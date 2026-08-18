While I love a barely-there, clean girl manicure (and have perfected the DIY mani for at-home polish application and cuticle care) there’s something about the end of summer that calls to me for a more maximalist approach. Metallic nails, in my opinion, are the ideal way to toast to Leo season and enjoy the last bit of vacation energy before the back-to-school vibes of the fall. And it’s not just the classic gold and silver polishes, although I do love those options as well. In 2026 you can find pretty much every color available in a metallic, shimmery finish. I’m partial to earthy shades but a vampy red or mauve polish is also at the top of my list these days.

So, if you’re also itching for something a little more exciting to try with your nails this season, but aren’t quite ready to go full nail art, here are my five favorite metallic nail colors to embrace for August—because Leo season is still here for another week!

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Green

(Image credit: @m.o.n.a.j)

Don’t overlook green nail polish, my friends. The unexpected shade is basically a stand-alone accessory for your best summer outfits.

Dior Vernis - 309 Charm $34 at Dior The high-fashion holographic finish of this polish simply demands a second look. Manucurist Green Nail Polish - Groove $14 at Ulta Beauty A non-toxic polish in luxe emerald green? Please and thank you.

Marvelously Mauve

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

This soft purple shade has had such a resurgence over the last year, and I’m equally excited to wear it in a metallic option for summer.

LONDONTOWN Kissed by Rose Gold $16 at londontownusa.com I cannot stop swooning over this stunning mauve shade. I never go matchy-matchy on my fingers and toes, but for a color this pretty, I just might. Dazzle Dry Out N' About $22 at Dazzle Dry For color that lasts, even through a day at the beach or pool, you can never go wrong with Dazzle Dry formulas. It’s giving gel longevity, without the UV lamp.

Radiant Ruby

(Image credit: @chrmdbysarah)

Red nails are a classic forever and ever, but when I want a bit of spice, I’ll reach for a metallic polish, specifically in a rich ruby shade. If drama is your goal this Leo season, I highly suggest you give this style a try.

OPI Nail Lacquer Kiss My Aries $11.99 at Amazon US Now, is it an accident that one of my favorite metallic red polishes has this name and my boyfriend is also an Aries? Feels like beauty kismet to me! ILNP Cosmetics Ruby $12.50 at Amazon US Fierce, vibrant, and oh so sparkly, this polish is a must-have for my summer pedicure rotation. All the more reason to pull out my favorite sandals while it’s still hot outside.

Serving Silver

(Image credit: @melanted.man)

You can’t talk about metallic polishes without throwing some love to silver nails. The slinky shade is hotter than ever in 2026, and one of my favorites for either a French tip or full color.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Polish - Cosmic Chrome $14.49 at CVS Health Obviously, the most well-known style of metallic silver is a chrome finish, and I love this special effects polish for a long-lasting at-home manicure. LONDONTOWN Lakur Nail Polish - Nice & Icy $16 at Amazon US If you prefer more of the shimmer and sparkle side of the silver metallic spectrum, you can’t go wrong with this chip-resistant shade.

Pretty In Pink

(Image credit: @julieknails)

If you’re new to the metallics game, I highly suggest going for a delicate, shimmery pink option. It elongates your fingers and gives that clean, effortless manicure just a bit of edge.

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Essie S'il Vous Play $9.99 at CVS Health Good lord, this rosy metallic polish is just the prettiest shade out there. I have it on my toes as I type this and I’ve had no less than five people on the train ask me to spill the pedicure color deets. OPI Metallic Composition $11.99 at Ulta Beauty For something a little lighter, a true your-nails-but-better, this soft rose gold polish is an absolute must. The hint of shimmer is absolutely stunning.

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