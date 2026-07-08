Harriet Sperling Turns to Her Wedding Dress Designer and Princess Kate-Approved Shades for a Lime Green Wimbledon Moment
Peter Phillips's new wife leaned into royal-favorite brands for a day of tennis action.
Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet Sperling, have made their first Wimbledon appearance as a married couple, and the new Mrs. Phillips included a special nod to her June 6 wedding in her tennis dress.
Harriet, 45, chose a tennis ball green style with a windowpane check pattern by royally-approved designer Emilia Wickstead, who created Sperling's exquisite lace wedding gown. The long-sleeved silk twill design featured a matching belt and pleated skirt, and the newest member of the Royal Family paired her dress with beige pumps from Princess Kate's go-to shoe designer, Emmy London.
Sperling and Phillips both went with one of the Royal Family's favorite sunglasses brands, with Harriet wearing a pair of vintage-inspired nude Finlay shades and Peter choosing a black aviator style. Although they weren't seated together, Peter's sister Zara Tindall also went with Finlay for her Wimbledon look, wearing a pair of the British brand's Tavistock sunnies in a champagne colorway.
Harriet completed her Wimbledon outfit with even more royal faves, wearing Kiki McDonough earrings and carrying a top-handled Anya Hindmarch bag in this season's trendy butter yellow color.
Sperling has been a huge fan of Anya Hindmarch's designs over the years and recently carried a woven blue straw bag by the royal warrant holder to the Badminton Horse Trials ahead of her wedding day.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.