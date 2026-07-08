The Sweat-Tested Beauty Routines of Elite Athletes

Everyone keeps saying women’s sports are having a moment. But it’s more than that. On and off the court, women’s sports are changing culture, conversations, and even our personal style. For Marie Claire’s Women in Sports series, we talk to the athletes, executives, and industry vets who are at the top of their game.

Nothing exposes a beauty product’s weaknesses like elite competition. Think your mascara has staying power? Try wearing it through a hurdler’s world-record run. That top-rated flyaway wand? See if it keeps those baby hairs in place during a figure skater’s gravity-defying routine. Under that kind of pressure, product flaws show quickly—and successes are more notable.

Alysa Liu landed seven triple jumps in a single free skate—rotating three times in the air and leaping more than 17 inches off the ice—while her winged liner stayed razor sharp. Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone ran a world‑record 400‑meter hurdle race at nearly 18 mph, and her medium-coverage foundation looked remarkably fresh under the bright lights of the cameras. Julie Ertz played every minute of all seven games during her first World Cup win, yet kept her ponytail so sleek, she could have been starring in a hair commercial.

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For women playing competitive sports, eight-hour-long wear claims are the bare minimum. These athletes aren't just pushing their bodies; they're pushing every beauty formula they wear to its breaking point. As McLaughlin‑Levrone tells me, “Beauty is part of my preparation and game‑day ritual—it’s like putting on my game face.”

So forget marketing claims: I asked some of the biggest names in women's sports what products never leave their locker room bags. There are the obvious staples like heavy duty cleansers that unclog pores and gels for slick-backs. But not every answer is about performance. Some of these athletes’ favorites were simply about the products that make getting ready a little more fun. Because somewhere between Olympic medals, championship trophies, and world records, there’s still time to obsess over a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

Alysa Liu, American Figure Skater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What beauty products always make it into your locker room bag—and why can’t you live without them?

The beauty products that always make it into my makeup bag, regardless of whether I’m training or competing, are a good black eyeliner (I love a smoky eye), e.l.f. Lash XTNDR Tubing Mascara, and usually a tinted lip balm or lip gloss to bring my look together. I don’t wear foundation, so I love playing with my eye makeup by creating a smoky eye with a touch of highlighter in the corners of my eyes to brighten everything up. One of my favorite body products is the Gillette Venus MoistureGlide Razor. I love it because it has two moisturizing bars, so if I’m in a rush or need a quick touch-up before a competition, I can just use water and not rely on shaving cream.

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After a long, sweaty day at work, what's your go-to routine for resetting your skin and hair?

It’s pretty simple. I like using a cleanser to wash my face, then I’ll use an eye cream, followed by a moisturizer, and I’m done. For my hair, I’ll brush it again and either put it back or leave it down, depending on what I’m feeling.

What's your favorite hairstyle for game day?

I don’t have a favorite hairstyle. I really just love any opportunity I get to be me and wear my hair down. I know my hair has made a huge impact on my fans, and I love using it for self-expression.

Is there a beauty product you wish existed to solve a common athlete skin or hair dilemma?

This isn’t specific to being an athlete, but an eyeliner applicator that gets it perfect on each eye on the first try! Especially getting the upper lid even on both eyes.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, American Hurdler and Sprinter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What beauty products always make it into your locker room bag—and why can’t you live without them?

My go-to products are Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelettes and Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. Since I train outdoors for hours at a time, sunscreen is absolutely essential. The wipes are perfect for refreshing my skin and removing dirt and sweat between practices when I don't have time to fully reset at home.

How has being a professional athlete changed the way you approach beauty?

It’s made beauty feel like part of my preparation and game-day ritual. It's almost like putting on my game face. You don't have to choose between being a high-performing athlete and embracing beauty—they can absolutely coexist and complement each other.

After a long, sweaty day at work, what's your go-to routine for resetting your skin and hair?

I love using Olaplex [products] on my hair, especially a nourishing deep conditioner after spending hours on the track. It helps bring my hair back to life and feels like the perfect reset after a long day.

