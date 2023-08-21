Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Warning: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty seasons 1 and 2 ahead. When The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Prime Video last year, the teen drama was a bubbly summer dream and the perfect escape for fans of complicated love triangles and vicarious heart-fluttering feelings. Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on author Jenny Han's sequel novel It's Not Summer Without You, is much heavier. The new episodes balance a present-day crisis—Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) have to reunite to keep their aunt (Kyra Sedgwick) from selling off the beloved Cousins beach house—with flashbacks to a year of loss and heartbreak, as all of the show's characters begin to work through their grief from the loss of Fisher matriarch Susannah. Several of the scenes are as emotional and moody as Conrad's day-to-day personality, with the lightest moments appearing once Belly and the Fisher brothers get over their love triangle long enough to be genuine friends—in addition to Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor's (Rain Spencer) budding relationship and the welcome addition of the boys' cool cousin Skye (Elsie Fisher).

Season 2's eight episodes come to a conclusion with the Conklins and Fishers saving the summer house from Belly finally making a choice, choosing a future with Jeremiah over rekindling her relationship with Conrad. However, fans of the book series know that this love triangle is not over yet. Prime Video has already renewed the show for a third season, and now that season 2 has wrapped up, it's time to gather everything we know about the upcoming episodes.

When will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 come out?

TSITP has become a delightful part of the summer TV season, with the first installment premiering in June 2022 followed by season 2 this July. Season 3 could match this schedule by arriving in Summer 2024, but it depends on the length of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, since production remains paused throughout Hollywood. Also, season 3 will be 10 episodes long, which means filming will take a bit longer once production resumes.

However, there's a big chance that TSITP will jump straight into pre-production once the strike is resolved, especially since season 3 was greenlit ahead of the strike. For now, we'll keep a slot on our calendar for a return to Cousins next summer.

Who will be in the cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3?

Season 2 saw the show stick to its main cast of Conklins, Fishers, and friends, with unfortunately less appearances from the deb squad. If the show sticks with that trend, the most likely stars we'll see in season 3 include: Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rain Spencer (Taylor), and David Iacono (Cam). Hopefully, season 2 additions Elsie Fisher (Skye) and Kyra Sedgwick (Julia) will also stick around, and Rachel Blanchard (Susannah) will likely be back for some tear-jerking flashbacks.

A post shared by Jenny Han (@jennyhan) A photo posted by on

What will happen on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3?

Warning: spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty book series ahead. The third book of Jenny Han's trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer, revisits Belly and the boys two years after the events of season 2. Belly and Jeremiah have been dating for two years while attending the same college, and they eventually decide to make their relationship forever. Meanwhile, Conrad has spent the past two years still loving Belly but feeling like he lost his chance. However, as he and Belly spend lots of time together over the summer, they both have to deal with feelings that maybe never went away.

So when season 3 arrives, expect a time jump, wedding planning, and renewed love triangle angst. So far, creator Jenny Han has been tight-lipped on whether the new season will include any major changes from the books, or new additions like Aunt Julia and Skye, or Steven and Taylor's romance. In an interview with Deadline, she told the outlet, "I am looking forward to giving the fans the iconic moments of the third book that they’re expecting, but also looking forward to being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well."