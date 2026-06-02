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Last week, the Summer House cast reunited to begin unraveling the controversial timeline of Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s romance. Host Andy Cohen and Amanda and West’s respective exes, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller , led the rest of the cast in demanding clarity, as the controversial couple admitted to lying to their friends about their growing romance. When the hour was over, viewers were left to compile their lingering questions for the rest of the three-part reunion. (Anyone looking to refresh their memory further can read our live updates for Part 1 .) With the reunion set to continue in just a few minutes (before concluding on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), I’ll be sharing live updates on everything you need to know from tonight’s special. —Quinci LeGardye, Culture Writer

Following Part 1, Marie Claire contributor Radhika Menon shared her biggest lingering questions heading into Parts 2 & 3 of the Summer House reunion. Amanda and West’s motivations are the biggest question mark that needs to be addressed: Why did Amanda and West lie? Why did West change his non-committal ways for Amanda? Does Amanda realize how much she hurt Ciara, who Amanda has called “one of [her] kindest, most loving, loyal friends”? As Menon points out, “We still haven't heard the words ‘I'm sorry’ come out of either of their mouths (nor have we gotten closer to understanding where she's coming from). The clock is ticking.” —QL Host Andy Cohen (center) sits with Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

I didn’t expect to tear up again this soon into the reunion, but KJ comparing West to his estranged father breaks my heart. KJ may not have been “directly impacted,” or whatever West said in Part 1, but KJ has obviously been truly hurt by his so-called and there are conversations to be had! (Related: KJ spoke to Ebony last week about the pressures of being the first Black male cast member on Summer House and his mental health journey. If you haven’t read yet, it’s a great discussion!) —QL

Summer House has had some of the best conversations about interracial friendship in Bravo history ,thanks to Ciara. So I’m happy that she’s getting the space to address the racial aspects of “Scamanda,” especially since the racial dynamics are an integral part of Amanda and West’s treatment of Ciara. So many white fans of Summer House need to hear Ciara say, “Amanda and West were using buzz words of ‘I see you, I hear you’ to satiate maybe what I needed to hear, but they didn’t really see or hear me.” Also, if Ciara prints “I don’t want to be friends if we’re not talking about the political climate of this world” on merch, I’ll be first in line to buy.—QL

This full moment of West not going after Amanda after she leaves the stage in tears is more mortifying than any preview could’ve teased. First there's West’s defense of himself: “I didn’t know if the questions were going to come back to me.” Then, as Lindsay keeps telling him to “be a fucking man,” and West still doesn’t get up until Kyle says he should?!? —QL Andy Cohen questions Amanda and West at the reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

The biggest revelation of Part 2 so far: West was allegedly in an exclusive relationship with Meija Moreno (of horsehair tie fame ) since February 2025(!). Kyle says he reached out to Meija, and everything she told him about West made Kyle “question who he is.” As far as Kyle and Ciara think, West could’ve had this plan to seduce Amanda during her post-divorce glow-up all along. —QL

Dara’s coming to the stage! Despite whatever’s gone on with her and KJ off camera , I’ve been so excited to hear from someone who has also dated West. (Sidebar: Given KJ’s mental-health struggles, I vote we leave any parasocial speculation about his love life off of his timeline.) —QL

I agree that Amanda needs to be there to hear Dara tell West, “You treat the women who give themselves to you like they’re expendable.” Meanwhile, odds on Amanda coming back to the stage on her own? —QL KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan sit together at the reunion. (Image credit: Peacock)

Amanda’s back, and Dara’s telling the same truths that elicited a “harsh” when Ciara said them at the end of Part 1. “It will always be The West Show,” Dara tells Amanda. “He doesn’t prioritize treating the women he’s linked to romantically with the same respect he does anybody else… I foresee him for a very long time wanting someone who will mold and fold and fit into his life without excuse or complaint. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide what’s worth sacrificing for that kind of person.” —QL

Good to hear that Jesse Solomon is building his music career and ready to start a relationship. Also, Kyle’s praise that Jesse’s “putting himself out there more than 99 percent of people I know” was so sweet, before the camera’s shady cut to Amanda and West. —QL

Another sweet moment as Lindsay says that Carl is “finally the person [he is] supposed to be and always wanted to be.” Also glad that the original “Carl’s a mess” clip has been enshrined on Bravo forever. —QL

Amanda coming down hard on Lindsay and Carl’s “Carl's a mess” UberEats ad…have you not been on reality TV for a decade? Also, as Ciara noted, “You would never monetize something but you would fuck your friend’s ex?” —QL Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke at the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

I’m glad that the reunion is addressing Kyle’s history of outbursts towards Amanda, because "Scamanda" doesn’t negate Kyle’s shitty behavior during their marriage. Two things can be true at once. That being said, it’s interesting that West is talking the most he has this episode, when he gets to be the white knight while Kyle’s under the spotlight. —QL Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson at the reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

I’m admittedly new to Summer House (I binged seasons 3-6, 8, and 10 since “Scamanda” started), but Kyle and Amanda’s arguments over Kyle going out every night have fascinated me. It’s astonishing that over a 10-year relationship, they never seemed to come to any understanding over their biggest understanding: that one’s a homebody and the other is screaming, “Summer should be fun.” And now that they’re split up, Amanda says she didn’t hate going out; she just hated going out with Kyle? Obviously, we have bigger questions to answer here, but I would really love for someone to get Amanda on the record explaining just how different partying with Kyle is from partying with West. —QL

Kyle, Carl, and Lindsay have been the backbone of Summer House since season 1 because, for good or bad, they’ve always brought their full selves to the show. (If this isn’t true, Kyle and Lindsay deserve Academy Awards.) So viewers believe Kyle when he says that he and Amanda didn’t fully call it quits until the day the statement went out. Meanwhile, Amanda reveals that the nail in the coffin was New Year’s Day, when Kyle spent the night in a hotel in Hoboken. She says she immediately contacted Bravo PR letting them know she was going to put out a break-up statement. It’s two very different stories, followed by Amanda claiming that Kyle cheated on her during their marriage, and Kyle rebutting that, while there were moments where he has “acted out,” he’s never slept with someone or had an affair. Amanda claims that Kyle made out with a girl at a party, and there’s a video. (Lindsay chiming in: “We’ve talked about this for years.” And Bailey: “Making out is fully cheating.”) There’s no doubt that Kyle and Amanda’s marriage was unhappy and full of miscommunication. But in the “Scamanda of it all,” and her seeming lack of remorse towards Ciara, it’s hard to listen to her use Kyle’s past behavior to defend her current actions. —QL