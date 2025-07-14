Spoilers for the Love Island USA season 7 finale ahead. Following the runaway success of 2024's installment, Love Island USA season 7 was...weird. Instead of six weeks balancing dating drama with genuine love stories, we got a nonstop stream of chaos, crash-outs, scandals, and toxic fan discourse. The Peacock reality show ended in a season finale where the show got its first-ever Latino winning couple, but also the first time a finalist couple broke up mid-finale. As many viewers (and Vulture) have pointed out, it was a good season of reality TV, but a horrible season of Love Island itself.

Despite frustrating many longtime franchise fans, season 7 was still the most-watched installment of Love Island USA so far. And the summer isn't over yet for the Islanders. After a month in the real world (with access to both their phones and the entire season, streaming on Peacock), season 7's cast is set to reunite to hash over viewers's lingering questions from this year's events. Below, read on for everything we know about the Love Island USA season 7 reunion so far.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales (right) kiss after winning season 7. Also pictured, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe (left). (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacosk)

When does the 'Love Island USA' season 7 reunion air?

Love Island USA's season 6 reunion will release on Peacock on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Host Ariana Madix announced the reunion during the season 7 finale on July 13. This will be Love Island USA's second-ever reunion special, following last year's season 6 reunion.

According to Deadline , the "Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa."

Olandria and Nic read a letter during their final date. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Who will host the 'Love Island USA' season 7 reunion?

This year's season 7 reunion will be co-hosted by Love Island USA's Madix and Bravo mainstay Andy Cohen. While Madix hosted the season 6 reunion solo, this year, Cohen will add Love Island USA to the long list of reality shows that call him up for their reunions. (See: the Real Housewives franchise, Summer House, Below Deck, The Traitors, and more.)

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Which cast members will attend the 'Love Island USA' season 7 reunion?

Though Peacock has yet to confirm any of the cast members returning for the reunion, the majority of season 7's Islanders will likely return. If anything, this season's final six couples are all but guaranteed, including winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe (a.k.a. Nicolandria), Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, Iris Kendall and Pepe García, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, and Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams.

Amaya and Bryan open champagne during their final date. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

However, there is a chance that a couple of this year's Islanders could not be invited to the upcoming reunion. Both Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega left the season early, due to resurfaced recordings and social media posts in which they used racist slurs. There is a good chance that Cierra will still be invited, as she departed late in the season and was part of several major events that are major reunion fodder. However, since Yulissa wasn't even shown in the finale's full-season recap, she could be left out of the reunion altogether.

We'll also have to see how the Islanders behave on social media over the next month. Ahead of the season 6 reunion, Casa Amor bombshell Caine Bacon did not attend the reunion, even though he had already been flown out to N.Y.C. for the taping. It seemed that he was uninvited after a TikTok was posted in which he used a derogatory stereotype about a Korean restaurant. Considering this year's history of racist scandals, some Islanders may either be left out of the reunion due to current or past behavior, or possibly decide to bow out themselves.

It is unknown whether Cierra Ortega will attend the Love Island USA season 7 reunion. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Will there be a 'Love Island USA' season 8?

I mean, yes. Even though it hasn't been officially renewed, nothing short of disaster would stop a streamer from renewing its most-watched reality show ever. Also, casting for Love Island USA season 8 has already begun. The official application was shared while season 7 was still airing, and the series hosted three Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour events in June, in the Jersey Shore, Atlanta, and San Diego.

For anyone wondering, The Sun has reported that Love Island USA's producers plan to be stricter going forward. According to an insider, the show plans to "hire more people" to look deeper into potential Islanders's social media presence during the casting process.

"We will be really digging way more and deeply in each participants [sic] past, and make sure that their ‘records’ are clean of racist, xenophobic or sexist words or behavior," an insider said. "If there is anything racist, sexist, or offensive in there, the person won’t be allowed to be considered as a potential participant on the show. We can’t have any more situations where we deal with racist behavior."

"We absolutely cannot have another season like the one we are about to wrap up," they added.