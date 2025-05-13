J.Crew and Alighieri's Jewelry Collaboration Can Elevate Any Summer Outfit

The timeless coastal drop is available to shop now.

a J.Crew Alighieri brooch on a necktie
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Summer is J.Crew’s season. Few other brands have so effortlessly captured the quintessential feeling of warm weather and sun-soaked beach days in their new collections. In partnering with jewelry label Alighieri for a brand-new collaboration, the brand truly cements its legacy as making summer vacation a feeling you can wear all year long.

The new jewelry and accessories range, available on J.Crew’s website, draws inspiration from seaside adventures and vintage catalogs. J.Crew's classic Americana heritage finds its twin in London-based Alighieri's attention to detail and craftsmanship-driven heritage. The partnership might seem surprising, but the two brands are a perfect match if you love boho-feeling pieces that double as modern heirlooms. (Early Alighieri fans like Kendall Jenner, Emma Watson, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure do.)

pieces from the J.Crew Alighieri collaboration

The gold toned collection references vintage J.Crew catalogs.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Don't be surprised when someone asks if you're wearing hidden treasure. Every item is detailed with a molten-looking gold finish that Alighieri’s founder, Rosh Mahtani, created using the ancient practice of lost-wax casting. In this process, gold is poured into a mold formed around a waxen prototype. The wax is then melted out, leaving behind the finished piece crafted in 24k gold-plated bronze.

The resulting tightly edited selection includes everything from pendant necklaces and romantic-feeling hoop earrings to a limited-edition button-down shirt adorned with dainty gold buttons, each hand-carved by Mahtani in London's historic Hatton Gardens diamond district. There's even a black leather belt adorned with a gold buckle and a dainty dangling gold charm.

These pieces are the perfect toppers for your easy summer outfits, from wedding guest dresses to everyday fare. You can easily stack or wear them alone to create a romantic, almost retro-inspired look designed with far-flung adventures in mind. Keep scrolling to shop the new collection before your next three-day weekend or it sells out (whichever comes first).

J.Crew x

J.Crew x Alighieri
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Ramie

This is *the* shirt of the summer.

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
A Life Unlocked Necklace

How playful is this pick?

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
Gone Fishing Necklace

I would easily layer this piece in with my daily go-to's.

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
High Seas Earrings

These subtly seaside-inspired earrings scream summer.

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
Gone Fishing Earrings

Dip your toe into the statement-making jewelry trend with this pair of earrings.

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
High Seas Necklace

The thicker cord on this necklace balances your other dainty chains.

J.Crew x Alighieri
J.Crew x Alighieri
A Life Unlocked Belt

Upgrade your belt rotation this summer.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

