I have never been a “swipe on mascara and run out the door” person. I’m a soft glam girl until I die, which means I’ll happily spend an unreasonable amount of time smoking out my lash line, loading up on blush, and adding just enough definition everywhere else. The tiny details are usually what make the biggest difference in my makeup—and Patrick Ta gets it.

I’ve been reviewing his launches for years, and his eyeshadow palettes remain some of the most-used products in my collection. So when the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Sticks landed on my desk, I knew exactly where they would fit into my routine. These aren’t traditional contour sticks designed solely for carving out the cheekbones. They’re slim and double-ended, created for the smaller, more precise areas that a chunky cream stick can easily overwhelm, whether I’m adding depth around my eyes, subtly reshaping my lips, or defining the sides of my nose.

“As a makeup artist, I’m always looking for products that make defining and enhancing the smaller details of your makeup routine easier and more seamless,” Ta tells me. That attention to detail is exactly what made the sticks feel so tailored to the way I already do my makeup. They can certainly be scribbled on and blended out quickly, but they also give fellow perfectionists like me the control to fuss over every last shadow and highlight. So, without further ado, here's my honest review of the new Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Sticks.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Sticks $34 at patrickta.com

What Is the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Stick Formula Like?

A product meant for the eyes, lips, nose, and cheekbones has to strike a very specific balance: creamy enough to move, but not so emollient that it migrates by lunchtime. The Artistry Sticks glide across the skin and remain blendable for a few moments, giving me time to soften the edges with the built-in brush or my fingertips. Once the formula sets, it locks in pretty well all day.

“I wanted to create a formula that has the lasting power of an eyeshadow stick and the blendability of a contour stick, all in one creamy formula that everyone can use,” says Ta. Rolling silica—a powder that helps makeup apply smoothly and create a blurred effect—gives the sticks their soft matte finish. The deeper shades create natural-looking shadows, while the lighter options brighten without obvious shimmer. Everything is buildable, so I can add definition or brightness little by little.

How Do I Apply the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Stick?

This is where the narrow shape really earns its place. I used the deeper shades to define my eyes, the sides of my nose, and the area around my lips, then swept them beneath my cheekbones and along my jawline. The lighter colors worked well on the inner corners, brow bone, and bridge of my nose.

Ta particularly loves them as an easy eye product. “One of my favorite ways to use it is on the eyes to create a wash of color,” he says. The slim tip made it easy to place the pigment exactly where I wanted it, whether I was tracing my lash line or adding depth through the crease.

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The small built-in brush is especially useful for detail work. I loved it around my lips and nose, where a larger brush could spread the color too far. For my cheekbones and jawline, though, I preferred switching to a fluffier blending brush that could soften the product over a wider area more quickly.

How Many Shades of the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Stick Are There?

The collection includes 10 shades divided between deeper sculpting colors and lighter brightening options. I tested Structure and Silhouette from the sculpting range, along with Highlight and Spotlight from the brightening side. All four have a shimmer-free, soft-matte finish, so the lighter shades create subtle contrast rather than looking like traditional highlighter.

Ta designed the range so that you can choose how much definition or brightness you want. Structure and Silhouette delivered noticeable pigment without becoming muddy as I built them up, while Highlight and Spotlight added a natural-lookng brightness. Together, the four shades gave me plenty of control over how soft or sculpted I wanted the final look to be.

Image 1 of 2 Siena Gagliano before-and-after using the Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Sticks. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Is the Major Sculpt Shape & Shade Anywhere Artistry Stick Worth It?

These sticks feel made for the days when I want to spend a little more time on my makeup. The result isn’t automatically dramatic, but I’m most likely to reach for them when I want a bit more glam. For dinner, an event, or any night when I’m leaning fully into soft glam, they make it easy to add definition around my eyes, nose, and lips without reaching for several different products.

That said, they can absolutely work for a natural look. The pigment builds gradually, so a light hand or lighter shade creates a much softer effect than the word “sculpting” might suggest. I could see someone using one shade as a quick wash across the eyelids or adding the tiniest bit of definition around the lips every day. For me, though, they’re the products I’ll reach for when I want to turn my usual makeup up a notch—and they’re very good at doing exactly that.

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