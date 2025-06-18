The Buccaneers , AppleTV+’s foray into costume dramas based on an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton , bridges the gap between England and America with an ensemble cast led by Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, and Imogen Waterhouse. In the first season, the American girls arrived bright-eyed in England with hopes of marrying a rich nobleman. But when the series returns for a second season , Nan’s (Froseth) decision to rescue Jinny (Waterhouse) from her abusive marriage in the season 1 finale will reverberate across both of their personal lives.

The sophomore season is adding a host of new faces into the mix, including Leighton Meester and Jacob Ifan in roles that will directly impact our core quintet. Ahead is a refresher on the returning cast and characters of The Buccaneers, as well as a primer on those joining the fold.

Kristine Froseth as Annabel "Nan" St. George

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nan is the protagonist of The Buccaneers, a headstrong American woman who arrives in England without any expectations of matrimoney and winds up marrying Theo, Duke of Tintagel. In season 1, Nan found herself in a love triangle between Theo and Guy, and her feelings for Guy are top of mind in the second season.

Kristine Froseth , 29, broke out in 2019 on the Netflix series The Society and the Hulu adaptation of John Green’s beloved YA novel Looking for Alaska . She also appeared in the Showtime limited series The First Lady as a young Betty Ford. In film, Froseth has starred in the Netflix movies Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Apostle, Lena Dunham’s 2022 sex comedy Sharp Stick, and the acclaimed 2022 drama How to Blow Up a Pipeline. In December 2024, she announced her participation in a forthcoming pickleball mockumentary alongside Adrianne Palicki and Harvey Guillén, and she’ll soon star opposite Sophie Thatcher and Havana Rose Liu in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell .

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Conchita’s wedding to Lord Richard Marable is what initially brings the Buccaneer crew to England. In season 2, Conchita helps her parents and in-laws navigate their financial downturn by starting a business offering coaching to American women lookingg for English husbands.

Alisha Boe , 28, is best known for appearing on the Netflix young adult drama series 13 Reasons Why . She has also appeared in the long-running soap Days of Our Lives, Modern Family, Ray Donovan, Casual, and the films Paranormal Activity 4, Do Revenge, and When You Finish Saving the World.

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Lizzy is part of the show’s core ensemble and was on the receiving end of Lord James Seadown’s manipulation and advances in the first season. She has a new suitor in the second season, an aspiring politician, Hector Robinson.

Aubri Ibrag , 23, is a Dagestani-Australian actress whose only prior credit is the Australian teen drama Dive Club. Ibrag initially gained a following on YouTube where she posted beauty content, though she deleted her videos in September 2021. She has yet to announce any other upcoming acting projects

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mabel is Lizzy’s younger sister. While her friends and sister are exploring relationships with men, Mabel realizes that she has feelings for a girl named Honoria. In season 2, the Marable family is in close quarters with Mabel, allowing their relationship to potentially blossom under the same roof…or be hindered by Honoria’s mother.

Josie Totah , 23, began her career on the Disney Channel with a recurring role on the show Jessie. Following her breakout, she appeared on the ABC comedy Back in the Game, the Mindy Kaling NBC series Champions, the Saved by the Bell revival, as well as the 2016 film Other People.

Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia "Jinny" St. George

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jinny, Nan’s sister, is married to Lord James Seadown…for now. After discovering he was abusive, Nan helped smuggle a pregnant Jinny out of the city and away from him with the help of Guy. In season 2, they’re posing as husband and wife in a faraway town, but it seems like only a matter of time until she has to face the consequences and the wrath of her husband.

Imogen Waterhouse , 31, is best known for her role on The Outpost, a CW series in which she also made her directorial debut. She appeared in Tom Ford’s thriller film Nocturnal Animals, the British drama film The Last Photograph, and the horror film Braid. She is the younger sister of actress Suki Waterhouse .

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Guy is Theo’s best friend who inadvertently falls in love with Nan, the woman that Theo was courting in season 1. Nan and Guy consummate their love the night before her wedding, but the discovery of James’s abuse towards Jinny causes Nan to enlist Guy’s help in securing Jinny’s safety. In season 2, Guy is still pining for Nan but is forced to safeguard Jinny and her newborn son.

Matthew Broome , 24, began his career on the stage in London, appearing in productions of Scandaltown, The Comedy of Errors, and Twelfth Night. The Buccaneers is his first television role, and his first film appearance was in the Prime Video film My Fault: London, which hit streaming in February 2025.

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Duke of Tintagel falls in love with Nan and marries her at the end of season 1, despite knowing she had deep feelings for his best friend, Guy.

Before The Buccaneers, Guy Remmers , 30, primarily worked on the stage in British theaters, like Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre in London. The Buccaneers is his first television role, and where he met Froseth, whom Remmers has been dating since 2022 .

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Richard Marable is married to Conchita, and their wedding is the inciting incident that brings Nan, Jinny, Lizzy, and Mabel to England in the first place. Richard’s siblings are Lord James Seadown and Honoria, though he has an opposite temperament to his brother.

Josh Dylan , 31, is best known for his film roles in Allied and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Before The Buccaneers, Dylan appeared in the British comedy series The End of the F***ing World. He’s also an accomplished stage actor, having won the 2017 Off West End Award for Best Supporting Actor in the production of Sheppey.

