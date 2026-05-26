Refresh

Get notified of updates

In February, Marie Claire Fashion Features Writer Emma Childs interviewed Amanda Batula about her divorce from Kyle Cooke. In that interview, she said she felt “unstoppable” in her new single-girl era, and spoke about building her confidence with the support of “one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends,” Ciara Miller. Amanda also spoke openly about West Wilson, praising how “supportive” he was during season 10’s filming, “sometimes in ways [she] wasn't even aware of when filming.” Two weeks later, in an Instagram post responding to fan speculation, Amanda announced that she and West were dating—and had allegedly been since the Super Bowl in early February. (The timeline is one of the biggest burning questions heading into the reunion.) The profile soon shifted from the triumphant start of a second act into a primary source for the unfolding scandal, as Bravo detectives pulled the star’s words apart to speculate on the breadth of her and West’s alleged deception. —QL

“Oh, boy, have I been waiting for this day. I left my February interview with Amanda feeling like I had gained a new friend. Three months later, in the wake of the joint statements, Deux Moi’s assorted blind items, the reunion audio leaks, and resurfaced podcast clips, I feel confused, unsettled, and like I’ve been played a fool. In our chat, Amanda mentioned how supportive Ciara is as a friend—exact quote: ‘It would have been a very difficult summer to get through without Ciara.’ Other pop culture outlets and Bravo sleuths have repeatedly cited this point from our conversation, and I’m hoping Andy asks Amanda to reflect on how duplicitous she’s been to her so-called ‘best friend.’ What I’m also hoping for tonight: clarity on the timeline, West to speak in complete sentences, and tips on Kyle’s skincare routine. What I don’t want is to hear Andy say, ‘I want to move on.’ There will be no moving on tonight.” —Emma Childs, Fashion Features Writer Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, host Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

"None of this makes sense!" I'm so glad that Lindsay's first words following Amanda and West's announcement—and the immediate group call with her, Kyle, and the rest of the cast—were captured on camera so we can see the housemates have the same reactions as the rest of us. What an excellent way to begin this reunion. —QL

Seeing West and Amanda’s names on a shared greenroom gave me chills—and not the good kind. We’re talking about people who frequently pile into a bed together in their outdoor clothes, but now they can’t even share a dressing room? The whole thing is heartbreaking. —CD

I love seeing Kyle and Ciara coming together in this moment. After he rode so hard for her last time West screwed up, it’s good to see he’s still showing up for her and that they’ll (hopefully) have each other’s backs tonight. And might I just say, I’m still waiting for Kyle to drop the skincare routine. The man is aging in reverse! —CD Despite the black-and-white thinking that reigns on social media, Kyle is not the hero in this. Both he and Amanda have allegedly done dirty in their relationship. That being said, Kyle has had ten toes down for Ciara since the first talk about microaggressions in season 6, and it's great to see them keep that bond. —QL

And of course, some commotion for the dress (and the red hair)!! You can read more about Ciara's "Jessica Rabbit" ensemble in our breakdown. —QL Ciara Miller's outfit for the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

"I'm glad you could say our names this time," Ciara references the omission in Amanda and West's statement. Ms. Miller is ready and I need these commercials to pass faster.

Ciara adds a new entry to the timeline: On January 17, Ciara called Amanda, and Amanda didn't answer while her location was at West's house. Mia chimes in that it seemed like Amanda was prioritizing West over their friendships (which is rough after the entire past season). Amanda denies, and West keeps his mouth shut. —QL

Though West admits that he lies and takes accountability, Ciara says that he lives a different life on-camera then off-... before dropping the SECRET GIRLFRIEND. —QL Oop! Not “you had a girlfriend.” Ciara is wasting no time tonight. She’s not buying any of it (and neither am I). We need the receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, etc. ASAP! —CD

I know we all heard this audio already, but seeing it in action is next-level. Between the look on Amanda’s face and Ciara spitting absolute facts, it’s so clear how deep this betrayal goes. We’re nearly halfway through Part 1 and I don’t think I’ve heard an “I’m sorry” yet, so I’m not convinced Amanda fully understands the damage she’s done. —CD Kyle and Ciara at the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Andy asking the important questions! Amanda and West have admitted to lying on the record, and now their first kiss was allegedly after a brunch in February. Amanda adds that they didn't sleep together until after the statement went out, and based on the cast's reactions, that seems to be the truth.



Meanwhile, shout out to Bailey for pointing out how West isn't saying anything while Amanda answers to the rest of the cast.—QL

"We might as well address the questions before I put them in the ground and cover them with dirt." Ciara's always been witty, but I need to know if she workshopped that dig at Amanda and West before the reunion. —QL

Levi's here!!! (I'm still confused whether she's a main cast member, but good to see her!) —QL

Mia Calabrese is absolutely the MVP, or Most Valuable New Member, of Summer House season 10. I'm so excited to follow single Mia next season! (Fingers crossed that gets confirmed soon.) —QL Ahead of the reunion, Marie Claire got a chance to catch up with Mia and answer some burning questions. A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on

Bailey has some words for Ben, accusing him of "reprimanding women," including his girlfriend Sabrina, and not having the same heat for men. Another year, I'd want another five minutes unpacking this, but we'll have to wait see whether Bailey will continue her journey on Summer House next season. —QL

It’s absolutely gut-wrenching to hear about what KJ went through after filming. It takes serious guts to be this vulnerable with so many people watching. It’s that heart-on-his-sleeve attitude that we’ve fallen in love with this season, and I’m just so glad he has the support he needs. We’re rooting for you, KJ! —CD

We already know that Ciara is booked and busy, with Love Island: Aftersun, Dancing With the Stars, and Summer House season 11 on the horizon, but Lindsay Hubbard has stolen the spotlight in every commercial break. Hubb House may be on In the City now, but she'll forever be in our Summer House hearts. —QL Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke at the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

A diabolical one-two combo from Kyle and Ciara. After Kyle tells West, "Sometimes it feels like you know what to say to win people over," Ciara says that West's romance with Amanda is the "best type of revenge" for his resentment towards Ciara. "Claps to you" has joined my fave quotes of the night. —QL

According to West, he had a conversation with Ciara after season 10 and ended their flirtation. But he and Ciara had "sleepovers" and kissed in the fall, according to Mia. So he basically pulled a season 8 again?? —QL

Activated Lindsay has entered the chat. Fortunately for us—and unfortunately for West—she finally reached her tipping point listening to West talk his way around the technicalities of his relationship with Ciara. I have a feeling that was just a taste of the Mother Hubbard reads to come, and I’m absolutely here for it. We can’t forget, she was the one to bring West into the group in the first place, so she’s coming into this reunion with a certain set of emotional baggage herself. I’m usually firmly against a three-part reunion. But this? Give me every last second. It feels like part one only scratches the surface of what’s gone down since filming wrapped last summer. After that brutal final read by Ciara, I’m already seated for next week’s episode. —CD Part 1 of the Summer House reunion ends with brutal reads from Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)