Clean Girl Nails Are Over—Leo Season Calls For Metallic Nails
It's perfect for the end of summer.
While I love a barely-there, clean girl manicure (and have perfected the DIY mani for at-home polish application and cuticle care) there’s something about the end of summer that calls to me for a more maximalist approach. Metallic nails, in my opinion, are the ideal way to toast to Leo season and enjoy the last bit of vacation energy before the back-to-school vibes of the fall. And it’s not just the classic gold and silver polishes, although I do love those options as well. In 2026 you can find pretty much every color available in a metallic, shimmery finish. I’m partial to earthy shades but a vampy red or mauve polish is also at the top of my list these days.
So, if you’re also itching for something a little more exciting to try with your nails this season, but aren’t quite ready to go full nail art, here are my five favorite metallic nail colors to embrace for August—because Leo season is still here for another week!
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Green
Don’t overlook green nail polish, my friends. The unexpected shade is basically a stand-alone accessory for your best summer outfits.
Marvelously Mauve
This soft purple shade has had such a resurgence over the last year, and I’m equally excited to wear it in a metallic option for summer.
I cannot stop swooning over this stunning mauve shade. I never go matchy-matchy on my fingers and toes, but for a color this pretty, I just might.
Radiant Ruby
Red nails are a classic forever and ever, but when I want a bit of spice, I’ll reach for a metallic polish, specifically in a rich ruby shade. If drama is your goal this Leo season, I highly suggest you give this style a try.
Fierce, vibrant, and oh so sparkly, this polish is a must-have for my summer pedicure rotation. All the more reason to pull out my favorite sandals while it’s still hot outside.
Serving Silver
You can’t talk about metallic polishes without throwing some love to silver nails. The slinky shade is hotter than ever in 2026, and one of my favorites for either a French tip or full color.
Obviously, the most well-known style of metallic silver is a chrome finish, and I love this special effects polish for a long-lasting at-home manicure.
Pretty In Pink
If you’re new to the metallics game, I highly suggest going for a delicate, shimmery pink option. It elongates your fingers and gives that clean, effortless manicure just a bit of edge.
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Good lord, this rosy metallic polish is just the prettiest shade out there. I have it on my toes as I type this and I’ve had no less than five people on the train ask me to spill the pedicure color deets.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.