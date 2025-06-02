Ginny and Georgia, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2021, starts with the same basic premise (and similarly alliterative title) as Gilmore Girls, then turns the outrageousness up to 11. The must-watch series revolves around a young mother and her angsty teen daughter—and her young son, though he's sadly excluded from the show's title—who move to a small New England town. And that's pretty much where the similarities to Gilmore Girls end: In its two seasons, Ginny and Georgia proceeded to introduce a tangle of increasingly intense plotlines that encompass everything from love triangles to childhood trauma to systemic racism to an ongoing murder investigation. (Lorelai and Rory could never!)

Now that season 3 of Ginny and Georgia is arriving on Netflix, it's the perfect time for a refresher on all of the residents of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, who are much more bonkers and more diverse—and have way more skeletons in their closets—than anyone you'll meet in Stars Hollow. To help you keep track, here's your guide to the cast of Ginny and Georgia.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like her counterpart in the Amy Sherman-Palladino universe, 15-year-old Ginny finds herself taking on the role of the responsible adult in her household all too often. When she's not mothering her mother, she's coming to terms with her biracial identity, exploring her sexuality, and realizing that there are way more secrets in her family's past than she could've ever imagined.

Ginny and Georgia is a breakout role for Antonia Gentry, 27, who graduated from Emory University the same week she auditioned for the show. Before G&G, she appeared in the Netflix film Candy Jar and an episode of the streamer's series Raising Dion. Gentry has since starred in the YA comedy movies Prom Dates and Time Cut.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

(Image credit: Sophie Giraud)

As a 30-year-old mom of two, Georgia's main focus is giving her kids the stable, loving childhood she never had. Unfortunately, this becomes more and more difficult as secrets from her past begin coming to light in the wake of her husband's mysterious death.

With more than a decade in Hollywood behind her, this isn't the first time you've seen Brianne Howey, 36, on your TV screen. Most recently, the California-born actress has appeared in Dollface, The Passage, and Batwoman. Recently, Howey starred in the 2025 Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

(Image credit: Sophie Giraud)

Though tragically excluded from the show's title and his mom and sister's matching G names, 9-year-old Austin is here, too! His main character traits seem to be a deep obsession with Harry Potter and an uncanny ability to pull off his very round, HP-inspired glasses.

He hasn't yet reached double digits, but Diesel La Torraca, 14, already has quite a bit of experience under his belt. He got his start in 2019's Little Monsters, opposite Lupita Nyong'o, and has since appeared in the TV shows Lambs of God, The Secrets She Keeps, and La Brea. He recently starred in the Netflix animated film Back to the Outback and 2024's Unsung Hero.

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen lives next door to the Millers and is a quintessential "wine mom." She's the mother of twins Maxine and Marcus, both of whom become fast friends with Ginny.

Jennifer Robertson, 53, is easily most recognizable from her role as Jocelyn Schitt on Schitt's Creek, but the Canadian has also appeared in a ton of films and TV shows throughout her 20-year career, including several episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the Netflix films Single All the Way and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen's daughter Maxine is bold, outspoken, and the coolest girl in school, and she quickly takes Ginny under her wing. However, an ill-fated crush soon drives a painful rift between them.

Like her on-screen mom, Sara Waisglass, 26, is also a Canadian with Degrassi on her resume: She starred as Frankie Hollingsworth in The Next Generation, Next Class, and even the Degrassi TV movie Don't Look Back. More recently, she's held recurring roles on Suits, Holly Hobbie, October Faction, and the podcast "The Downloaded."

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

(Image credit: NEtflix)

Though troublemaker Marcus is basically the exact opposite of his twin sister Maxine, Ginny finds herself equally drawn to him, which is made a whole lot trickier by the existence of Marcus's girlfriend Padma.

Like many of his Australian brethren, Felix Mallard, 27, got his start on the long-running soap opera Neighbours and several of its spinoffs before making his way to Hollywood. Since then, he's landed main roles on Happy Together, Locke & Key, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. He has also starred in the teen movies All the Right Places and Turtles All the Way Down.

Scott Porter as Paul Randolph

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the mayor of Wellsbury, Paul is your classic small-town nice guy. He's too busy trying to secure reelection—and a bit too clueless—to realize he might be getting taken advantage of by Georgia.

In "I feel old" news, the man now playing a charming 40-something is probably still most recognizable in our clear eyes and full hearts as a high-schooler, Jason Street from the hit '00s show Friday Night Lights. In between then and now, Scott Porter, 45, has also popped up in Hart of Dixie, Scorpion, Why Women Kill, and more.

Raymond Ablack as Joe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Georgia also can't keep herself from starting up a flirtation with Joe, a local restaurateur who seems gruff on the outside but is really just a big softie under those plaid shirts. (Remind you of anyone, Gilmore Girls fans?)

Another Canada native with Degrassi on his resume, Raymond Ablack, 35, played Sav on The Next Generation before going on to land roles in Orphan Black, Shadowhunters, Narcos, and Maid. Fun fact: Ablack's real-life little sister, Rebecca, 24, plays Padma!

