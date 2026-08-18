Author Malavika Kannan Is Being Hailed As a Voice of Gen Z. These Coming-of-Age Novels Shaped Her

Her must-read adult debut, 'Unprecedented Times', follows a college freshman as the COVID-19 pandemic upends her life.

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a split image of author malavika kannan posing while leaning against a chair and wearing a black tube top opposite the cover of her novel unprecedented times
(Image credit: Christine Forbes/Henry Holt and Co.)

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In this author-curated rendition, Malavika Kannan—activist, Quarter Life Crisis Substack writer, and author of YA novels All the Yellow Suns and The Bookweaver's Daughter—shares what coming-of-age stories inspired her adult debut, Unprecedented Times.

Not every writer is hailed as a voice of their generation, but Malavika Kannan has been since her teens. The 25-year-old established herself as a teenage activist, building a following while organizing movements like March for Our Lives and the Women’s March, and has written viral essays on Gen Z media and politics. So when it came to writing her first adult novel, she knew she wanted it to be “a good Gen Z novel.”

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“My favorite musician Nina Simone once said it's an artist's duty to ‘reflect the times,’” Kannan tells Marie Claire. “I set out to write a novel with plot—but also a novel of ideas, theorizing about community, kinship, and identity.”

The result is Unprecedented Times, which examines the impact of “the pandemic, climate change, and other forms of systemic 21st-century violence on young Americans.” It’s a timeless coming-of-age story—yet one that will feel all too familiar to those whose campus experiences were put on pause by COVID-19. The highly anticipated novel, out August 18, follows Stanford freshman Rishi as she retreats to a farming collective across the country when her classes turn virtual in 2020.

“I like the coming-of-age genre because, in real time, you can see women making choices for their lives (and facing the consequences for them),” says Kannan, who’s published two YA hits. “My main theme as a writer is the question of agency in women's lives: What personal and political factors shape the choices we make?”

She explains that contemporary fiction by female authors—largely published during the first Trump presidency—informed her adult debut. They were her “gateway drug” in falling back in love with reading during the pandemic, and wound up on her bibliography once Unprecedented Times first took form as her Stanford honors thesis. “It made me see my work as part of a tradition, like I was picking up the call in a long game of telephone, adding in my own political and formal innovations.”

Below, Kannan shares the books that inspired her new release, from collegiate bestsellers to certified classics.

Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.