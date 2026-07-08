Harriet Sperling Turns to Her Wedding Dress Designer and Princess Kate-Approved Shades for a Lime Green Wimbledon Moment

Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet Sperling, have made their first Wimbledon appearance as a married couple, and the new Mrs. Phillips included a special nod to her June 6 wedding in her tennis dress.

Harriet, 45, chose a tennis ball green style with a windowpane check pattern by royally-approved designer Emilia Wickstead, who created Sperling's exquisite lace wedding gown. The long-sleeved silk twill design featured a matching belt and pleated skirt, and the newest member of the Royal Family paired her dress with beige pumps from Princess Kate's go-to shoe designer, Emmy London.

Harriet and Peter pose at the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday, July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet chose an Emilia Wickstead dress for her tennis outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sperling and Phillips both went with one of the Royal Family's favorite sunglasses brands, with Harriet wearing a pair of vintage-inspired nude Finlay shades and Peter choosing a black aviator style. Although they weren't seated together, Peter's sister Zara Tindall also went with Finlay for her Wimbledon look, wearing a pair of the British brand's Tavistock sunnies in a champagne colorway.

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Zara Tindall also chose Finlay sunglasses for her Wimbledon outing with husband Mike. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter and Harriet enjoy a Wimbledon date on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki McDonough Candy Green Amethyst and Diamond Drop Earrings £3,200 at Kiki McDonough

Harriet completed her Wimbledon outfit with even more royal faves, wearing Kiki McDonough earrings and carrying a top-handled Anya Hindmarch bag in this season's trendy butter yellow color.

Sperling has been a huge fan of Anya Hindmarch's designs over the years and recently carried a woven blue straw bag by the royal warrant holder to the Badminton Horse Trials ahead of her wedding day.

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