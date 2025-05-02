It's a well-known fact that trendy sneakers are having a major moment right now. I can't walk down the street without seeing an Adidas Sambas outfit or a fellow New Yorker in the latest Nike It sneaker. A-listers have hopped on the movement, too—Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection will cause anyone a massive amount of closet envy, and Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid wear the trendiest affordable sneakers on repeat. But I'll let you in on a little-known secret: Your favorite fashion girls are shopping for their kicks on Farfetch—and I am too.

If you're unfamiliar with the editor-approved retailer, here's the lowdown: Think of Farfetch as a marketplace that connects you to over 1,400 brands, boutiques, and department stores from over 50 countries. That's why you can track down the best designer sneakers in hard-to-find colorways and styles you won't find anywhere else.

I, for one, can't get enough of scrolling through Farfetch whenever I'm looking for a pair of shoes with the cool factor, like a pair of retro sneakers or Dua Lipa's ballet flat-sneaker hybrids. Keep scrolling to shop the best sneakers on Farfetch. My finds include picks from celebrity-favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more.

Adidas Tokyo Sneakers $100 at Farfetch I blame Lawrence for single-handedly making me an Adidas Tokyo sneakers fan. She wears hers with everything from wide-legged jeans to designer skirts. I plan on doing the same.

Cariuma Oca Canvas Low-Top Sneakers $85 at Farfetch Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla is one of the most stylish women I know, and she says these black sneakers are "pretty close to perfect." I'm sold.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Collegiate Green" Sneakers $89 at Farfetch Bored of plain white sneakers? Give this emerald pair a try to amp up your spring outfits.

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet "Core Black/Cloud White/Gum" Sneakers $136 at Farfetch Wear these sneaker flats if you want to feel like a bona fide fashion girl.

Nike V2k Run "Black Anthracite" Sneakers $101 at Farfetch These V2K sneakers earned a stamp of approval from Dakota Johnson recently, so naturally, they're going on my wishlist.

Adidas Taekwondo Trainers $75 at Farfetch In case you were wondering, this is yet another Adidas sneaker Jennifer Lawrence has in her collection.

Adidas Taekwondo "Cloud White/Core Black/Gum" Sneakers $66 at Farfetch For a different take on the celeb-approved style, consider this slip-on pair.

Nike V2k Run "Metallic Silver" Sneakers $88 at Farfetch Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have been spotted in the exact same outfit with these sneakers, so if that's not enough to convince you of their appeal, then I don't know what is.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers $87 at Farfetch When It girls like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa are both fans of a sneaker, then you know they're good.

Adidas Japan "Cloud White/Black" Sneakers $101 at Farfetch As if you didn't have any more reason to shop the brand, consider adding these comfortable kicks to your Adidas sneakers shopping list.

Adidas Samba Og "Purple Floral" Sneakers $110 at Farfetch Give the Adidas Samba sneaker trend a spring update with this fun floral style.

ON Cloudtilt "Black/Ivory" Sneakers $151 at Farfetch Another star of Kaia Gerber's sneakers collection? This sporty On pair, which Zendaya is also a fan of.

Adidas Samba Og "Silver Metallic Cracked Leather" Sneakers $126 at Farfetch These metallic sneakers are a fun way to add some bling to your look.

Converse Run Star Trainers $93 at Farfetch These may not be high-top Converse sneakers you're used to but think of them as the trendy slim sneaker version for 2025.

Adidas Sambae "White/Black/Gum" Sneakers $101 at Farfetch Slim styles aren't for everyone, and that's ok! If you want to try Sambas, but prefer chunky sneakers, might I suggest the Sambaes?

Adidas Samba Og "Core Black/Preloved Red/Cream White" Sneakers $161 at Farfetch The girls on TikTok are obsessed with these leopard-print sneakers, and I have to say their obsession is warranted.

Adidas X Bad Bunny Ballerina "black" Sneakers $170 at Farfetch Bad Bunny fans will lose it over the opportunity to have these ballet-inspired sneakers in their closets.