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hunter is Ginny's new boyfriend in season 1, with whom she's able to open up about being biracial in a very white town. His awkward but sweet nice guy persona might pale in comparison to Marcus's dangerous, exciting one, but here's a tip, Ginny: Always choose the guy who willingly reads Pride & Prejudice for you.

Ginny & Georgia marks Temple's big break: The Canadian-Taiwanese actor, 29, had previously only appeared in one episode each of iZombie and Six. Since season 1, he's appeared in the shows V.C. Andrews' Landry Family and Allegiance.

Katie Douglas as Abby

(Image credit: SOPHIE GIRAUD/NETFLIX)

Abby has been BFFs with Max since they were kids. Though she bristles when Ginny's first brought into the group, they eventually find some common ground concerning their tumultuous home lives.

Katie Douglas, 26, is a Canadian actress who's been working in TV since she was young. You may recognize some of her prior shows, including the Hulu drama Saving Hope, the dystopian show Defiance, and the Freevee original Pretty Hard Cases. She also played the titular roles in the Lifetime movies Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey and The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.

Chelsea Clark as Norah

(Image credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX)

Norah is the last member of MAN—Maxine's, Abby's, and her clique. (When Ginny shows up, MAN evolves into MANG.) She's the least dramatic of the foursome and tends to go with the flow, which puts her in a bind when an explosive secret blows up the group.

Chelsea Clark, 27, was born in Toronto and started her career on the stage, appearing in local musicals and operas including Legally Blonde, Carmen, and La Boheme. In addition to her roles on shows like Rookie Blue and the CW's Kung Fu, she's another Degrassi alum from Next Class.

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Bracia extends a friendly hand to Ginny when she first arrives. Though they didn't hang out much in season 1, the duo became closer in season 2.

Ginny & Georgia is Tameka Griffiths's, 29, first major TV role, though she previously appeared in episodes of the DC superhero show Titans and the Netflix drama Grand Army. She has since appeared in the 2023 film Fingernails and the Prime Video series Reacher.

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller

(Image credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX)

Every small town has the local queen bee, and Cynthia Fuller was the HBIC of Wellsbury before Georgia rolled into town. The character was solidly a villain in season 1—things got ugly when she ran for mayor against Paul—but season 2 showed a more complex side of the Wellsbury mom.

Sabrina Grdevich, 54, has been active in the acting world for three decades, and she's appeared in well-known shows and movies including Secretary, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Designated Survivor, and Kim's Convenience. Fun fact: She was also the original English voice actress for Sailor Pluto from Sailor Moon!

Dan Beirne as Nick

(Image credit: BROOKE PALMER/NETFLIX)

Nick is Paul's Cornell-educated second-in-command at the mayor's office, where he and Georgia eventually hit it off. He's her friend who will get real and say what needs to be said, but he still often clashes with Georgia's unconventional ways.

If Dan Beirne, 42, looks familiar, you may have seen the actor and writer pop up on some of the past decade's best shows, including Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, You're the Worst, The Bold Type, and Mrs. America.

Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova

(Image credit: BROOKE PALMER/NETFLIX)

When Georgia's deceased husband's ex-wife wants to take Georgia's inheritance, she hires a private investigator to dig up dirt. Enter Cordova, who may be better identified by Jesse, the fake name he uses while he's snooping around Wellsbury.

Alex Mallari Jr., 37, was born in the Philippines and later moved to Canada, where he began acting. His previous projects include the 2014 reboot of RoboCop, the Syfy series Dark Matter, and the Netflix blockbuster The Adam Project. Since Ginny and Georgia began, he has co-starred in the Jennifer Lopez action rom-com Shotgun Wedding.

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ginny's cool dad, Zion, has worked as a traveling photographer, but at the end of season 1, he decided to put down roots in nearby Boston to be closer to Ginny. Fans get to see more of the father-daughter duo's loving dynamic in season 2.

Ginny & Georgia is a chill change of pace for Nathan Mitchell, 36, whose credits are full of superhero and action roles. The actor and former sparring champion has acted in shows including The Tomorrow People, Arrow, Supernatural, and iZombie. His most recent role is actually behind a mask; he plays Black Noir in all five seasons of The Boys.

Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Throughout the show, we see flashbacks of the rough past that made Georgia into the forceful, slightly terrifying woman she is. Playing Georgia in those flashbacks (in a stellar example of teen-adult dual casting) is Toronto-born Nikki Roumel, 25. The Netflix hit is Roumel's first major role, though she previously appeared on episodes of Designated Survivor and Holly Hobbie.

Aaron Ashmore as Gil

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix)

In season 2, we meet Austin's father, Gil, who has been released from jail. He eventually shows up in Wellsbury, where he tries to re-enter his son's life despite Georgia's request for boundaries.

Joining the show as Georgia's shady ex is Aaron Ashmore, 45, who's best known for appearing on shows including Smallville, Veronica Mars, Killjoys, and Netflix's Locke & Key, among others. Fun fact: His twin brother, Shawn Ashmore, is also an actor who played Bobby Drake a.k.a. Iceman in the original X-Men film franchise.