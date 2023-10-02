Take a Tour Cody Rigsby's Color-Coordinated Bookshelf

The Peloton instructor and new author gave us a peek at his personal library filled with self-help books and some not easy-to-read titles.

Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

Peloton instructor and new author Cody Rigsby gave Marie Claire a tour of his color-coordinated bookshelf in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

With a bookshelf containing everything from a (stolen!) Britney Spears' picture book to thoughtful self-help titles, Rigsby's collection touches on just about every genre. "I'm not going to try and act like I'm a bougie reader," he says. "I like everything and anything. I like lowbrow, I probably can't even read a highbrow."

xoxocody book cover
'Xoxo, Cody'

A few standout titles on his shelf include Oprah Winfrey's What I Know For Sure, The Mindful Athlete by George Mumford, and Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach. Also in his collection is a beat-up copy of his "favorite book of all time," Dancer From The Dance by Andrew Holleran.

Taking the top spot on his shelf is his own book, of course. Rigsby recently released XOXO, Cody: An Opiniated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness, and says it was therapeutic to write. "You go into it, you dig deeper into your life's stories, you recollect things that happened in your life, he explains. "It almost feels like you're letting go of all the BS and kind of celebrating all of the amazing things about your life."

To learn more about Rigsby's favorite genres, the book he would recommend to a book club, and his all-time favorite fictional crush, watch Shelf Portrait, above, then order some of his favorite books for yourself, below.

what I know for sure oprah winfrey book cover
'What I Know For Sure'

The mindful athlete book cover
'The Mindful Athlete'

Radical acceptance book cover
'Radical Acceptance'

Dancer from the dance book cover
'Dancer From The Dance'

The missing piece shel silverstein book cover
'The Missing Piece'

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Writer

Brooke Knappenberger is Contributing Writer at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest