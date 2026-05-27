Outside of 2023's Vanderpump Rules "Scandoval" bombshell, there had never been a reality TV reunion as anticipated as the three-parter for Summer House season 10. And with all the off-camera drama and revelations this year surrounding "Scamanda," it's understandable that fans couldn't wait to hear directly from the cast. Amanda Batula and West Wilson were in attendance and had to face their respective exes and former friends, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller, for the first time on camera since the earth-shattering news about their coupling broke on March 31, 2026.

The reunion itself has had its own share of drama beyond the cast's interpersonal relationships; a day after the April 23 recording, audio from the Bravo special was leaked by an unnamed member of production. Host Andy Cohen spoke out about the leak, calling it “disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this.”

Now, finally, the first of the season's 3-part finale is upon us, and the inaugural hour gave us many of the answers we've been craving as it pertains to Amanda and West's relationship. But some things were still left unanswered, and will hopefully be addressed when parts 2 and 3 air on Tuesday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 9. In the meantime, here are the storylines and questions we still have for the reality show's remaining reunions.

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Amanda and West in the hot seat at the Summer House season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Why did West want to commit to Amanda?

When West is asked about his on-again-off-again relationship with Ciara, his most sturdy defense is that he wasn't looking for a relationship. The reunion plays back a few clips from season 10 in which West reiterates to different parties that he's not trying to be anyone's boyfriend right now, despite "having a crush" on Ciara.

But all of that goes out the window in March 2026 when he and Amanda confirmed their relationship. While the Instagram statement didn't use the words "boyfriend" or "girlfriend," it did indicate a level of seriousness that runs counter to his previous statements. Neither Andy nor anyone in the cast poked holes in this excuse in part 1 of the reunion, and it feels like the type of admission that could heal some wounds for Ciara—so here's hoping we get a better look inside West's mind in parts 2 and 3.

Why did Amanda and West lie—and did they know how much they were risking?

Part 1 of the reunion dives into some of the juicy details of their courtship, but we still don't have a concrete answer as to why they would do something so seismic to their friends (and, honestly, to us).

Amanda and West also acknowledge that they lied to everyone about their budding romance (Ciara does an incredible live reading of the text messages between her and Amanda from early March), which suggests they knew what they were doing was wrong. But there's much more to unpack about how they came to the decision to pursue each other, and what they expected the fallout to be, and how they plan to make amends.

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What is the exact timeline of Amanda and West's emotional relationship?

Amanda and West gave us some important details during part 1: West made the first move, they shared their first kiss at the end of February, and didn't sleep together until April, after the statement was released. But after the news about their coupling broke to the public, many fans began picking up on Amanda and West's physical proximity and "friendly" touching in the back half of season 10, raising the question of when each of them began having feelings for the other and whether it dated back to last summer.

Amidst all of this, Ciara also publicly revealed on the reunion that she and West had a few sleepovers in the fall and that West was dating someone else in January. January is when he allegedly first admitted his feelings to Amanda and when Ciara first realized something might be up when she clocked Amanda's location at West's apartment. Throw Amanda's separation and impending divorce from Kyle into the mix, and we might need to pull out a calendar and a ball of yarn to unpack the exact timeline and pinpoint the overlaps.

Andy Cohen unpacks Summer House drama with the season 10 cast at the reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

Does Amanda realize how much she hurt Ciara?

The reason that this scandal became the only thing the internet could talk about is that it violated the golden rule of girl code: don't date your friend's ex. As Marie Claire Fashion Features Writer Emma Childs said in our live reunion coverage, "I'm hoping Andy asks Amanda to reflect on how duplicitous she’s been to her so-called ‘best friend.’" So far, the jury is still out.

Will Amanda and West apologize to Ciara and Kyle (and the rest of the housemates)?

Near the beginning of the hour, Amanda tells Andy that she's "prepared to own up to what I’ve done, take accountability, apologize—especially to Ciara and Kyle—and just hopefully be able to explain to everyone’s face what went on and where I’m coming from." But after a full hour, we still haven't heard the words "I'm sorry" come out of either of their mouths (nor have we gotten closer to understanding where she's coming from). The clock is ticking.

Are KJ and Dara still together?

We got major relationship updates from a few members of the cast: Ben Waddell is still with Sabrina Belle, Mia Calabrese broke up with her boyfriend Scott Robert Williams and is in her single era, and Bailey Taylor and Carl Radke are keeping the door open.

The reunion didn't address KJ Dillard's relationship with Dara Levitan, which turned official during the filming of season 10. Instead, KJ shared a deeply personal update about his mental health, revealing that he was hospitalized due to self-harm in the fall and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Thankfully, he says he's doing well and focusing on himself with the support of Ciara and Mia, which might be the answer in and of itself.

KJ reveals a personal update during the Summer House season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

What's going on with Kyle's DJ career, his drink company Loverboy, and Carl's non-alcoholic venture Soft Bar?

They're far from the juiciest parts of the season, but we'll likely still get some business update from both Kyle and Carl—especially because Kyle's DJ career was a driving force in his separation from Amanda. Kyle's lack of investment in Soft Bar also created some tension between him and Carl, though they mostly squashed that beef at the end of season 10. While it's not nearly as urgent as the aforementioned questions, it would be nice to get a check-in on where their ventures stand today.

Who will return for 'Summer House' season 11?

Bravo officially announced that Summer House will return for season 11 next year, but there's no confirmation regarding which cast members will return. There's almost no chance that Ciara, Amanda, West, and Kyle will share another room, let alone a whole summer house, so we're hotly anticipating what cast shakeups are in store for the next season.

TOPICS Reality TV