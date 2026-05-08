Bravo's fanbase knew exactly where Ciara Miller would sit at the Summer House Season 10 reunion weeks before it aired: directly across from Amanda Batula. But Miller's reunion outfit remained under lock and key until Bravo shared teaser images of the tell-all special on May 8.

Over a month after Batula and West Wilson (Miller's ex) confirmed their "very new" relationship, stylist Marc Eram secured the ultimate armor for Miller, his star client. She looked ready for the reunion's big reveals in a beaded white bikini top, coordinating with a champagne slip skirt. Wavy fringe detailing dripping from her waistband to the reunion set's floor mimicked the swirls in her beach-ready top. To finish, she added an emerald choker necklace and a few dainty diamond rings.

Bravo hasn't yet shared the release date for Summer House's sure-to-be explosive reunion. On a first glance, this outfit says Miller has nothing to hide (unlike her co-stars).

Latest Videos From

A first look at Ciara Miller's Summer House season 10 reunion outfit, shared by Bravo. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Being dragged into Summer House's biggest scandal since Season 9's "toe-gate" didn't make Miller a reality star to watch. Her reunion style proves she's always been that girl. Case in point: Miller's skirt set at the 2023 special, which served major Zendaya energy.

On top, the peekaboo bra trend emerged ever-so-slightly from beneath her cropped, white button-down. Her chiseled torso was on full display before a low-rise, sequin mermaid skirt nailed Summer House styling. Whether or not Miller was inspired by Zendaya's 2022 Oscars look (which debuted one month prior), she was well on her way to becoming one of Bravo's best-dressed.

In 2023, Miller channeled Zendaya in an ab-baring two-piece. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another season of sun, themed parties, and high-stakes drama later, Miller returned to that Bravo couch in head-to-toe lavender. "I wanted something ethereal, dainty, and just beautiful," she told BravoTV.com before the reunion. She achieved all that and more, beginning with a bralette connected to a single, semi-sheer sleeve. Then, Miller's low-rise thong was unmissable beneath a matching, satin slip skirt.

At the 2024 reunion, Miller made waves for her "ethereal" revenge dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 reunion's theme was "Snoozefest," but Miller's outfit was anything but sleepy. “I think I'm giving goddess,” she shared backstage. "Like Greek goddess, very ethereal vibes, which was kind of my vibe last year so maybe in a different way." Miller floated onto the New York City set in a stark white, halter-neck gown from Italian label Taller Marmo. Minimal accessories maintained the maxi's elegant fluidity. Feathers atop her bust and a single silver cuff ended her reunion 'fit on a Eurosummer note.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her 2025 reunion dress is still so Eurosummer-coded. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of her April 2026 interview with Glamour, Miller had had one fitting, but no concrete plans for her 2026 reunion outfit. Instead of channeling the theme, she chose to "wear whatever I want," adding, "I think what I pick out is going to be a statement of where I stand."

Miller shared she had a "different mindset" going into this reunion, as opposed to two years ago when her accidental revenge dress went viral. "But I still don’t really think about a revenge look," she shared. "I just think about what’s a proper representation of who I am right now."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated with full outfit credits when available.

TOPICS Reality TV