When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Sometimes, making it through the long days of summer can seem like living inside a Lana Del Rey song , especially when the malaise sets in. You know what we’re talking about: that muggy lethargy and shimmering haze that not even an Aperol spritz can fix. One minute, you’re trying on a new sundress and the next you’ve melted into a puddle, incapable of moving, let alone linking up with friends or, let’s be real, cracking open your blackout blinds.

Because we’ve all been there, we rounded up some great summertime reads that have a grasp on what it’s like to feel ennui on even sunny days, and can at least help you relax. From books about messy long weekends away to mysteries against vacation backdrops to sad girl classics that never get old, here’s what’s worth reading when you’re stuck in a summer bummer mood.

