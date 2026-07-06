During this weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix, celebrities were only allowed to style open-toe shoe trends in certain areas. The rules didn't apply to Adele's pit garage visit on July 5, however. Even the most strict F1 regulators couldn't say no to her cult-collected flip-flops from The Row.

This weekend, the British Grand Prix gave Adele a very important role: wish the drivers "good luck" seconds before they put the pedal to the metal. Her pre-race appearance also endorsed summer 2026's leading It girl trends: graphic tees and The Row flip-flops.

Instead of giving Jennifer Lawrence's Dune Sandals or Kendall Jenner's City Thongs the Formula 1 spotlight, the Grammy winner chose the lesser-known (but equally high-end) Beach Flip-Flops. Black leather soles, V-shaped rubber straps, and an over-$800 price tag made them almost identical to the brand's beloved City Flip-Flops. They also struggle to stay in stock, but fans of the Olsen twin-led label know that's nothing new.

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Adele arrived at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix in the graphic tee trend and The Row flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya could elevate The Row flip-flops in their sleep. But Adele decided to mach the It shoes' easy-breezy energy with a graphic T-shirt. (That's also one of Jennifer Lawrence's favorite ways to wear The Row thongs.) She cheered for last year's British Grand Prix champion, Lando Norris, with a top from the recent Reiss x McLaren collaboration. The $125, oversize short-sleeve was perfectly proportioned to hide the waistband of her black, wide-leg trousers.

Reiss x McLaren McLaren F1 Team Championship T-Shirt $125 at Reiss US

From there, Adele's paddock outfit shifted into luxury high gear with Cartier's Panthère De Cartier Watch. You may recognize its chainlink, yellow gold band or square-shaped face from Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, or Dua Lipa's timepiece collections. The same watch also joined Adele on a tour of the McLaren Technology Centre last weekend. To finish, the "Hello" singer shielded her eyes with oversize Bottega Veneta aviator sunglasses.

Adele's Beach Flip-Flops may be underrated right now, but they zoomed between celebrity closets a few years ago. Kylie Jenner brought them to Rome; they joined Elle Fanning's 2023 Cannes Film Festival luggage; and they became Sofia Richie Grainge's signature pregnancy shoe. Adele's exact slides aren't widely available anymore, but thankfully, the VIP-approved City Flip-Flops are close cousins.

Shop Graphic Tees and Flip-Flops Inspired by Adele

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TOPICS Adele