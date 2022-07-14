Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Every summer needs at least one show that reminds viewers of the sweetness of youthful days (a.k.a. before we had to work through the warm months). This year, Jenny Han has followed up her To All the Boys I Loved Before movie trilogy with the adorable Amazon Prime video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The teen show follows 16-year-old Belly as she spends her first real teenage summer in an idyllic beach town.

TSITP has already been renewed (opens in new tab) for a second season, so it's time to get to know the cast of talented newcomers (many of whom are still in college!). Here's what we know about the rising stars.

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The star of the show is Belly, a 15-(going on 16)-year-old who has spent every summer at Cousins Beach with her family friends. After a lifetime as a homebody who spends days hanging out with the boys and nights at home with the moms, this summer will be very different.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is Tung's first-ever professional role. The 19-year-old had just graduated from NYC's LaGuardia High School when she was cast, and she's currently an Acting student at Carnegie Mellon University. (She's also a lovely singer (opens in new tab).)

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Conrad is the elder son of the Conklins' family friends, and Belly's childhood crush. Though he used to be the fun leader of the foursome, this year he's more broody, having come off an intense breakup. There's also a lot of unresolved romantic tension between him and Belly.

Briney graduated from Pace University (opens in new tab) in NYC and acted primarily in theater and short films before getting his big break with TSITP. He even wrote and directed his own short, called Paix.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah "Jere" Fisher

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Jere is the lighthearted younger Fisher brother, who's the same age as Belly. He's Belly's partner-in-crime and confidant, and though he always jokes about Belly being his future wife, sometimes they seem like more than jokes. (He's also sexually fluid, in a big change from the books.)

Casalegno was a child actor who worked on big projects like the 2014 film Noah and the CW's The Vampire Diaries (he played a younger version of Damon in season 7). Before TSITP, he played Trevor Strand on the first season of the CW show Walker. The 22-year-old is also super active on TikTok (opens in new tab).

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Belly's older brother Steven spends most of his time bickering with Belly, hanging out with the Fisher duo, and working at the country club to raise money for college. He also gets sucked into the debutante ball festivities as Shayla's date.

Kaufman also went to LaGuardia in NYC, and graduated from SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory this year. He previously had guest-starring roles on shows including FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU, and Manifest.

David Iacono as Cam

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Though Belly is juggling will-they-won't-they dynamics with both Conrad and Jere, her first actual romance is with Cam, who grew up in Cousins and works on a whaling boat for the summer.

Iacono may be the most recognized face on the show, as he previously starred in both the Netflix teen drama Grand Army (as swimmer Bo) and the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (as Jackie's teenage son Eli). The 19-year-old also acted in the 2019 Batman spin-off Joker and the Showtime series City on a Hill. (He also graduated from LaGuardia.)

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Belly's best friend Taylor usually soaks up the spotlight at home, and the duo have growing pains now that Belly is getting a lot more attention. Spencer previously starred alongside Andie MacDowell in the indie film Good Girl Jane.

Summer Madison as Nicole

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Nicole is Belly's mentor for the debutante ball, and she takes her under her wing as a "big sister." She also dated Conrad last summer and still has feelings for him. Madison previously appeared in the Prime Video film Emergency, and the series First Wives' Club, The Wonder Years, and Teenage Bounty Hunters (gone too soon).

Minnie Mills as Shayla

A post shared by Minnie Mills 조민희 (@minnie.mills) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Shayla is one of the debutants, a fun fashionista who becomes friends with Belly and gets into a complicated relationship with Steven. Mills is also making her professional debut on TSITP. Per her LinkedIn (opens in new tab), the young star worked as a child model, and is currently majoring in neuroscience at Columbia University in NYC.

Jackie Chung as Laurel Conklin

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Belly and Sean's mom Laurel is an author who's been best friends with Beck Fisher since childhood. She's also a single mom, after divorcing the kids' dad two years ago. Chung got her start in short films and guest roles on series like Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, and also starred in the 2015 film Someone Else.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah "Beck" Fisher

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Conrad and Jere's mom Beck sees Belly as the daughter she never had, and she inspires the teen to become a debutante. Blanchard is a Canadian actress who's acted on several shows, including the first season of FX's Fargo, the British series Peep Show, and the '90s classic Are You Afraid of the Dark?. She also starred as Cher Horowitz in the TV adaptation of Clueless.

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

(Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Cleveland, a brand new character for the show, is a successful author who's spending the summer in Cousins to write his next book. He becomes friends with Laurel, and even hires Conrad to teach him how to sail (the new book is about sailing). Narciso has previously appeared in tons of shows, with recurring roles on Manifest, Homeland, Marvel's Jessica Jones, and House of Cards.