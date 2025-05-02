Stop Searching—Farfetch Has Every Celeb-Approved Sneaker in One Place

Run, don't walk to shop these 20 pairs.

a woman wearing a pink silk dress wearing red sneakers carring a black handbag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

It's a well-known fact that trendy sneakers are having a major moment right now. I can't walk down the street without seeing an Adidas Sambas outfit or a fellow New Yorker in the latest Nike It sneaker. A-listers have hopped on the movement, too—Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection will cause anyone a massive amount of closet envy, and Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid wear the trendiest affordable sneakers on repeat. But I'll let you in on a little-known secret: Your favorite fashion girls are shopping for their kicks on Farfetch—and I am too.

If you're unfamiliar with the editor-approved retailer, here's the lowdown: Think of Farfetch as a marketplace that connects you to over 1,400 brands, boutiques, and department stores from over 50 countries. That's why you can track down the best designer sneakers in hard-to-find colorways and styles you won't find anywhere else.

I, for one, can't get enough of scrolling through Farfetch whenever I'm looking for a pair of shoes with the cool factor, like a pair of retro sneakers or Dua Lipa's ballet flat-sneaker hybrids. Keep scrolling to shop the best sneakers on Farfetch. My finds include picks from celebrity-favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more.

Tokyo Sneakers | 5
Adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

I blame Lawrence for single-handedly making me an Adidas Tokyo sneakers fan. She wears hers with everything from wide-legged jeans to designer skirts. I plan on doing the same.

Speedcat "silver" Ballet Flats | 7
Puma
Speedcat "Silver" Ballet Flats

Technically, these are a ballet-flat sneaker hybrid, but they're cool nonetheless.

Mexico 66™ "white/blue" Sneakers | 25
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66™ "White/Blue" Sneakers

Kaia Gerber and Onitsuka Tigers are a match made in heaven. The model has paired hers with cool, low-rise pants and a summery white skirt outfit.

Oca Canvas Low-Top Sneakers | 6
Cariuma
Oca Canvas Low-Top Sneakers

Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla is one of the most stylish women I know, and she says these black sneakers are "pretty close to perfect." I'm sold.

Gazelle Indoor "collegiate Green" Sneakers | 10
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Green" Sneakers

Bored of plain white sneakers? Give this emerald pair a try to amp up your spring outfits.

Taekwondo Mei Ballet "core Black/cloud White/gum" Sneakers | 7.5
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet "Core Black/Cloud White/Gum" Sneakers

Wear these sneaker flats if you want to feel like a bona fide fashion girl.

V2k Run "black Anthracite" Sneakers | 6
Nike
V2k Run "Black Anthracite" Sneakers

These V2K sneakers earned a stamp of approval from Dakota Johnson recently, so naturally, they're going on my wishlist.

Taekwondo Trainers | 7
Adidas
Taekwondo Trainers

In case you were wondering, this is yet another Adidas sneaker Jennifer Lawrence has in her collection.

Taekwondo "cloud White/core Black/gum" Sneakers | 6.5
Adidas
Taekwondo "Cloud White/Core Black/Gum" Sneakers

For a different take on the celeb-approved style, consider this slip-on pair.

V2k Run "metallic Silver" Sneakers | 12
Nike
V2k Run "Metallic Silver" Sneakers

Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have been spotted in the exact same outfit with these sneakers, so if that's not enough to convince you of their appeal, then I don't know what is.

Speedcat Og "black" Sneakers | 9.5
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers

When It girls like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa are both fans of a sneaker, then you know they're good.

Japan "cloud White/black" Sneakers | 5.5
Adidas
Japan "Cloud White/Black" Sneakers

As if you didn't have any more reason to shop the brand, consider adding these comfortable kicks to your Adidas sneakers shopping list.

Samba Og "purple Floral" Sneakers | 12.5
Adidas
Samba Og "Purple Floral" Sneakers

Give the Adidas Samba sneaker trend a spring update with this fun floral style.

530 "white/natural Indigo" Sneakers | 5
New Balance
530 "White/NBatural Indigo" Sneakers

If Adele loves New Balance sneakers, then I love New Balance sneakers.

Cloudtilt "black/ivory" Sneakers | 9
ON
Cloudtilt "Black/Ivory" Sneakers

Another star of Kaia Gerber's sneakers collection? This sporty On pair, which Zendaya is also a fan of.

Samba Og "silver Metallic Cracked Leather" Sneakers | 12
Adidas
Samba Og "Silver Metallic Cracked Leather" Sneakers

These metallic sneakers are a fun way to add some bling to your look.

Run Star Trainer | 4
Converse
Run Star Trainers

These may not be high-top Converse sneakers you're used to but think of them as the trendy slim sneaker version for 2025.

Sambae "white/black/gum" Sneakers | 5
Adidas
Sambae "White/Black/Gum" Sneakers

Slim styles aren't for everyone, and that's ok! If you want to try Sambas, but prefer chunky sneakers, might I suggest the Sambaes?

Samba Og "core Black/preloved Red/cream White" Sneakers | 8.5
Adidas
Samba Og "Core Black/Preloved Red/Cream White" Sneakers

The girls on TikTok are obsessed with these leopard-print sneakers, and I have to say their obsession is warranted.

X Bad Bunny Ballerina "black" Sneakers | 13
Adidas
X Bad Bunny Ballerina "black" Sneakers

Bad Bunny fans will lose it over the opportunity to have these ballet-inspired sneakers in their closets.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