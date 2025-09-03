11 Dark Academia Books That Major in the Perfect Amount of Suspense and Fantasy

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

We don’t make the rules: Back-to-school season unofficially marks the start of fall, even if your cute new cardigan is to combat the blasting A.C., rather than crisp autumn air. Regardless, there are still plenty of other cozy delights to help you start feeling the school spirit—like sinking your teeth into a dark academia novel.

These creepy books typically feature a school (bonus points if it’s haunted) and students untangling—or covering up—knotty crimes all before the first bell of the day. With the delectable blend of old-world lore, dreary backdrops, and a Shakespeare reference or two, dark academia novels are ideal for getting into the swing of the school year.

Fortunately, this genre has something for everyone. From realistic plots to others that include communing with the uncanny, all of these books will have you wondering what’s scarier: figuring out who to eat lunch with or facing down a poltergeist.

From grad students with a flair for witchcraft and a podcaster solving mysteries at her alma mater, these dark academia novels are heavy on suspense—and don’t skimp on the drama, either. Below, check out some of the top dark academia novels to read now.