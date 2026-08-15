There’s nothing more autumnal than leaves changing color—nature’s palette shifts from vibrant green to golden yellows, burnt oranges, and rusty reds ; it literally defines the season. Like the leaves, I, too, like to change color as the calendar approaches September. For the past few years, I’ve held a steady hair appointment right at the start of fall to dye my hair to match the vibe of the season. Most recently, I’ve gone from honey-brown highlights to a moody auburn and from muddy brown to a rich, chocolatey shade. This year, however, I feel slightly uninspired. Are we doomed to keep repeating the same five hair colors for fall, or could an understated gem emerge this season?

The answer is yes and no. While staple fall shades like chestnut and auburn are making a return, our approach to fall 2026 hair color trends is different. “It's less about chasing a new fall shade and more about bringing warmth and depth back into color that's already there,” says Kadi Lee, celebrity colorist and founder of Highbrow Hippie . This fall, the goal is color that looks intricate and expensive but is actually designed with ease in mind.

In years past, high-contrast shades like expensive brunette and cherry cola dominated social feeds, but “this season people are looking for something softer and more wearable than a dramatic color transformation,” says hairstylist Daniela Bastidas . Instead of the cool tones that typically arrive with fall, Lee says we’re keeping summer’s warm, golden undertones and infusing them into more autumnal colors. The result? Dreamy shades like toffee brown, golden chestnut, and honey bronze.

Ahead, discover the 10 fall hair colors pros predict will be everywhere this season.

Candlelit Brunette

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There’s arguably no experience more romantic than a candlelit dinner. The way the soft, luminous flame gives every feature a subtle glow is the exact effect this shade of brown aims to achieve. Instead of the deep, old-money brunette that leans almost black, this fall, “we're thinking of caramel tones and amber tones baked into a brunette,” says Madison Reed lead colorist Shvonne Perkins . “So they just reflect the light around them.”

For light to medium brunettes, the look can be achieved by simply adding a bit of warmth through subtle caramel, amber, and amaretto tones, resulting in a color that reads natural yet glamorous. A shade like this thrives on shine and smoothness, so use a glossy hair oil like the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil to add a light sheen to your strands, and keep a Crown Affair brush handy for hair that falls like a ribbon.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil $32 at Sephora Crown Affair The Dual-Bristle Boar Hair Brush No. 001 for All Hair Textures $118 at Sephora

Golden Hour Bronde

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Summer sunsets and the selfie-inducing light they bring will be very missed, but we’re bringing that same golden glow into fall with this sunny shade. According to Leslie Shores, a color specialist at Eric Marshall Salon in Nashville, TN, this pretty hue mixes caramel and amber tones for a beautiful blend of colors that warm up the face and add a lit-from-within glow.

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Shores adds that amber undertones in general will be the most asked for addition to every shade this fall. “It adds exotic warmth, depth, and dimension to the hair that feels like a golden hour,” says Shores.

To keep this color vibrant, she suggests using a color-safe shampoo and conditioner like the Davines MINU Illuminating Shampoo For Colored Hair and the Color Wow Color Security Conditioner .

Honey Bronze

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For blondes who want to play in the danger zone, Lee says this bronzy shade veers close into the brunette lane, but still holds the warmth and light that blondes love. “This shade pulls everything into like deep warm territory while still keeping that lit from within quality and glow,” says Lee.

Those with darker brown hair should keep in mind that it will take a lot of time and effort to achieve this shade. Hairstylist April Pattara recently spent 13 hours turning content creator Alice T.’s dark brown hair into a honey bronze shade. While this doesn’t make the shade inherently high maintenance, it’s an easier transformation for those with naturally lighter hair.

Deep Espresso/Cocoa Brunette

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Slightly more laid back than the old money brunette trend from a few years ago, “deep espresso” is a dimensional brunette that Lee says reads as “a natural extension of summer into fall.” Lee notes that clients are leaning towards brown shades that look really “baked in” rather than ribbons of highlights.

The warm undertones are more subtle, and there’s an emphasis on shine over depth. Shores says the easiest way to maintain the shine this shade needs to thrive is a gloss—I rely on the IGK Color Depositing Mask in Brown Bella to spruce up my natural dark brown color.

Toffee Brown

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This is your Girl Next Door brunette. The soft brown hue with slight golden undertones has the easy-going appeal of a ‘90s rom-com heroine—the kind of warm brown that looks at home on Jennifer Garner or Keri Russell. The warmth in this shade is diffused throughout the hair rather than sitting right on top. For those who got lighter highlights for summer, Lee says this toffee hue takes the brightness from that season, and deepens just enough to avoid a flat-looking brown.

