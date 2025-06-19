16 Must-Read Books About Greek Mythology and Other Folklore
From feminist retellings of classic tales to modernized takes.
From Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing series to the resurgence of Wicked, fantasy books have all but taken over the best-sellers lists as of late. And if you’re one of the readers who’s been gobbling them up at record speed (who could blame you?), we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to wait for Sarah J. Maas to drop the next A Court of Thorns and Roses book (IYKYK). There are plenty of imaginative mythology-inspired novels worth reading, and they feature all the gods, supernatural beings, and monsters you could ever want, while being rooted in a rich cultural tradition.
No, we’re not suggesting you revisit your seventh-grade English homework. All of the mythology books on this list are modernized retellings of tales from ancient times: Maybe they’re from the perspective of another character, or maybe they offer a female lens on a story that’s been male-centric for too long.
From the much-lauded 2018 hit Circe, which tells the events from The Odyssey of Odysseus’s men being turned into animals from the perspective of the sorceress who made it happen, to The Witch’s Heart, which revisits the Norse myth of Angrboda and Loki, there’s no end of options when it comes to titillating modern day myths. Below are the best mythology books to read now.
Greek Mythology Books
Jennifer Saint’s 2021 novel about King Minos’s daughter Ariadne tells the story of the princess of Crete through her eyes. Despite her bold choice to turn on her half-brother, the minotaur (yes, really), the patriarchy is alive and well in Ariadne’s world, and her story is a tragic one. Saint received a Goodreads Choice Award for her efforts, illustrating that women’s stories matter, even when they’re not particularly uplifting.
Madeline Miller more or less put mythology books back on the map, and one of her smash hits is 2018's Circe, which went straight to No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Before Miller's take on the literary figure, Circe, a Greek sorceress, was often portrayed as a villain for turning Odysseus’s men into pigs. But what if they deserved it? Such is the premise of Miller’s modernized retelling, which gives Circe the voice she’s been missing for eons. The author later described her as "one of the characters that I felt had been most neglected and that I was frustrated that there wasn’t more about was this goddess." Mission accomplished.
We’re all familiar with Helen of Troy (she did supposedly spark one of the greatest wars in Greek mythology, after all), but what about her sister Clytemnestra? She gets her due in this 2023 masterpiece with a backstory that explains why she would go on to murder her husband, Agamemnon, in Aeschylus's The Oresteia. (After reading this, you might decide he had it coming. Sorry not sorry!)
Greek mythology enthusiasts will recognize the tale of Orpheus, a legendary Greek musician, and his doting nymph wife Eurydice in the relationship of Aida and Ehsan (albeit with the gender roles swapped), who have reconnected after a decade spent apart. Just like the Greek myth, however, which sees the lovers torn apart by a lack of faith on the part of Orpheus, these two are bound for heartbreak when Ehsan is unable to follow Aida on tour without succumbing to jealousy.
You can think of this one as “Greek Gods meet Summer House.” The Mount Olympus gang’s all here, from Artemis, who’s been reduced to walking dogs for a living, to Apollo, who’s found his calling as a television medium. Even worse? The remaining powers they have left are fading fast, resulting in some serious tension, and eventually, an all-out war of wills between Aphrodite, goddess of love, and Apollo, god of archery and music. Oh, and humanity just so happens to hang in the balance of their squabble.
Rather than going back in time to give voice to an ancient Greek figure, author Mark Prins uses the myths of yore—particularly, Apollo’s obsession with Daphne after being struck by Eros’s arrow—as a tale of caution for its protagonist of Tessa Templeton (a mythological expert, natch) and her lovestruck professor.
All Greek sorceress Medea, the star of Rosie Hewlett’s 2024 novel, wants is a little reprieve from the persecution she faces under her father King Aeetes’s throne—it’s not her fault she’s got powers. But when Jason (of Jason and the Argonauts fame) shows up ready to make some waves (and steal her dad’s favorite fleece), she’ll have to make some big decisions about her loyalty—with some big consequences.
