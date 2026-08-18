Clean Girl Nails Are Over—Leo Season Calls For Metallic Nails

It's perfect for the end of summer.

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a side by side of two manicures, the left being a silver shimmer metallic, and the right being a green and gold gradient manicure
(Image credit: Hannah Baxter | IG @m.o.n.a.j)
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While I love a barely-there, clean girl manicure (and have perfected the DIY mani for at-home polish application and cuticle care) there’s something about the end of summer that calls to me for a more maximalist approach. Metallic nails, in my opinion, are the ideal way to toast to Leo season and enjoy the last bit of vacation energy before the back-to-school vibes of the fall. And it’s not just the classic gold and silver polishes, although I do love those options as well. In 2026 you can find pretty much every color available in a metallic, shimmery finish. I’m partial to earthy shades but a vampy red or mauve polish is also at the top of my list these days.

So, if you’re also itching for something a little more exciting to try with your nails this season, but aren’t quite ready to go full nail art, here are my five favorite metallic nail colors to embrace for August—because Leo season is still here for another week!

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Green

a close up of a woman wearing a white shirt showing her hand which has a metallic green manicure

(Image credit: @m.o.n.a.j)

Don’t overlook green nail polish, my friends. The unexpected shade is basically a stand-alone accessory for your best summer outfits.

Marvelously Mauve

a close up of a woman&#039;s hands with a mauve metallic manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

This soft purple shade has had such a resurgence over the last year, and I’m equally excited to wear it in a metallic option for summer.

Radiant Ruby

a close up of a woman&#039;s hand with gold rings wearing a metallic ruby red manicure

(Image credit: @chrmdbysarah)

Red nails are a classic forever and ever, but when I want a bit of spice, I’ll reach for a metallic polish, specifically in a rich ruby shade. If drama is your goal this Leo season, I highly suggest you give this style a try.

Serving Silver

a close up of a silver metallic manicure on a woman&#039;s hand with a diamond ring

(Image credit: @melanted.man)

You can’t talk about metallic polishes without throwing some love to silver nails. The slinky shade is hotter than ever in 2026, and one of my favorites for either a French tip or full color.

Pretty In Pink

a close up of a woman&#039;s hands wearing a gold ring with a metallic baby pink manicure

(Image credit: @julieknails)

If you’re new to the metallics game, I highly suggest going for a delicate, shimmery pink option. It elongates your fingers and gives that clean, effortless manicure just a bit of edge.

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.