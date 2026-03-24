We’re all for a good classic novel . The literary canon has stood the test of time for a reason, after all. Undoubtedly, their prose and powerful stories have resonated with and influenced readers and writers alike for over a century. But beyond putting their stamp on the craft, some classics have inspired authors so much so that they've given contemporary updates to well-loved books.

The best books that reimagine iconic novels take a story from one of the all-time greats, from Jane Austen to Emily Brontë, and retell it in a modernized setting, from another character's perspective, or update the tale with a unique, inspired spin. Essentially, these recent hits and cult favorites scratch the itch for the traditional while stimulating your mind in a whole new way.

So, whether you wish the books you read in high school could be seen through a feminist lens, or you were able to spend more time with the subsidiary characters, these reimagined classics deserve to be on your bookshelf. Here's which ones to read (after you've devoured the originals, of course).

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