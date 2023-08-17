Rain or Shine, I Live in These Activewear Pieces

They’re giving soccer-mom chic.

zappos
(Image credit: Future)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Some people say you should reserve activewear for working out, but I’m not one of those people. I love slipping into a comfortable set while I’m running errands, heading to brunch, or lounging around at home, and the easiest way to make activewear work for my daily life comes down to picking the right basics. Sports bras and leggings aside, you need a pair of stylish sneakers to make an outfit scream “effortlessly chic.” Zappos is one place I always turn to when I’m on the hunt for a good selection of sneakers, and its recent drop of Brooks Vibes collection has piqued my interest. Below, I’ve curated the perfect edit of outfits to style with some of my favorite pairs from the collection. Spoiler: The crisp white lace-up pair is my number one.

Airport Glam

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

Zappos

(Image credit: Future)

I always take my airport looks seriously because whether I’m on a long haul or short flight, I like to be both comfy and chic. The Brooks Ghost sneakers embody just that when worn with my neon loungewear set.

zappos
Brooks Ghost 15

SHOP NOW

Classic Errand ’Fit

Zappos

(Image credit: Future)

The only way to make an errand day fun for me is to wear a cute activewear set. You can never go wrong with a pair of black leggings, an oversize T-shirt, and the colorful lace-up Adrenaline sneakers.

zappos
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

SHOP NOW

Courtside Leisure

Zappos

(Image credit: Future)

You'll more than likely find me lounging around a summer country club, wearing this trusty tennis look topped off with matching black sneakers. Hear us out—these sneakers are from the mens collection but we do think this silhouette works perfectly with an outfit like this one.

zappos
Brooks Ghost 15

SHOP NOW

Pilates Sunday

Zappos

(Image credit: Future)

A cute getup is one surefire way to get me up earlier than normal for a weekend Pilates session. And I’ll never tire of wearing a stretch-fabric set with these lavender sneakers.

zappos
Brooks Launch 10

SHOP NOW

Shop Additional Favorites

MC
Brooks Hyperion

SHOP NOW

I’m not complaining one bit about these Hyperion sneakers, which are lightweight and cushioned.

MC
Brooks Ghost 15

SHOP NOW

The Ghost 15 sneakers live up to their name. Made with breathable fabric and extra-smooth cushioning, they practically feel like nothing.

MC
Brooks Divide 4 GTX

SHOP NOW

When I say I need a little bit of color on my shoes, this is exactly what I mean.

MC
Brooks Ghost 15 GTX

SHOP NOW

And other times I stick to what I know best: dark, muted colors.

MC
Brooks Glycerin 20

SHOP NOW

The Glycerin 20 sneaker has a widened platform for smoother, easier transitions. Yes, please.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest