Peloton instructor and new author Cody Rigsby gave Marie Claire a tour of his color-coordinated bookshelf in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

With a bookshelf containing everything from a (stolen!) Britney Spears' picture book to thoughtful self-help titles, Rigsby's collection touches on just about every genre. "I'm not going to try and act like I'm a bougie reader," he says. "I like everything and anything. I like lowbrow, I probably can't even read a highbrow."

A few standout titles on his shelf include Oprah Winfrey's What I Know For Sure, The Mindful Athlete by George Mumford, and Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach. Also in his collection is a beat-up copy of his "favorite book of all time," Dancer From The Dance by Andrew Holleran.

Taking the top spot on his shelf is his own book, of course. Rigsby recently released XOXO, Cody: An Opiniated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness, and says it was therapeutic to write. "You go into it, you dig deeper into your life's stories, you recollect things that happened in your life, he explains. "It almost feels like you're letting go of all the BS and kind of celebrating all of the amazing things about your life."

To learn more about Rigsby's favorite genres, the book he would recommend to a book club, and his all-time favorite fictional crush, watch Shelf Portrait, above, then order some of his favorite books for yourself, below.

