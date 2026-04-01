If you're a Summer House fan who's been glued to your phone since around 11 a.m. PT on March 31, 2026, you're not alone. Since Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their new romance on the heels of Batula's divorce from Kyle Cooke, the Bravosphere has erupted with fan reactions, hot takes, and speculation on the season 10 reunion and the future of Summer House. Of course, the network's Bravolebrities are no exception; cast members from reality shows like Southern Charm are also sharing their thoughts, ranging from candid to shady.

Read on to see all of the Bravo stars' reactions to the Summer House drama, including posts from several of Amanda, West, and Ciara's Summer House co-stars.

How did 'Summer House' stars react to the Amanda, West, and Ciara drama?

Before Amanda and West went public with their relationship, several of their co-stars shared Instagram stories that put fuel to the fire (a.k.a. the ongoing romance rumors). On March 29, Carl Radke and KJ Dillard posted similar stories of themselves wearing shocked and confused expressions.

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Lindsay Hubbard seemed to get a bit more direct, posting a kissy-face selfie with Ciara before her own WTF? expression.

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KJ chimed back in after the news dropped, posting two new stories on March 31. The first was a Summer House still of himself, Ciara, and season 10 newbie Mia Calabrese, with the added caption, "I love my big sisters for life." He followed that up a few hours later by writing "logging off..." on top of a Spotify screenshot. The song? "Back Stabbers" by The O'Jays.

(It those weren't clear enough, KJ has also unfollowed both Amanda and West.)

A screenshot of KJ Dillard's Instagram story on March 31, 2026. (Image credit: Instagram/@kellyjustindillard)

A screenshot of KJ Dillard's Instagram story on March 31, 2026. (Image credit: Instagram@kellyjustindillard)

And finally (so far), Jesse Solomon shared what seems to be his own shocked reaction to the news on March 31. Notably, Jesse and Ciara had a flirty friendship for the past few seasons of Summer House, but his attempt to take things to another level in season 10 didn't work out after an awkward chat between Jesse and West.

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A screenshot of Jesse Solomon's Instagram story on March 31, 2026. (Image credit: Instagram)

How did other Bravo stars react to the Amanda, West, and Ciara drama?

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll also seemingly entered the chat on March 29. Per PEOPLE, the beer-brand founder posted the aftermath of his meal at Chicago's Armitage Alehouse. Under the near-empty plates of pasta and bread, Kroll added the caption, "Pasta and f--k your friends' exes are apparently so back."

Following the announcement, Kroll's co-star Venita Aspen shared her support for Ciara, reposting Ciara's portrait from the 2026 Oscars. Venita then seemingly subtweeted Amanda and West in a separate story.

"Imagine making a statement hard launching a ‘connection’ and not even considering apologizing to the person you hurt," Venita wrote. "But I guess that tracks."

A screenshot of Venita Aspen's Instagram story on March 31, 2026. (Image credit: Instagram)

Of course, March 31 didn't end without Andy Cohen himself chiming in with his own Instagram story. Cohen didn't directly comment on the love triangle; instead he reshared a meme posted by Bravo's official account, which read, "Today drained me."

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