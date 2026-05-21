I Asked My Chic Mom for New-Season Style Advice—23 Nordstrom Sale Finds She Sent Me

One thing about me? I'm a mama's girl—at least when it comes to fashion. My mom is the original source of all my style inspiration, and I'm constantly asking her for style advice. As spring slowly turns to summer, I asked her what she would buy if she had an unlimited budget at Nordstrom in honor of its just-dropped Half-Yearly Sale. She sent me finds that were so cute, I simply had to share.

Her style rules are simple: go for elevated basics in colors you can wear forever. Case in point: she's owned the same summer dresses and lightweight knits for as long as I remember. But instead of those pieces feeling stale or over-worn, she finds seemingly endless ways to make them fit into each season's biggest fashion trends. It's a skill I'm hoping to master as I age, and I have possibly the best teacher ever.

For Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which runs from May 21 to June 1, she recommended silver Adidas sneakers, trendy culottes, and so much more. Everything on this list is up to 50 percent off, proof that she knows a good deal when she sees one. If you, too, want to hack into my mom's shopping skills, keep scrolling. The list below is basically our personal text chain, exposed.

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