What if Medusa and Perseus weren’t opponents, but two star-crossed lovers? You know, a regular Romeo & Juliet, only with winged sandals and snakes for hair? Well, maybe they were: That’s the alternate mythological reality Jessie Burton proposes here. By the end of her novel, you’ll be wondering if the "vengeful" gorgon wasn’t justified in wanting to turn everyone to stone.
Like many of the authors on this list, Natalie Haynes also chose to give voice to the fictional women of a bygone era in this book. However, instead of focusing on one, she empowered many. Her resulting novel, Pandora’s Jar, transforms the classic myths of the Trojan War, the Royal House of Thebes, Jason and the Argonauts, and Heracles into modern-day stories with current cultural references and female protagonists that brighten the page. Given Haynes’s background as a professional comedian, it also happens to be quite funny.
The first of a three-part series centered on the women of Troy, The Silence of the Girls is about Briseis, a former Greek queen who finds herself a prize of war in Homer’s famed The Iliad. Thanks to Barker, however, her story gets a new life—one with insight as to how Briseis might have felt at having her fate decided by the egos of two glorified male figures, Achilles and Agamemnon, who are fighting to make her their “own.”
Madeline Miller brought the mythology-fantasy subgenre into the fold with 2011’s The Song of Achilles, which went on to sell over two million copies. Not only does it revisit the tale of Achilles and Patroclus, two well-known heroes of the Trojan War, but it also examines the intricacies of their much-lauded relationship, which Miller interprets as a romantic one. The result? A deeply humanized look at two famous Greek figures who’ve been historically reduced to their battlefield glories.
Roman Mythology Books
The newest addition to our list, Mother of Rome, was released on June 5, 2025, and it’s already got glowing reviews. It harkens back to the founding of Rome, but if you guessed that the myth’s traditional players of twin brothers Romulus and Remus have been kicked out of the spotlight, you’d be entirely correct. This is about their mother, Rhea, and the life she lived before giving birth. Author Lauren J.A. Bear left a message for fans about the novel on her Goodreads account, writing, “Writing Rhea’s story took out at least three of my nine lives, but I’m so proud of what it became. She is *my* Roman Empire.”
As the third (and most highly reviewed) book in Elisabeth Storrs’s Tales of Ancient Rome series, Call to Juno offers the perspectives of four different characters throughout Roman mythology during the war between Rome and the Etruscan city of Veii. The book follows a sex worker, a heartsick tribune, a goddess, and a servant, but all are unforgettable.
Norse Mythology Books
Greece and Rome aren’t the only regions with mythology. Genevieve Gornichec chose to focus her story on the Norse figures of Angrboda, Odin, and Loki. Following the famed magical giantess as she escapes her punishment from the vengeful Odin for refusing to show him the future and begins a family with Loki in a new and imaginative way, The Witch’s Heart might be our gateway to a whole new collection of cultural myths.
Odin, Loki, Heimdall, and Thor—Norse gods abound in Joanne Harris’s tale of mythical adventure. It follows a young girl named Maddy who is taken under Odin’s wing to learn all about magic before heading out on a quest that will lead her to encounters with goblins, shapeshifters, Loki, and all kinds of other enchantments. It’s also refreshingly free of any romance—can’t a girl explore the world (er, like, nine of them), without going and falling in love?
Russian Mythology Books
In Russian mythology, winter’s not just winter—it’s a time for the demon of winter Morozko, a.k.a. the King Frost, to thrive. The Bear and the Nightingale’s main character, Vasilisa, does her best to pay him homage, lest she and her family get on his bad side, but her cruel new stepmother forbids her to honor him, causing the exact thing Vasilisa once feared to come true. (It also kicks off a unique trilogy you won’t be able to put down.)
Nicole Briese is a Florida-based editor, writer and content creator who has been writing about all things culture-related since the O.G. Gossip Girl was still on the air. (Read: A lifetime ago.) She is a regular contributor to Marie Claire, covering books, films, and TV shows. In her spare time, when she's not obsessing over her cat, she's devouring all things fashion, beauty, and shopping-related. Check out her blog at Nicolebjean.com.