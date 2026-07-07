Netflix's Better Late Than Single is back to bring another dose of fresh air into TV's dating show landscape. The Korean reality show debuted last year, with a refreshing concept centered on the 모태솔로 (which the show translates as an "eternal single"). Cast members in search of their first love story underwent makeovers ranging from wardrobe overhauls to communication coaching, before arriving at the "Solo Village" on Korea's Jeju Island. There, dates and challenges pushed them out of their comfort zones, resulting in clumsy-yet-earnest attempts at finding connections. (Like in Single's Inferno , their ages and professions are kept secret.)

Now, Better Late Than Single is back, with hosts, Seo In-guk , Kang Han-na , Lee Eun-ji , and Car, the Garden returning. For the show's highly-anticipated return, producers chose several earnest singles to watch after more than 17,000 people applied for the show. Debuting on July 7, season 2's cohort skews older than the average dating show, with singles in their late 20s and early 30s ranging from workaholics ready to prioritize love over career, to fangirls ready to swoon IRL, to shy homebodies working through their social anxiety.

With season 2 airing weekly up to the July 28 finale, read on to meet the cast of Better Late Than Single season 2.

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Who are the original singles on 'Better Late Than Single' season 2?

Kim Jae-seo

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Kim Jae-seo, 32, is a game developer and KAIST graduate who was part of the founding team of the globally popular game PUBG: Battlegrounds. He admits that he essentially lived at work for eight or nine years, which "pulled [him] away from dating."

Before the show, he says he stood out for his gray facial hair, which he thinks made people assume he wasn't interested in dating. After his makeover, which included dying his hair black and waxing his beard, the hosts noted his resemblance to Jeon Hyun-moo. (He also says his ideal type is actress Park Bo-young.)

Jeon Seo-yoon

Jeon Seo-yoon, 29, is a longtime fan of the K-pop boy group NCT DREAM. (Her bias is Jisung.) She says that she applied for the show because she has to start thinking about marriage as she approaches her 30s. Though she's nervous, she remarks that "the fangirl muscle and the dating muscle are essentially the same." Her goal is to find a boyfriend to bring to her faves' next concert.

Yoon Jung-yun

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Yoon Jung-yun, 26, is a shy homebody who'd never even been on a blind or group date before the show. He admits that he has trouble maintaining eye contact with strangers and that his hyperhidrosis makes his palms sweat. His makeover consisted of several mock blind dates in which he worked through his nerves.

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Choi Hyun-seo

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Choi Hyun-seo, 27, describes herself as a major otaku (an anime and manga fan); her favorite character is Toushirou Hijikata from Gintama. Since she went to arts school, she says she hasn't had a chance to meet men in real life, but she became interested in dating in her mid-20s after meeting a man who resembled one of her favorite characters. But she also says that guys don't tend to like her mellow, low-energy personality, and that guys have considered her a dongsaeng, or little sibling. She describes her "ideal 2D man" as someone with dark hair, cat-like eyes, and a serious personality.

Lee Han-ju

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Lee Han-ju, 27, is a Korean medical doctor who uses acupuncture, herbal medicine, and Chuna Manual Therapy. She passed on applying to Better Late Than Single season 1, but she changed her mind after a year of failed blind dates and group dates. Though she enjoys drinking with friends, she admits that she has been rejected before due to her bluntness, such as a time she called a date a "man-whore" after he kept trying to brush her hair back. She also says that she's into pretty boys who look like K-pop idols, with a slight bad-boy edge.

Ahn Seung-hyun

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Ahn Seung-hyun, 30, applied for the show after watching season 1 with a friend. He says that he feels he's falling behind because his friends are getting married. He also tends to ramble and trip over his words when nervous, so he works with a communication coach before entering the Solo Village.

Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Soo-hyun, 28, is at the age where her family is pestering her about dating and marriage. (Her mother even briefly hijacked her call with the producers.) Though her mother and sisters are quite nosy, Soo-hyun is confident that she'll be able to meet someone through the show.

Choi Hyuk-joon

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Choi Hyuk-joon, 31, admits that he may be over-cautious about dating, after having his heart broken by an unrequited first love in college. His makeover consists of meeting with a dating coach, who encourages Hyuk-joon to be more proactive and drop the "dismissive-avoidant mask" he uses as a defense mechanism. Hyuk-joon also undergoes voice training to make his voice a bit deeper.

Who are the game changers on 'Better Late Than Single' season 2?

Lee Jin-woo

Lee Jin-woo, 26, isn't technically an eternal single. He met someone on an anonymous chat app during COVID; they dated for about a year but never met in person. After a weight-loss journey, he's confident about entering the dating world IRL.

Han Su-ji

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Han Su-ji, 26, is a potter who studied illustration overseas. Growing up between the U.K. and Korea, she learned to be independent early, and now has a solitary job. She admits that she can seem unapproachable, but she's determined to leave the Solo Village with a boyfriend.

An Jeong-eun

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An Jeong-eun, 30, has been recruited by other dating shows, but she chose Better Late Than Single after her family watched season 1. Since she was picked on as a kid, she expects to be judged by new people and struggles to make connections. She says that she does not want to run away, and instead hopes to be truthful and give this experience her full effort.

Kim Tae-hoon

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Kim Tae-hoon, 29, dated someone in middle school, but his friends say it doesn't count towards his dating history. He also got a bad reputation for speaking with no filter and often arguing with girls in high school. As a game changer, he promises to "stir the pot with all my might."

Who are the hosts on 'Better Late Than Single' season 2?

Seo In-guk

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seo In-guk is a familiar face to Netflix K-drama fans; earlier this year, he co-starred with BLACKPINK 's Jisoo in the hit rom-com Boyfriend on Demand. The 38-year-old actor and singer-songwriter is best known for his roles in shows like Reply 1997, The Master's Sun, Hello Monster, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom at Your Service, Café Minamdang, and Death's Game. He's also currently starring in Prime Video's workplace rom-com See You at Work Tomorrow!.

Seo In-guk's Instagram: @seo_cccc

Lee Eun-ji

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lee Eun-ji, 33, is a former dance sports athlete turned comedian and entertainer. She's best known as a main cast member in producer Na Young-seok's popular variety show Earth Arcade, alongside rapper Lee Young-ji, OH MY GIRL member Mimi, and IVE member An Yu-jin. In 2023, Lee was one of Korea's most in-demand entertainers, taking home the Best Female Variety Entertainer award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lee Eun-ji's Instagram: @happy._.ej

Kang Han-na

(Image credit: Netflix)

Actress Kang Han-na, 36, earned a Baeksang Arts Award nomination in 2017 for her breakout role playing a villainous princess in the historical K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Since then, her best-known K-drama roles have included the shows Just Between Lovers, Familiar Wife, Start-Up, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, and Cashero. She has also guest-starred in over 20 episodes of Running Man, making her the guest with the most appearances in the variety show's history.

Kang Han-na's Instagram: k_hanna_

Car, the Garden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cha Jung-won, 34, is an indie-rock singer-songwriter better known by his stage name, Car, the Garden. (His surname "cha" translates to "car" in English, while "jung-won" means "garden.") Since his debut in 2013, Cha has appeared on soundtracks for dramas including True Beauty, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Alchemy of Souls, Taxi Driver season 2, and Marry My Husband. He's also an entertainer who has appeared on dozens of variety and YouTube shows.

Car, the Garden's Instagram: @carthegarden