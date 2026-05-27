The Summer House season 10 reunion may be the greatest reality TV cultural event of all time. Yes, only the first part of the three-part reunion special has been released—but the first bombshells following Amanda Batula and West Wilson's coupling—and its effect on their exes and friends Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke—have set social media ablaze. And eager fans still have so many lingering questions that need to be answered.

If this is your first time tuning into a Bravo reunion, part 1 of the Summer House reunion was the perfect way to set expectations. Andy Cohen and co. are very good at pacing out major reunion revelations across several parts, and night one was just the tip of the Scamanda-timeline iceberg.

According to the network's descriptions, Dara Levitan—who, in addition to dating KJ Dillard, also previously dated West—is set to join the cast in part 2. Then, part 3 will see West and Amanda "face the toughest questions yet about their relationship timeline, leaving the house to decide whether the friendships can ever fully recover."

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After Ciara Miller's mic-drop ending to part 1, the rest of the Summer House season 10 reunion can't come sooner. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

With Bravo fans across the globe counting down the minutes til the next installment, read on for everything to know to tune into the rest of the Summer House season 10 reunion, including ways to watch the jaw-dropping special live.

When does the rest of the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion air?

The Summer House season 10 reunion will return to Bravo for part 2 on June 2, followed by part 3 on June 9. Both installments will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in the same time slot as part 1.

If you can't catch the shows live, "uncensored and extended" versions of each week's installment will stream on Peacock the following day. According to Variety, "the streaming cuts will feature additional footage not shown during the Bravo broadcast."

Ben Waddell, Bailey Taylor, Mia Calabrese, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Ciara Miller at the Summer House season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

How can I watch the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion live?

Viewers with a cable subscription can watch the Summer House season 10 reunion live on their local Bravo channel or use their login to stream it from their respective provider's website or app.

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For cord-cutters, live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling, and YouTube TV also provide access to Bravo (and offer free trials).

If you're the impatient type or don't want to get spoiled by an IG reel, the earliest way to watch the reunion is to tune into the ET broadcast. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

Dara Levitan (right) is set to join her boyfriend, KJ Dillard (middle), as the reunion continues. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

Is there a trailer for the rest of the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion?

Summer House fans who stuck with Bravo to watch In The City after the reunion got a special reward. The network dropped a sneak peek at next week's installment, in which Dara takes the floor to share her thoughts about West. "You cannot be a good friend and treat the women that give themselves to you like they're expendable," the newcomer says, earning a "clock it" gesture from Ciara.

As the interrogation of Amanda and West continues, the clip also shows Kyle getting visibly heated. "You are the most immature, fraudulent phony I've ever met," Kyle says (presumably to West). Then, when Amanda gets emotional and walks off stage, Ciara reminds West, "You should go after your girl."

TOPICS Reality TV