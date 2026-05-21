I Asked My Chic Mom for New-Season Style Advice—23 Nordstrom Sale Finds She Sent Me
She's never steered me wrong.
One thing about me? I'm a mama's girl—at least when it comes to fashion. My mom is the original source of all my style inspiration, and I'm constantly asking her for style advice. As spring slowly turns to summer, I asked her what she would buy if she had an unlimited budget at Nordstrom in honor of its just-dropped Half-Yearly Sale. She sent me finds that were so cute, I simply had to share.
Her style rules are simple: go for elevated basics in colors you can wear forever. Case in point: she's owned the same summer dresses and lightweight knits for as long as I remember. But instead of those pieces feeling stale or over-worn, she finds seemingly endless ways to make them fit into each season's biggest fashion trends. It's a skill I'm hoping to master as I age, and I have possibly the best teacher ever.
For Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which runs from May 21 to June 1, she recommended silver Adidas sneakers, trendy culottes, and so much more. Everything on this list is up to 50 percent off, proof that she knows a good deal when she sees one. If you, too, want to hack into my mom's shopping skills, keep scrolling. The list below is basically our personal text chain, exposed.
She's not normally into zebra print, but she knew I would love this Staud bag.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.