Amanda Batula on Ciara Miller: "One of the Kindest, Most Loving, Loyal Friends"

Weeks before being unfollowed by castmate Ciara Miller after confirming that she was romantically involved with Miller's ex West Wilson, Summer House star Amanda Batula described Miller to Marie Claire as "one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends I've ever had."

Speaking to reporter Emma Childs, Batula raved: "[Miller] sends me texts out of the blue, reminding me how strong, powerful, smart, and kind I am—I don’t think she even realizes how much I need those texts."

The interview, a wide-ranging conversation in the aftermath of Batula's divorce from Kyle Cooke, came weeks before Wilson and Batula confirmed their romance via Instagram Story. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," they explained via a joint statement. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it ... What's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.”

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Immediately following the release of the couple's statement, Miller—who dated Wilson for several months during the eighth season of Summer House—unfollowed them both on Instagram.

Wilson, Batula, and castmate Jesse Solomon in New York in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Marie Claire in February, Batula also heaped praise on Wilson. "It’s also meant so much to me how supportive West has been throughout the season, sometimes in ways I wasn't even aware of when filming," she said, referring to the show's tenth season.

She added: "It’s not performative; it’s just really authentic to who West is."

(Image credit: Ruben Chamorro)

When asked about her love life, Batula said, "I am manifesting a boyfriend, but just a boyfriend. No one who’s looking for anything serious. I want to have fun with someone my age or younger, since I’ve always dated older. For now, while I heal, I just want to flirt and make out. To be taken on dates, and just enjoy being hot and happy. I'll find a husband later down the road—or maybe not."

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