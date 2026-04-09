Big News—Our Podcast “Nice Talk” Is Nominated for a Webby

Big news: Marie Claire’s podcast Nice Talk , hosted by editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike, has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Podcast – Lifestyle category.

Launched in 2024, Nice Talk has become a weekly destination for women who want more from a podcast than surface-level chatter. Each episode, Ogunnaike sits down with fascinating women across entertainment, sports, and business to talk about how they got where they are, what makes them feel powerful, and the role played by their personal style.

Over nearly 70 episodes and two seasons, guests including Padma Lakshmi , Issa Rae , Coco Gauff, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph have opened up about building their careers, negotiating their worth, and the wardrobes that carry them through it all.

Jordyn Woods on Freedom as Power, Wealth Adjacency, and Courtside Looks | Nice Talk - YouTube Watch On

“Working on Nice Talk has been such a joy! Imagine getting to sit with a wide swath of fascinating women—entertainers like Teyana Taylor and Julia Fox to entrepreneurs like Emma Grede and Lena Waithe , to discuss money, power, and style,” says Ogunnaike. “‘Well-behaved’ women have long been discouraged from speaking on these topics—style should be effortless, and conversations about money or power aren't ‘proper’ ‘ladylike,’ or ‘nice.’ But with our episodes of Nice Talk we’ve been able to redefine those notions every week.”

Now, we need your help taking it home. Winners in the Webby Awards’ People’s Voice category are decided entirely by public vote, so consider this your formal ask.

How to Vote

Head to the Webby Awards Podcast — Lifestyle voting page. Create a free account or log in. Vote.

Voting is open through April 16 and takes less than a minute.

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