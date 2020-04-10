Today's Top Stories
1
How Coronavirus Is Transforming Birth Plans
2
How to Donate Money for COVID-19 Medical Supplies
3
Comfy Sweatpants to Spend the Day or Week In
4
'Killing Eve' Season 3 Review: What's Old Is New
5
Tequila Recipes to Get the Zoom Happy Hour Started

Alexander McQueen Challenges People to Make Florals Out of Random Materials

Time to get crafty while in quarantine.

By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Right when we've exhausted all the ways to keep ourselves busy during self-quarantine—baking banana bread, completing puzzles, trying viral TikTok dances, even growing our own scallions in water—another form of entertainment has popped up. (No it's not a new TV show, although, personally, I've been binge-watching a lot of K-dramas lately.) The creative and new challenge is coming from fashion house Alexander McQueen. The brand has put out a call for everyone to create a three-dimensional flower using any materials they can find in their own homes.

The challenge, which lasts from now until April 14, encourages DIYers and McQueen enthusiasts to share their floral creations on Instagram with the tag #McQueenCreators and a chance to be featured on the brand's own Instagram Stories. People are already rolling up their sleeves and getting to work, like this user who created a pretty "floral dress" out of wet paper towels soaked in paint water:

Meanwhile, another crafty person made a gold flower out of reused aluminum food packaging:

This one was created out of oven paper!

Some of our other favorites from this challenge so far:

The 3D floral creation is the second challenge in the McQueen creator's series. Last week, users showed off their best sketches of the finale rose dress from the label's fall/winter 2019 collection. (After April 14, the third challenge will have to do with prints!) So, if you're looking to keep busy this weekend and want to flex your creative skills, you know what to do.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
How to Wear a Bralette Without Feeling Naked
Claire Waight Keller Leaves Givenchy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Handy Guide to the Biggest Shoe Trends﻿﻿ of 2020
Comfy Sweatpants to Spend the Day or Week In
30+ Shopping Sites That Offer Free Shipping
The Top Jewelry Trends for 2020
The Evolution of the Jean Skirt
All-White Outfits Worth the Dry-Cleaning Bill
Mejuri Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Dainty Jewelry
Why a Metal-Trimmed Clutch Is Worth Your Money