Like most reality shows in the social-media era, Summer House fans have been pulling double duty, keeping up with both the currently airing season 10 and the cast's present-day developments. The start of 2026 has been monumental for the Bravo show's tight-knit cast, with day-one couple Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announcing their divorce. But Amanda's new beginning turned chaotic in late March, when rumors of a love triangle between herself, Ciara Miller, and West Wilson surfaced...which could effectively lead to Summer House's downfall.

With Amanda and West confirming their relationship on Instagram in late March, has Summer House reached its Scandoval era? Read on for everything to know about the Amanda Batula/West Wilson/Ciara Miller love triangle, and whether Summer House can survive this surprising drama.

The cast of 'Summer House' promotes season 10 at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. From left: Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Carl Radke (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

What is the history between Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, and West Wilson of 'Summer House?'

For those who are familiar with stars like Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner by name only, here's a quick breakdown. Summer House is a docu-soap similar to Selling Sunset, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or (before season 12) Vanderpump Rules, where viewers have followed the cast's relationships over literal decades. Amanda Batula, 34, and Kyle Cooke, 43, are among Summer House's longest-running cast members. They dated casually even before the inaugural season, and became official in the season 1 finale, and got married between seasons 5 and 6 in September 2021. Their relationship had been...tumultuous throughout, with the couple officially announcing their split in January 2026.

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In Amanda's exclusive interview with Marie Claire following the split, the graphic designer shared that her Summer House co-stars Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, and West Wilson were helping her through the heartbreak.

"It would have been a very difficult summer to get through without Ciara," Amanda said. "She is one of the kindest, most loving, loyal friends I've ever had. She sends me texts out of the blue, reminding me how strong, powerful, smart, and kind I am—I don’t think she even realizes how much I need those texts. It’s also meant so much to me how supportive West [Wilson] has been throughout the season, sometimes in ways I wasn't even aware of when filming. It’s not performative; it’s just really authentic to who West is. He checks Kyle and puts him in his place, and you'll continue to see him be there for me throughout the season."

Meanwhile, Ciara Miller, 30, joined the Summer House cast in season 5, while West Wilson, 31, first appeared on the show in season 8. Both fans and the cast noticed how flirty Ciara and West were during season 8's filming in the summer of 2023, and in the following reunion, the pair confessed that they had begun dating that fall after filming wrapped. However, they ultimately broke up in December 2023, with Ciara later claiming that she'd “got got” by West.

Though Ciara was still heartbroken about West in season 9, by the time season 10 began filming in the summer of 2025, the pair seemed to be rebuilding their friendship. Upon the release of season 10, viewers would learn that West actually wanted to rekindle something more. West first admits that he still has feelings for Ciara in episode 6, "The Joke's On You," which aired on March 10, 2026. (Keep that date in mind.)

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Amanda and Kyle in Summer House season 10. (Image credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo/Getty Images)

What is happening between Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and Ciara Miller of 'Summer House?'

On March 5, 2026, the gossip account Deuxmoi was the first to report on rumors that Amanda Batula and West Wilson were allegedly hooking up. Though fan speculation began rising, according to US Weekly, West denied the rumors during his March 24 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Then, on March 26, Page Six wrote that Amanda and Ciara were feuding, claiming that the pair's "friendship is currently fractured and that speculation of the Wilson fling has contributed." By March 29, several members of the cast appeared to signal their support for Ciara through Instagram stories.

Finally, on March 31, Amanda and West confirmed they were romantically involved via a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories.

"We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity," the statement read, per PEOPLE. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

"We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," they continued. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

"As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this," they concluded.

As of the time of writing, neither Ciara nor Kyle has spoken publicly about Amanda and West's relationship. However, soon after the announcement, Entertainment Weekly reported that Ciara had unfollowed both Amanda and West on Instagram, and the couple has also unfollowed Ciara.

The men of Summer House (from left: West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Ben Waddell, Kyle Cooke) in season 10. (Image credit: Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Bravo)

Will there be a 'Summer House' season 11?

The ongoing fallout is undoubtedly a rough time for Ciara, Amanda, West, and the rest of the Summer House cast, but in the world of reality TV, the more drama, the higher ratings. (Again, see Scandoval.) However, this scandal may be big enough to bring down the Bravo hit itself.

The day before Amanda and West went public, Deuxmoi claimed that Bravo was "actively and swiftly exploring contingency plans" for Summer House and its planned spinoff In The City "depending on...how fans react" to Amanda and West's relationship. The outlet clarified that the report wasn't a cancellation announcement, but that cancelling Summer House was allegedly on the table.

The post continued, "Deuxmoi has been told the cast is extremely upset, and tensions are running high behind the scenes. At this point, no one really knows when things will return to normal again, if ever."

Neither Bravo, producer Andy Cohen, nor the Summer House cast has given any indication of the show's future beyond Deuxmoi's post. (A lot is happening all around.) Still, in a post-Scandoval world, is there really a chance that either the stars or the network will decide to walk away from Summer House? We'll have to wait and see.

Will there be a 'Summer House' season 10 reunion?

With the entire future of Summer House up in the air, there's also the question of the currently-airing season 10 (which comes out on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, for those wondering). Based on the show's typical production timeline, the season 10 reunion likely hasn't been filmed yet, as the specials are usually taped in mid-April, per Cosmopolitan. If the entire cast agrees to film together (and TBH, they may not have a choice, depending on their contracts), the season 10 reunion will likely be the first time Amanda, Ciara, West, and the ensemble discuss the jaw-dropping drama.

Amid the Internet frenzy following Amanda and West's announcement, TMZ offered an update on the state of the season 10 reunion. According to the outlet, Summer House isn't pulling a Scandoval anytime soon: "There's been no talk—at least for now—of resuming filming to capture the fallout between Amanda and Ciara following the relationship reveal."

"Instead, our sources say production is sticking to its original schedule, with the reunion still set to tape in three weeks and no plans to move it up," the report continues.

We'll be updating this breakdown as developments continue, but it's safe to say that reunion will not be one to miss.