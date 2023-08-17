Rain or Shine, I Live in These Activewear Pieces

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Some people say you should reserve activewear for working out, but I’m not one of those people. I love slipping into a comfortable set while I’m running errands, heading to brunch, or lounging around at home, and the easiest way to make activewear work for my daily life comes down to picking the right basics. Sports bras and leggings aside, you need a pair of stylish sneakers to make an outfit scream “effortlessly chic.” Zappos is one place I always turn to when I’m on the hunt for a good selection of sneakers, and its recent drop of Brooks Vibes collection has piqued my interest. Below, I’ve curated the perfect edit of outfits to style with some of my favorite pairs from the collection. Spoiler: The crisp white lace-up pair is my number one.

Airport Glam

I always take my airport looks seriously because whether I’m on a long haul or short flight, I like to be both comfy and chic. The Brooks Ghost sneakers embody just that when worn with my neon loungewear set.

Brooks Ghost 15 SHOP NOW

Classic Errand ’Fit

The only way to make an errand day fun for me is to wear a cute activewear set. You can never go wrong with a pair of black leggings, an oversize T-shirt, and the colorful lace-up Adrenaline sneakers.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 SHOP NOW

Courtside Leisure

You'll more than likely find me lounging around a summer country club, wearing this trusty tennis look topped off with matching black sneakers. Hear us out—these sneakers are from the mens collection but we do think this silhouette works perfectly with an outfit like this one.

Brooks Ghost 15 SHOP NOW

Pilates Sunday

A cute getup is one surefire way to get me up earlier than normal for a weekend Pilates session. And I’ll never tire of wearing a stretch-fabric set with these lavender sneakers.

Brooks Launch 10 SHOP NOW

Shop Additional Favorites

Brooks Hyperion SHOP NOW I’m not complaining one bit about these Hyperion sneakers, which are lightweight and cushioned.

Brooks Ghost 15 SHOP NOW The Ghost 15 sneakers live up to their name. Made with breathable fabric and extra-smooth cushioning, they practically feel like nothing.

Brooks Divide 4 GTX SHOP NOW When I say I need a little bit of color on my shoes, this is exactly what I mean.

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX SHOP NOW And other times I stick to what I know best: dark, muted colors.