Right when we've exhausted all the ways to keep ourselves busy during self-quarantine—baking banana bread, completing puzzles, trying viral TikTok dances, even growing our own scallions in water—another form of entertainment has popped up. (No it's not a new TV show, although, personally, I've been binge-watching a lot of K-dramas lately.) The creative and new challenge is coming from fashion house Alexander McQueen. The brand has put out a call for everyone to create a three-dimensional flower using any materials they can find in their own homes.

The challenge, which lasts from now until April 14, encourages DIYers and McQueen enthusiasts to share their floral creations on Instagram with the tag #McQueenCreators and a chance to be featured on the brand's own Instagram Stories. People are already rolling up their sleeves and getting to work, like this user who created a pretty "floral dress" out of wet paper towels soaked in paint water:

Meanwhile, another crafty person made a gold flower out of reused aluminum food packaging:

This one was created out of oven paper!

Some of our other favorites from this challenge so far:

The 3D floral creation is the second challenge in the McQueen creator's series. Last week, users showed off their best sketches of the finale rose dress from the label's fall/winter 2019 collection. (After April 14, the third challenge will have to do with prints!) So, if you're looking to keep busy this weekend and want to flex your creative skills, you know what to do.