What's your favorite hairstyle for game day?

My go-to is a low slick-back bun with a middle part. I love having my hair pulled back and out of my face so I can stay focused and not have to think about it while I'm on the track.

Is there a beauty product you wish existed to solve a common athlete skin or hair dilemma?

I'd love a completely sweat-proof blowout product. It would be amazing to train in the heat and sun without sweating out straight hair or worrying about my edges afterward.

Rose Lavelle, American Soccer Player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What beauty products always make it into your locker room bag—and why can’t you live without them?

I would say the number one thing is SPF. I either use Shiseido or Versed, which my U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Emily Fox put me on to. Post-training, after I've washed my face and showered, I like to put on Avène Cicalfate. It's supposed to help restore your skin barrier, which I feel like I need after I've been sweating, in the sun, and covered in dirt and grime.

I also always have Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor in my bag. That's my little scent that I spritz before and after training. A little random, but I always have Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment with me as well.

How has being a professional athlete changed the way you approach beauty?

A couple of things about being a professional athlete have affected my approach to skincare. First, I'm very habitual about it. I have a morning routine and a night routine that I do not stray from. I do it every single day. That's just the athlete in me.

The other part is being in a sport where I'm playing outside in the sun, rolling around in the grass and dirt, sweating a lot, and getting plenty of grime on my face. It has made me take my skincare very seriously. Making sure I protect my skin from the sun and keep it clean and refreshed after training or games is really important.

After a long, sweaty day at work, what's your go-to routine for resetting your skin and hair?

For my skin, I like to double cleanse just to make extra sure I'm getting all the sweat and grime off my face. I really like the Melting Balm Cleanser from BYOMA, and I use La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C Brightening Facial Cleanser.

When I'm out of the shower, I use Avène Cicalfate again. It's really moisturizing, and I feel like I need it after a long, sweaty day. Then I'll put on Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer. It's super light and made with simple ingredients, and I feel like it works really well on my face.

For my hair, I really like OUAI shampoo and conditioner, specifically their Detox Shampoo. I use it all the time because I feel like it really gets the sweat and grime out of my hair. When I get out of the shower, I use Lush Super Milk, which is a leave-in conditioner. It smells so good. I also recently tried a new product from Crown Affair—their Smoothing Air Dry Cream—and I've been liking it a lot. My hair gets dry and frizzy, so between the two, they help add moisture and define my curls and waves a little more. I also love K18 products. Their Molecular Repair Hair Oil is really helpful for adding moisture back into my hair after it's been out in the sun and sweaty.

What's your favorite hairstyle for game day?

I’m pretty boring with my gameday hairstyle. I literally just put my hair in a ponytail and put pre-wrap on. It's nothing special. The important piece is the pre-wrap because I have a lot of flyaways that need to be tamed.

Is there a beauty product you wish existed to solve a common athlete skin or hair dilemma?

There may already be this product, and I just haven't discovered it yet, but I feel like a lot of us like to slick our hair back when we put it in a ponytail. The gels and waxes we use to tame flyaways and make it look cleaner aren't necessarily great for our hair.

I want a dual-purpose hair mask that can slick back my hair and tame flyaways while also serving as a leave-in treatment. That way, my hair is actually getting a little treatment while I’m running around. Then, when I shower, I wouldn’t have this big, sweaty, tangled mess. Instead, it would be like washing out a nourishing hair mask, and my hair would be left feeling soft and healthy.

Lexie Hull, American Basketball Player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What beauty products always make it into your locker room bag—and why can’t you live without them?

Honestly, my bag is a little window into my world—who I am, what I stand for, and the whole reason I built FORTA Cosmetics, where performance and beauty meet. The constants are lip balm (I'm always testing new ones), hair ties, and a mini brush. Then there's my post-practice bag: face lotion, deodorant, concealer, brow gel, blush, and mascara. But none of it means anything without my FORTA Lock & Go Setting Spray because none of it actually lasts without it. I'm a professional athlete, so I'm constantly sweating, and Lock & Go is what holds everything in place through an entire workout. Like I always say, you don't have to sit still to look pretty. That's exactly why we built it. It's the product I always wished existed.

