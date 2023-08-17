Rain or Shine, I Live in These Activewear Pieces

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Some people say you should reserve activewear for working out, but I’m not one of those people. I love slipping into a comfortable set while I’m running errands, heading to brunch, or lounging around at home, and the easiest way to make activewear work for my daily life comes down to picking the right basics. Sports bras and leggings aside, you need a pair of stylish sneakers to make an outfit scream “effortlessly chic.” Zappos is one place I always turn to when I’m on the hunt for a good selection of sneakers, and its recent drop of Brooks Vibes collection has piqued my interest. Below, I’ve curated the perfect edit of outfits to style with some of my favorite pairs from the collection. Spoiler: The crisp white lace-up pair is my number one.
Airport Glam
When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.
I always take my airport looks seriously because whether I’m on a long haul or short flight, I like to be both comfy and chic. The Brooks Ghost sneakers embody just that when worn with my neon loungewear set.
Classic Errand ’Fit
The only way to make an errand day fun for me is to wear a cute activewear set. You can never go wrong with a pair of black leggings, an oversize T-shirt, and the colorful lace-up Adrenaline sneakers.
Courtside Leisure
You'll more than likely find me lounging around a summer country club, wearing this trusty tennis look topped off with matching black sneakers. Hear us out—these sneakers are from the mens collection but we do think this silhouette works perfectly with an outfit like this one.
Pilates Sunday
A cute getup is one surefire way to get me up earlier than normal for a weekend Pilates session. And I’ll never tire of wearing a stretch-fabric set with these lavender sneakers.
Shop Additional Favorites
I’m not complaining one bit about these Hyperion sneakers, which are lightweight and cushioned.
The Ghost 15 sneakers live up to their name. Made with breathable fabric and extra-smooth cushioning, they practically feel like nothing.
When I say I need a little bit of color on my shoes, this is exactly what I mean.
And other times I stick to what I know best: dark, muted colors.
The Glycerin 20 sneaker has a widened platform for smoother, easier transitions. Yes, please.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
The Effortless Guide to Styling Linen Pants
Elevated doesn't mean boring.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
I'm a Travel Writer—I Don't Go Anywhere Without These 10 Items
From suitcases to sneakers, the go-to essentials when you’re always on the go.
By Michelle Stansbury
-
The Author of 'Red, White and Royal Blue' Has Hinted at a Potential Sequel
"I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry..."
By Quinci LeGardye