From Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing series to the resurgence of Wicked , fantasy books have all but taken over the best-sellers lists as of late. And if you’re one of the readers who’s been gobbling them up at record speed (who could blame you?), we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to wait for Sarah J. Maas to drop the next A Court of Thorns and Roses book (IYKYK). There are plenty of imaginative mythology-inspired novels worth reading, and they feature all the gods, supernatural beings, and monsters you could ever want, while being rooted in a rich cultural tradition.

No, we’re not suggesting you revisit your seventh-grade English homework. All of the mythology books on this list are modernized retellings of tales from ancient times: Maybe they’re from the perspective of another character, or maybe they offer a female lens on a story that’s been male-centric for too long.

From the much-lauded 2018 hit Circe, which tells the events from The Odyssey of Odysseus’s men being turned into animals from the perspective of the sorceress who made it happen, to The Witch’s Heart, which revisits the Norse myth of Angrboda and Loki, there’s no end of options when it comes to titillating modern day myths. Below are the best mythology books to read now.

Greek Mythology Books

Roman Mythology Books

'Mother of Rome' by Lauren J. A. Bear (2025) $17.15 at Amazon The newest addition to our list, Mother of Rome, was released on June 5, 2025, and it’s already got glowing reviews. It harkens back to the founding of Rome, but if you guessed that the myth’s traditional players of twin brothers Romulus and Remus have been kicked out of the spotlight, you’d be entirely correct. This is about their mother, Rhea, and the life she lived before giving birth. Author Lauren J.A. Bear left a message for fans about the novel on her Goodreads account , writing, “Writing Rhea’s story took out at least three of my nine lives, but I’m so proud of what it became. She is *my* Roman Empire.” 'Call to Juno' by Elisabeth Storrs (2016) $14.95 at Amazon As the third (and most highly reviewed) book in Elisabeth Storrs’s Tales of Ancient Rome series, Call to Juno offers the perspectives of four different characters throughout Roman mythology during the war between Rome and the Etruscan city of Veii. The book follows a sex worker, a heartsick tribune, a goddess, and a servant, but all are unforgettable.

Norse Mythology Books

'The Witch's Heart' by Genevieve Gornichec (2021) $10.00 at Amazon Greece and Rome aren’t the only regions with mythology. Genevieve Gornichec chose to focus her story on the Norse figures of Angrboda, Odin, and Loki. Following the famed magical giantess as she escapes her punishment from the vengeful Odin for refusing to show him the future and begins a family with Loki in a new and imaginative way, The Witch’s Heart might be our gateway to a whole new collection of cultural myths. 'Runemarks' by Joanne Harris (2007) $17.97 at Amazon Odin, Loki, Heimdall, and Thor—Norse gods abound in Joanne Harris’s tale of mythical adventure. It follows a young girl named Maddy who is taken under Odin’s wing to learn all about magic before heading out on a quest that will lead her to encounters with goblins, shapeshifters, Loki, and all kinds of other enchantments. It’s also refreshingly free of any romance—can’t a girl explore the world (er, like, nine of them), without going and falling in love?

Russian Mythology Books

'The Bear and the Nightingale' by Katherine Arden (2017) $9.18 at Amazon In Russian mythology, winter’s not just winter—it’s a time for the demon of winter Morozko, a.k.a. the King Frost, to thrive. The Bear and the Nightingale’s main character, Vasilisa, does her best to pay him homage, lest she and her family get on his bad side, but her cruel new stepmother forbids her to honor him, causing the exact thing Vasilisa once feared to come true. (It also kicks off a unique trilogy you won’t be able to put down.)