How has being a professional athlete changed the way you approach beauty?

People don't realize how much beauty actually matters when you're an athlete. Between the travel, the cameras, and the recovery, your skin takes a beating, and you still want to look good because looking good is part of feeling ready to compete.

Every product in my bag has to earn its spot. My routine is faster, more functional, and more skin-focused—built for my real lifestyle. The biggest thing I've learned is that real confidence comes from feeling healthy, capable, and completely put together, no matter what the day throws at me.

After a long, sweaty day at work, what's your go-to routine for resetting your skin and hair?

The biggest thing is getting everything clean and hydrated again. I always remove my makeup, cleanse, and reach for products that calm inflammation and bring moisture back.

In the shower, I use a gentle CeraVe cleanser. Once I'm out, I use a complexion pad to get my skin extra clean, then follow up with Weleda Skin Food. Hairwise, I usually wear a slicked-back look with a headband for games and practice, so afterward I'll either wash it or keep it slicked back and add more leave-in treatment, since I'm often right back at it for another session.

That reset is as much mental as it is physical. Clean skin, fresh start, ready for whatever's next.

What's your favorite hairstyle for game day?

I have really long, thick hair, so keeping it secure and out of my face without damaging it is a constant battle. I always wear a pre-wrap headband, which keeps my hair off my face while still making me feel confident and put together.

For bigger events or career moments, I usually lean toward soft waves because they feel a little more elevated while still feeling like me. It also lets me show a different side of myself than the one people see on the court.

Is there a beauty product you wish existed to solve a common athlete skin or hair dilemma?

That question is what drove the creation of FORTA. A true performance beauty category never really existed before. There just weren't products built for the way active women actually live.

I wanted something that could handle sweat, heat, movement, travel, and long days without sacrificing how it feels on your skin. So I built it, and then I put it to the test—about 30 rounds of testing—through my own training and across the wide range of skin tones and skin types in the WNBA.

That's what it took to make Lock & Go what it is. But it's just the start. We have more products on the way, all built on the same idea: beauty that performs as hard as athletes do, so they can show up fully and express themselves, whether that's on the court or anywhere else life takes them.

Julie Ertz, Former American Soccer Player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What beauty products always make it into your locker room bag—and why can’t you live without them?

Medicube PDRN Pink Niacinamide Whip Cleanser is the face wash I'm using right now. I love trying new products, and this one stuck with me. Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mascara—there's nothing like a boost of confidence from your mascara. Look good, feel good, play good. For skin tint, my two favorites are Ilia and IT Cosmetics. Something with good SPF and a little tint always picks me up. I also never travel without my Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask because dry lips are a no-go. A beauty influencer got me addicted to these Bessrung Nylon Hair Ties from Amazon that come in a pack of 100. They never break, and I love how they hold my hair. For deodorant, I use Just Ingredients. And when it comes to pimple patches, I have every brand. They make it easy to take care of blemishes fast.

How has being a professional athlete changed the way you approach beauty?

Being an athlete reinforces confidence in who you are. If you like something and enjoy it, who cares what others think?

I love that I could be strong on the field while also expressing my feminine side through makeup and clothes. Because we're constantly on the go, it's also forced me to perfect my 10 to 15-minute routine.

After a long, sweaty day at work, what's your go-to routine for resetting your skin and hair?

A new addition to my bag was recommended by my dermatologist: Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist. It helps kill bacteria and refreshes my skin after a workout. For my hair, I reach for either a boar-bristle brush or my Wet Brush, depending on how hard my workout was, plus Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo.

What's your favorite hairstyle for game day?

High ponytail, baby—with some volume. I just loved the routine of getting ready for a game.

Is there a beauty product you wish existed to solve a common athlete skin or hair dilemma?

When you're practicing or playing in the rain, your hair becomes one giant knot if it's in a ponytail or bun. I need a spray or serum that stops the 45-minute comb session it takes to undo all those tangles.