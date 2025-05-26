It’s only been four short years since Ali Hazelwood’s debut novel, The Love Hypothesis, took the romance genre by storm, landing on The New York Times Best Sellers list and staying there for a 40-plus weeks .

Rather than resting on her laurels, however, the writer rolled up her sleeves and got to work, churning out not one, not two, but seven more novels (plus a Spotify novella ) since then, with two more on the way for 2025.

It was a radical shift for the former neuroscience professor, whose STEM-focused plots were drawn directly from her experiences as a woman in the field. “When I started my Ph.D., I was the only woman in my cohort, and it felt kind of isolating,” she told WGBH in 2023.

Now, she's resonating with readers worldwide—especially an audience on #BookTok—with her ultra-steamy tales of brainy romance. Her latest, Problematic Summer Romance , which hits shelves on May 27, revisits Maya and Conor’s story from her 2024 novel Not in Love; and her 2024 paranormal love story Bride will get a sequel, Mate , later this year on October 7.

“Whenever I write a book, all I ever hope is that it will help people to pass a couple of hours without thinking of whatever it is that bothers them in real life,” Hazelwood told Woman’s World . "Also, I love smut!”



If you, too, love a good smutty romance, you’ve come to the right place: We ranked the author's best novels from the STEM-iest to the steamiest. Check out the best Ali Hazelwood books ranked below.

What is the spiciest Ali Hazelwood book?

Multiple outlets, ranging from USA TODAY to The Every Girl , have dubbed Hazelwood’s Deep End as her spiciest novel for its portrayal of Vandy and Lukas’s kink BDSM scenes.

As one Goodreads reader opined, “This is everything Fifty Shades thought it was and also they have the stamina of Olympic athletes.”

If bondage isn’t exactly your bag, however you can reach for Bride or Not in Love, both of which are also on the more explicit side of Hazelwood’s catalog.

Who else should I read if I like Ali Hazelwood?

If you like Ali Hazelwood, other contemporary romance novelists, like Emily Henry and Tessa Bailey, might be right up your alley.

Hazelwood also has some of her own recommendations, citing Sherry Thomas’s The One in My Heart as an inspiration and shouting out Denise Williams’s Technically Yours and Jo Segura’s Raiders of the Lost Heart on social media. “Both these books 1) are VERY STEAMY 🔥 2) contain MMCs who fall first and hard and then pine for YEARS 💅 3) are our today ✅ One is set in STEM and one in archeology and they’re both AMAZING,” she gushed on Instagram .

What is Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling book?

Hazelwood’s debut novel, The Love Hypothesis, is by far her best-selling book.

“My first book was very successful, but none of my other books have been as successful,” she said on "Creative Inspired Happy" in 2024, noting that she has had to find other ways to measure "success" as her career has progressed.

“[In 2022], I was full of anxiety and I was like, “Oh, my God, people aren’t going to like my other books and nothing is ever going to compare,’” she confessed to GBH.

However, Hazelwood has come a long way since then, telling the outlet, “I am not very anxious about it anymore, and I think it's because I have completely cut myself off [from] any sort of online basis…If people don't like the book, I will never know. And that is beautiful.”