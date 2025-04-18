As a former heels devotee, I'm surprised to admit that 2025's sneaker trends have made me want to become a sneakerhead. I'm learning that classic, affordable styles, like a pair of Adidas Sambas, can go with everything in my closet, and that sleek, white sneakers should be my go-to work shoes. So I've made it my mission to update my closet with some fresh styles before the new season, and I'm using Nordstrom as my one-stop shop to do so.

The retailer is home to thousands of pairs, including designer sneakers from celebrity-favorite brands, so it's a no-brainer shopping destination for any budding shoe collector—myself included. For instance, I'm itching to get my hands on a pair of Adidas sneakers, whether it's the rich-looking Tokyos or the super sleek Taekwondos. After all, both styles live in Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection, and I'm simply obsessed with her style. I wouldn't mind some chunky sneakers either—Nordstrom's cool new collab with Saucony ticks that box—and I could always use some fresh running shoes for my athleisure outfits. Thankfully, Nordstrom's sneaker selection includes every style my heart desires.

After scrolling through dozens of pages of new-in finds, I've narrowed down the pairs I think will sell out in the next two weeks. Keep scrolling for my ultimate sneaker wishlist—you're bound to find a pair of kicks that fit in your collection.

adidas Taekwondo Sneakers $90 at Nordstrom The biggest fan of the latest It sneaker is none other than Jennifer Lawrence. The star teamed her black sneakers with a long duffle coat and trousers, but they could just as easily work with jeans, maxi skirts, and dresses.

adidas Samba Og Sneakers $100 at Nordstrom I can't seem to walk outside for more than 20 minutes without seeing someone in an Adidas Sambas outfit, and it's not too hard to see why. They're neutral enough to wear with everything, and they show off a bit of flair with the brand's signature three stripes.

PUMA Speedcat Og Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom The slim sneaker trend is on a roll, but if you've been hit with Sambas fatigue, you're not alone—celebs like Rihanna and Dua Lipa have turned to Puma's classic Speedcat shoes instead.

adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers $120 at Nordstrom Gazelles are the obvious choice for fans of fun footwear. Have your pick from fun spring-forward color combos like pastel pink and green, turquoise and lavender, or sky blue and white.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom These shoes always go viral on TikTok ahead of vacation season because they're so comfortable. One Nordstrom reviewer wrote, "I wore these for the first time on a 10-hour travel day and then at a three-day conference, and they were amazing—my feet never ached and I never got a blister."

HOKA Clifton 9 Running Shoes $145 at Nordstrom If you’re looking for a pair of running sneakers, go with a pair of Hokas. They're lightweight, so you can run your fastest mile, plus their supreme cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight evenly for a smooth stride.

On Cloudnova 2 Sneakers $160 at Nordstrom I have these black sneakers and can personally attest that they live up to the hype. I love their sporty look, and I feel like I can walk for miles in them without sweating (which I do).

adidas Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneakers $100 at Nordstrom Bella Hadid was spotted in these Adidas shoes last summer, so naturally, I'm considering adding them to my cart. As if I needed any more enticement, Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, says they are "much more comfortable than the Samba."

adidas Japan Low Top Sneakers $120 at Nordstrom If you’re tired of seeing Sambas everywhere, allow me to introduce you to the Japans. They have a similar slim, retro look, but have a slightly chunkier sole, so expect a more cushioned footbed.

adidas Gender Inclusive Handball Spezial Sneakers $110 at Nordstrom I’ve been wearing these sneakers on repeat lately and I don’t see that stopping anytime soon. They have better arch support than the Sambas and I love their wider look.

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers $90 at Nordstrom This pink and orange color combination has me itching for summer. I'd wear them with everything from maxi skirts and denim shorts to dresses and linen pants.

On Cloudmonster Running Shoes $170 at Nordstrom Athleticwear is one of the driving fashion trends of 2025, so why not make these cool sneakers part of your everyday wardrobe? They would look just as stylish with baggy jeans as they would with track pants.

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneakers $115 at Nordstrom These suede sneakers have summer's boho fashion trend written all over them. Imagine how cute they would look paired with a long ruffled maxi dress or wide-legged jeans.

Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneakers $198 at Nordstrom This is a favorite work sneaker for Marie Claire's Senior Beauty & News Editor, Halie LeSavage, who loves them for their under-the-radar look. She says, "Whether I want to wear an oversized suit or an office-appropriate midi dress, the clean white leather goes with it all."

AllSaints Thelma Sneakers $199 at Nordstrom Even minimalists need a pair of sneakers in their wardrobe—opt for this sleek white pair for everyday wear. The suede panels add a cool retro vibe and I love the added sparkle from the metallic logo.

Vans Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $$75) $34 at Nordstrom Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the many A-listers who have put their stamp of approval on the Vans sneaker trend. If you're wanting to test the brand out, snag this pair for under $50.

AUTRY Medalist Low Sneakers $200 at Nordstrom Autry is one of those if-you-know-you-know sneaker brands, so if you want to impress your coolest fashion friends, these are shoes to invest in. The minimalist white leather and suede patches will pair with everything in your wardrobe.

Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Genuine Calf Hair Sneakers $150 at Nordstrom The leopard-print trend isn't going anywhere, so add these shoes to your rotation for a pop of texture and print in all of your spring outfits.

Vans Super Lowpro Sneakers $85 at Nordstrom Pink sneakers are one of the biggest shoe trends of the year, so I'm eyeing these just-launched Vans Super Low Pros. How adorably girly are they? Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns this pair and can attest to how comfortable they are. "I've worn them for hours on end and I've never experienced any blisters or rubbing," she says.

Saucony Progrid Triumph 4 Sneakers $170 at Nordstrom I still haven't gotten over the chunky sneaker trend, and with this just-released pair, you shouldn't either. For this Nordstrom-exclusive collab, Saucony brought modern details to the brand's iconic ProGrid Triumph 4 style, like fuzzy suede panels and reflective accents.

adidas Country Low Top Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom Metallic sneakers are a low-key trend I've been spotting on my favorite fashion girls, and it's a look I can easily get behind. These will be sure to add some extra sparkle to anything you wear.

