious as it is helpful: a refreshing, 27-chapter, no-bullshit guide to creating a life you truly love. It's also a perfect gift for that close friend who struggles to see their self-worth.

'You Are Your Best Thing' by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown $15.81 at Bookshop While not explicitly labeled a "self-help book," Tarana Burke and Brené Brown's You Are Your Best Thing is a therapeutic anthology that basically doubles as one. Here, a range of Black writers, organizers, artists, academics, and cultural figures share their perspectives on the Black experience, including topics of shame, vulnerability, and the trauma of white supremacy.