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The out-and-out antagonist of the series, Lord James Seadown, is Richard and Honoria’s brother. He has an evil streak, pursuing and then humiliating Lizzy in private and later abusing his wife, Jinny. He’s hellbent on finding Jinny and their baby in the second season and will go to extreme lengths to take back what he thinks is his.

Barney Fishwick might look familiar to fans of House of the Dragon , where he played Ser Martyn Reyne. His other television appearances include Showtrial, Black Death, and Call the Midwife.

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Honoria is Richard and James’s meek younger sister who has a clandestine lesbian relationship with Mabel. She and her mother move into Richard and Conchita’s home, where Mabel is also living in the second season, providing new opportunities for their relationship to grow under the same roof.

You can catch Mia Threapleton, 24, as one of the leads in the latest Wes Anderson film, The Phoenician Scheme , opposite Benicio del Toro and Michael Cera . The daughter of Kate Winslet and filmmaker Jim Threapleton, she co-starred with her mother in the anthology series I Am… and can also be seen in the 2022 period drama Dangerous Liaisons.

Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Hector is a new character introduced in season 2. He’s a member of parliament and courting Lizzy.

Jacob Ifan , 32, starred in the bilingual British/Welsh crime drama Bang and was a series regular on Rogue Heroes. His other credits include the BBC series Cuffs, A Discovery of Witches, and The Pact.

Christina Hendricks as Patricia "Patti" St. George

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Patti is Nan and Jinny’s mother, who is unhappy in her marriage to Colonel Tracy St. George. She is harboring the secret that she is not Nan’s biological mother.

Christina Hendricks , 50, is best known for her role as Joan Harris on the lauded AMC series Mad Men, for which she was nominated for six Emmy Awards. Since her breakout, she has starred on TV shows like Good Girls, Hap and Leonard, and Another Period. Her film credits include Bad Santa 2, Drive, and The Neon Demon.

Leighton Meester as Nelle

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Meester joins the season 2 cast as Nelle, Patti’s younger sister and Nan’s true biological mother. She had an affair with Patti’s husband, Tracy, when she was a teenager, which caused a rift between the sisters.

Leighton Meester , 39, broke onto the scene as one of the most iconic teen drama characters, Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl . Following that, she has appeared in films such as Country Strong and The Roommate, as well as the sitcom Single Parents. Meester also entertained a music career, lending her vocals to the Cobra Starship hit “ Good Girls Go Bad .” Her debut album Heartstrings was released in 2014.

Adam James as Colonel Tracy St. George

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Colonel St. George is Patti’s husband and the father of Nan and Jinny. After Nan’s marriage, Patti vowed to divorce him—something she doubles down on after reconnecting with her sister.

Adam James, 52, starred in Band of Brothers, Doctor Who, and, most recently, the Peacock thriller The Day of the Jackal. James had a small role as Galinda’s father in the film adaptation of Wicked and will appear in the sequel Wicked: For Good, due later this year.

Amelia Bullmore as the Dowager Duchess of Tintagel

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Dowager Duchess of Tintagel is Theo’s mother, a stern but fair woman. She helps Nan get Jinny away from Lord Seadown, but reminds her that it comes at a price: In this case, she must stay married to Theo and forget about her true love, Guy.

Amelia Bullmore, 61, is best known for her appearances on British shows like Coronation Street, I’m Alan Partridge, Ashes to Ashes, Twenty Twelve, and Scott & Bailey. She is also a screenwriter and playwright, working on shows like Scott & Bailey, Traces, and Attachments.

Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlingsea

Lady Brightlingsea is the mother of Richard, James, and Honoria. She is a terse and rude woman, especially towards her daughters-in-law, Conchita and Jinny. She moves in with Conchita and Richard in season 2 after the death of her husband.

Fenella Woolgar, 55, had her breakout in 2003 in the film Bright Young Things, for which she was nominated for numerous awards. Following that, she starred in movies such as Swallows and Amazons and Victoria and Abdul, and TV shows like Doctor Who, Inside Number 9, and Call the Midwife.

Anthony Calf as Lord Brightlingsea

Lord Brightlingsea is Richard, James, and Honoria’s father. He didn’t manage his finances well, and after his death early in season 2, his wife and daughter are forced to move in with his son.

Anthony Calf, 66, is best known for his roles in films like The Madness of King George, I Came By, and The Man Who Knew Infinity. He also appeared in the series Beau Geste, New Tricks, Poldark, and one episode of The Crown.

Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Cora is another new character in season 2 and the wealthy American heir to the Merrigan’s department store who comes to England in search of a husband. Obsessed with Conchita and Richard’s fairytale love story, she and her mother agree to Conchita’s tutelage to help her land a noble English husband of her own.

Maria Almeida , 21, starred in the 2023 thriller The Strays and the tennis TV series Fifteen Love. She also had small roles in the acclaimed series Gangs of London and Tell Me Everything before joining the cast of The Buccaneers.

Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Paloma is the final new addition in season 2. She is an adventurous young woman who met Guy and Jinny on their travels abroad and joined them on their journey home.

Grace Ambrose, 28, who plays the free-spirited character, hails from Rome. She has exclusively appeared in Italian productions, making The Buccaneers her debut role on American television. In the past, she appeared in shows like the long-running soap opera Il paradiso delle signore and films like 2023's Amen.