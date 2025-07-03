It's a simple fact that wearing sunscreen is important, but picking one out can be complicated. Mineral or chemical? Will it leave a white cast? What’s safe and what’s not? Beauty expert Charlotte Palermino dives into the science of sunscreen and other products in her popular TikTok and Instagram videos—and puts that science into action with her own skincare brand, Dieux.

While some creators shy away from the topic, Palermino also talks politics on social media—not just because it’s important, but because she sees it as deeply intertwined with beauty and skincare.

"I'll start with why I love talking about sunscreen. It's because I love talking about politics, and because I think that politics impacts beauty, and women are told to not talk about politics because women are told to make people comfortable," Palermino shares on the latest episode of the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk" with editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.

"Politics makes people very uncomfortable very quickly, because it is a reflection on your values and also how you economically want to lie in the social ladder," she continues. "I love talking about politics and sunscreen gives me an excuse in a really palatable way."

That includes breaking down how the FDA regulates sunscreen as a drug rather than a cosmetic, posting about how the U.S. has not approved certain sunscreen filters that are widely available in other countries— paired with a selfie featuring AOC, by the way—and calling out misinformation in both skincare and politics.

Palermino says she doesn’t get “too much blowback” these days for her political posts—which cover everything from immigration, to Palestine and Israel, to RFK Jr.—because her followers already know what to expect. She contrasts that with friends who began speaking out and received a “vitriolic” response.

Over time, she’s also developed a thicker skin. "I've been to enough therapy where when somebody's telling me you're wrong, you're evil, like all the things—for me talking about how it is a civil offense to be undocumented in this country, and it's the same thing as throwing somebody in jail for having a parking ticket, which is very concerning for the rule of law—and then coming at me with the fire of a thousand suns, I'm like, That's a you problem," the 38-year-old explains. "You seem to have some deep-seated issues, and I hope you stay safe, because a lot of Americans are not right now."

On the podcast, Palermino also shares why she got Botox the day after the 2024 election—"I need to make it through the next four years, and I don't want to be seeing it etched on my face"—why Kylie Jenner opening up about her plastic surgery is a recession indicator, and, of course, what to look for when you’re shopping for sunscreen.

For all of this and more, check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk". The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.