Content creator Alissa Ashley, who wore this shade last fall, reaches for the Sky Organics Castor Oil to condition her hair for hydrated strands and, in turn, more vibrant color.

Honey Latte Blonde

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Remember when Zendaya went on the press tour for Challengers and we all fawned over her for like a month? (Sorry, Tom Holland). I think a bit part of why her look at the time was a 10 out of 10 was her honey glazed blonde hair . On the surface, it just looks like a dimensional blonde, but take a closer look, and you’ll see “golden, caramel and soft amber undertones woven throughout,” says Bastidas.

While this may seem like a more summery shade, Bastidas says it works well for fall because “It gives you that seasonal shift through warmth, depth and dimension while still feeling luminous.”

This color really relies on shine to create the ‘glazed’ effect, which is done by maintaining the health and condition of the hair—”this is just as important as the color itself,” says Bastidas. “I love pairing the Hair Generation Alpha Scrub to care for the scalp with Hair Generation Hair Boomer as a nourishing pre-wash treatment to help maintain that smooth, healthy, glossy finish.”

Deep Golden Copper

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Sadie Sink is giving everyone green eyes over her red hair. While Sink’s hair perfectly encapsulates the deep golden copper tone colorists are predicting for fall, it’s important to note that this is her natural hair color (some people are just blessed like that).

Lee does note that for those with darker skin tones, this particular shade may not be the most flattering. “I had that color accidentally at one point, and let me tell you, it was not very cute,” says Lee. Instead, the colorist suggests a reddish chestnut as an alternative that complements deep to dark skin tones.

If you weren’t lucky enough to be born with naturally golden copper hair, Madison Reed Permanent Hair Color in the shade Genova Red can help you fake it. Between salon visits, add depth and shine to the shade with Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss in Copper Penny .

Chestnut Red

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This dark blend of brown and red is a quintessential fall shade. Stars like Keke Palmer and Ayo Edibri have worn the style recently, proving that “it's so flattering against olive and deeper skin tones,” says Lee. I can also attest to the allure of this shade as someone who got it two Octobers ago—it was my most complimented color. This rich shade has a way of adding subtle warmth to darker skin tones, drawing out softer features while adding an air of mystery and a subtle edge.

For naturally dark brunettes, this tone can actually be achieved by skipping the dye and adding a red-tinted gloss like HighBrow Hippie Instant Silk Vitality Mask . A moisture-rich mask like the HighBrow Hippie Instant Silk Vitality Mask can also help boost the vibrancy of the shade.

Gray Blending

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Since this fall's all about enhancing your natural hair color, it’s only right that gray blending will be trending. Thurston says many of her clients are “really wanting to embrace their gray because they are sick of doing root touch-ups or they just want to have a lower maintenance routine and not have to deal with going to the hairstylist as often,” she says. Gray blending allows roots to grow naturally and cascade into a blend of silver and white color with different undertones, from warm browns to golden blondes.

Thurston explains that the technique involves “a combination of highlights, lowlights, and toning all over to bring the whole look together.” Emily Noorwood , a colorist in Houston, Texas has clients flocking to her salon for grayblending. To achieve your ideal blend of grays, Noorwood recommends asking your stylist for “very soft babylights or a teasy-light, balayage technique to create brightness that mimics and blends with the natural gray.”

Champagne Blonde

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For blondes who had all the fun over the summer and want to switch up their color for fall without losing vibrancy, Lee suggests a champagne blonde. “It lets them tone down [the color] without flattening it out or losing the dimension they built up over summer,” says Lee.

Lee adds that this luxurious shade uses lowlights to “add movement so it's never just one flat darker tone.” Use a purple shampoo to keep brassiness at bay and a deeply nourishing repair mask to strengthen your strands.

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Meet the Experts

Shvonne Perkins Manager of Education at Madison Reed Shvonne has been in the beauty industry for 14 years and loves getting her hands in hair color. But what she loves MOST is teaching other colorists about the chemistry and design of Madison Reed hair color products. When not teaching, she is thinking of new ways to make beauty education engaging by adapting elimination challenges from Top Chef and Project Runway and turning them into hair color activities. Her go-to hair product is Color Reviving Gloss in Prosecco.

Leslie Shores Master Colorist Leslie's love of Balayage allows her to be an artist-all while giving her clients customized hair color that's just for them. Her goal is to bring style, creativity, and art to every client through her craft. She considers herself a creative chemist. Matching clients' hair color to their skin tone, eye color, natural hair color, lifestyle, and personality guides her in creating the perfect look. Leslie's good taste mixed with high level of skill allows her to make clients look natural, organic, and keep their hair healthy as possible.