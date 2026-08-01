To Write 'Retro,' Jessica Goldstein Retreated Into Books About the Past

The author unpacked her own nostalgia as she crafted her genre-defying debut novel about a time-travel agent.

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author jess goldstein&#039;s headshot of her standing on a street leaning against a building opposite the cover of her novel retro
(Image credit: Kaitlin Newman/Ballantine Books)

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In this author-curated rendition, Jessica Goldstein—pop culture journalist, humorist, and author of Retro—shares the books that inspired her debut novel.

Author and pop culture enthusiast Jessica Goldstein has always been obsessed with understanding why a piece of media, a celebrity, or a social media trend becomes popular at a particular moment. In recent years, she’s been especially fascinated with the proliferation of nostalgia—be it the endless cycle of rebooted IP or political propaganda.

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Cue her debut novel, Retro, in which she examined that phenomenon in a genre-defying adventure story about a struggling actress, Ash, who takes a job at a time-travel agency. While sending clients on imaginative vacations in the past—and getting embroiled in a private investigator’s case in the 1930s—Ash also effectively avoids her personal life in the present.

Goldstein tells Marie Claire that writing the novel gave her a fresh perspective on nostalgia. “I’m into it as a way to stay connected to the things that made us who we are, the people we used to be and love, a time when our sense of self was less cluttered by adult obligations and noise,” she says. “But I’m totally anti-nostalgia as narcotic to distract us from participating fully in the present so we can get the future we deserve.”

To craft the novel—that’s as much a mystery and workplace send-up as it is a sci-fi romp—Goldstein was inspired by the through-a-portal-to-another world stories she grew up with: The Wizard of Oz; Alice in Wonderland; The Phantom Tollbooth. “Writing a novel is kind of like holding a magnet to your heart, and everything you care about just gets drawn in like metal filings to the edge,” she says. But she wasn’t rigid about genre to guide her style, often finding that recent bestsellers or neo-noirs were shaping her along the process.

“It really affirmed my belief in reading as widely and deeply as you can and not being rigid about only using your reading time ‘productively’...You just have to trust that your curiosity is taking you someplace worth going.”

Here, Goldstein shares the books that inspired Retro (available now)—spanning childhood classics to detective novels to nonfiction books about the tech industry.

Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.