Princess Beatrice Pulls Off a Vampire's Wife Resurrection in Shimmering Navy Evening Gown
Great fashion is immortal.
Celebrity and royal-favorite brand The Vampire's Wife might have gone out of business, but its fashion-forward dresses aren't dead just yet. Princess Beatrice brought back one of the label's signature metallic gowns for her friend Emma Pilkington's birthday party over the weekend, wearing a shimmering blue design that she first wore during a 2023 event in NYC.
She posed in the short-sleeved navy maxi dress—which featured rows of ruffle trim at the bottom of the gown—with friends Alice Naylor-Leyland and Olivia Buckingham in a post Naylor-Leland (a.k.a. Mrs. Alice) shared on Instagram from the celebratory weekend. Beatrice, 36, wore her hair pulled half back for the party and carried a glittery, rainbow-patterned box clutch by Charlotte Olympia, as identified by Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily.
Beatrice was first seen in the label's "Sky Rocket" dress in a post shared by NYC celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna in 2023 after the beauty pro did event glam for both Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.
The princess has long been a fan of The Vampire's Wife, having worn a similar floral gown to a 2022 performance and a glittery, three-quarter-sleeve green dress nearly identical to the one the Princess of Wales owns. Celebs like Margot Robbie, Kirsten Dunst and Natalie Portman have also worn styles by the cult-favorite label.
The princess has been having a busy—and stylish— week so far, hitting the royal box at Wimbledon with the Duchess of York on June 30 in a striped Sandro skirt set with bold floral cutouts.
And while The Vampire's Wife has been laid to rest, fashion fans can still find its styles on the secondhand market—a smart and sustainable way to keep its goth-princess dresses alive and well for years to come.
