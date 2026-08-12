Spoilers ahead for all episodes of Let's Marry Harry. So, who married Harry? 20 women competed to win Harry Jowsey's heart on the latest Netflix dating series (which felt very similar to The Bachelor), and at the end of Let's Marry Harry, only one got to say, "I do," at the altar. 30-year-old Hawaiian travel photographer Amber Mozo outlasted the competition and said her vows to the 29-year-old reality TV star in the show's finale.

But did they live happily ever after? Rumors were swirling before the show even premiered about whether notorious playboy Harry was still married to the winner of the series. Ahead, we break down his and Amber's journey and whether they are still together after the cameras stopped rolling.

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo travel New Zealand via helicopter in Let's Marry Harry. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Harry and Amber on 'Let's Marry Harry?'

Amber Mozo, who was married before this competition, entered the house alongside the 19 other contestants vying for Harry's attention. Amber and Harry had immediate physical chemistry, but their emotional connection took a bit longer to form. At first, Harry admitted that he wasn't even sure if Amber liked him, calling her a "mysterious little cat." He explained in episode 2, "She makes me feel like she hates me, but also loves me, and I think that’s kind of exciting."

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It wasn't until Amber opened up about her father's death during their one-on-one date in episode 5 that she and Harry began to form a deeper bond. Harry called it the best date he's ever had. Later in the season, he revealed that he sees bees as a symbol of his late father and that he'd only seen them flying around Amber—a sign of his dad's stamp of approval.

Amber's time living with the other girls came with some drama. First, she got into an argument with 30-year-old Juliana Melchor after Amber interrupted her alone time with Harry. Juliana claimed that Amber pulled Harry away right as she was having a serious heart-to-heart with the eligible bachelor, while Amber said she didn't realize what she was interrupting. The two eventually patched things up, but not after some lingering tension in the house.

The most controversial moment of the season occurred when, in episode 5, Amber and Harry have sex in the shower in Harry's bathroom. (Yes, he also lives in the main house.) In the episode, Amber can be heard saying, "Get naked. You gotta drive the car before you buy it." The other remaining girls overhear and jump to the right conclusion, though Harry initially lies to them about what happened behind the closed door.

Amber and Harry's relationship was a slow burn, before they opened up during their one-on-one date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Do Harry and Amber actually get married on 'Let's Marry Harry?'

In the finale, Amber calls their relationship "two imperfect people who are perfect for each other," before expressing her love for Harry. Though she was previously married and divorced, Amber says in a confessional that she feels at peace and has clarity about walking down the aisle towards Harry.

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Harry breaks things off with finalist Dannelle Davidson in the dressing room while she's in her wedding dress (ouch!) and proceeds to the ceremony, where he meets executive producer Alex Cooper for a quick pep talk before taking his place at the altar.

Harry and Amber exchange heartfelt vows, with him noting their slow-burn romance. "On the first day of this, I didn’t think we’d be here,” he recites from handwritten vows at the altar. “Somehow you made me slow down, soften, and believe in something real. And here you are, and you make me feel like home.” Harry even dons his dad's glasses so that his late father can "see how beautiful" Amber is.

Amber replies, saying, "This whole process with you has been a process of surrendering, letting my guard down… You are so special and so unique, and I always said that unique souls have unique timelines, and it just feels like you were always meant to be on mine from my first date."

They then exchange rings and a kiss to make things official. (And as wild as that sounds, the official word from Netflix is that the marriage is legit.)

Amber and Harry are staying tight-lipped on their marriage's fate post-finale. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Harry and Amber still together after 'Let's Marry Harry?'

Neither Amber nor Harry has explicitly commented on the fate of their marriage since the finale aired on August 12, 2026. However, the odds don't seem great.

Before the show even aired, notable reality TV spoiler hound Reality Steve claimed that Harry and Amber had gotten "TV married," meaning they said "I do" but never signed a marriage certificate. The post, published three weeks prior to Let's Marry Harry's premiere, also dropped the alleged bombshell that the pair are no longer together, breaking up "earlier this year."

In the lead-up to the premiere, Amber teased her involvement on the series with an Instagram post that said, "24 hours until the world gets to witness the biggest man hater attempt to date the world's [sic] biggest red flag." While it doesn't explicitly speak to their fate, it could provide a peek into her feelings toward Harry post-show. Harry, meanwhile, told Us Weekly that life after the show is "the best I’ve ever been. Everything that I’ve dreamed of is happening."

Let's Marry Harry ends with an announcement for the show's reunion airing August 26, so hopefully we'll at least get some answers about what could've soured their marriage and led to an alleged breakup then.