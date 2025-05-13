Summer is J.Crew’s season. Few other brands have so effortlessly captured the quintessential feeling of warm weather and sun-soaked beach days in their new collections. In partnering with jewelry label Alighieri for a brand-new collaboration, the brand truly cements its legacy as making summer vacation a feeling you can wear all year long.

The new jewelry and accessories range, available on J.Crew’s website, draws inspiration from seaside adventures and vintage catalogs. J.Crew's classic Americana heritage finds its twin in London-based Alighieri's attention to detail and craftsmanship-driven heritage. The partnership might seem surprising, but the two brands are a perfect match if you love boho-feeling pieces that double as modern heirlooms. (Early Alighieri fans like Kendall Jenner, Emma Watson, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure do.)

The gold toned collection references vintage J.Crew catalogs. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Don't be surprised when someone asks if you're wearing hidden treasure. Every item is detailed with a molten-looking gold finish that Alighieri’s founder, Rosh Mahtani, created using the ancient practice of lost-wax casting. In this process, gold is poured into a mold formed around a waxen prototype. The wax is then melted out, leaving behind the finished piece crafted in 24k gold-plated bronze.

The resulting tightly edited selection includes everything from pendant necklaces and romantic-feeling hoop earrings to a limited-edition button-down shirt adorned with dainty gold buttons, each hand-carved by Mahtani in London's historic Hatton Gardens diamond district. There's even a black leather belt adorned with a gold buckle and a dainty dangling gold charm.

These pieces are the perfect toppers for your easy summer outfits, from wedding guest dresses to everyday fare. You can easily stack or wear them alone to create a romantic, almost retro-inspired look designed with far-flung adventures in mind. Keep scrolling to shop the new collection before your next three-day weekend or it sells out (whichever comes first).

J.Crew x Alighieri Étienne Oversized Shirt in Ramie $198 at J.Crew This is *the* shirt of the summer.

J.Crew x Alighieri A Life Unlocked Necklace $250 at J.Crew How playful is this pick?

J.Crew x Alighieri Gone Fishing Necklace $350 at J.Crew I would easily layer this piece in with my daily go-to's.

J.Crew x Alighieri High Seas Earrings $210 at J.Crew These subtly seaside-inspired earrings scream summer.

J.Crew x Alighieri Gone Fishing Earrings $250 at J.Crew Dip your toe into the statement-making jewelry trend with this pair of earrings.

J.Crew x Alighieri High Seas Necklace $375 at J.Crew The thicker cord on this necklace balances your other dainty chains.

J.Crew x Alighieri A Life Unlocked Belt $98 at J.Crew Upgrade your belt rotation this summer.