Ask a runner about their sport and they might give you a monologue until your coffee goes cold. Gear talk deserves its own dedicated chapter, especially when you're training for a spring or summer race that's a moving weather target. Two sweat‑wicking tops or three? Fleece leggings or unlined? Baseball hat or beanie? I picked up a love for running in my late teens and have cycled through enough training blocks to know what survives the run, race morning, and the post‑finish celebration.

These days, I’d rather bank miles than stress over outfits. Athleta's running program championed this year’s first undertaking—the Napa Valley Half—where my training began in a brutal New York winter: single‑digit temps and Hudson River winds that sliced sideways. My North‑Star rule, “Be bold, start cold,” kept me relying on a tight rotation of sandwich dressing layers agile enough to jump from the arctic East Coast intervals to Northern California’s early‑spring, almost‑summer temps.

Whether you’re eyeing your first 5K, planning a marathon, or just refreshing your kit, here’s the template I wore for each step of training. From mile-ready sneakers to leggings to the windbreaker that shrugs off the rain, I laid out everything to wear before, during, and right after you cross the finish.

Training Clothes That Don’t Slow You Down

a collage of training gear for a half marathon

All the gear you’ll actually reach for while training for a race.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brands)

Training isn’t only for logging miles—it’s for road-testing your gear before race day. You’ll find a few things you love and just as many you’ll never reach for again. As an after‑work runner training through bone‑cold winter evenings with almost no daylight, I often defaulted to treadmill classes. (Equinox’s Precision Run is my recommendation for literally any level of runners who can't get outside.) But even indoors, layering was non‑negotiable—I’d start out freezing and then end up draping jackets and half‑zips over the treadmill arms after a few virtual laps.

For outdoor runs, I kept it simple: a no‑drama sports bra, a sweat‑wicking half‑zip, and a reliable pair of socks (trust me, socks are everything). Add headphones with ambient sound on (because: safety) and a good hat—ideally one that lives in that sweet spot between athletic wear and something you'd still wear to grab coffee that will hide your matted, post-running mane.

Outfitting the Main Event

a collage of items to wear during a race

What to wear when it’s time to show up the morning of the big race.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

If you’re training through a transitional season, chances are race day weather won’t match the conditions you’ve been practicing in. For me, flying from New York to Northern California meant prepping for a climate shift—and, as it turned out, rain in the forecast. Luckily, a few training staples earned their spot on race day, like my all-weather (or most-weather) leggings. The real trick, though, was layering.

Early start times usually mean colder temps at the starting line and a steady warm-up as you run, so bringing a lightweight zip-up or windbreaker that you can shed mid-race is wise. It shouldn't get in your way if you toss it at the start, tie it around your waist, or hand it off to someone cheering on the sidelines.

A low-profile running belt that expands is also a game-changer. I’ve used this one from Nathan through five full marathons and countless half marathons—it holds fuel, a phone, and even an earbud case without bouncing around.

Most importantly, don’t experiment. Race day is not the time to try the trendy new pair of sneakers Jennifer Lawrence wore or unfamiliar gear. Stick with what’s been tested, what you feel good in, and what gets you to the finish feeling like yourself.

The Soft Stuff You’ll Be Dreaming About at Mile 10

a collage of items to wear after a race

What you'll want the second you cross the finish line.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

Congrats—you made it! The second I cross the finish line, I reach for a cozy sweatshirt to throw over my now-sweaty tee (sorry, but it’s true) and the softest sweat or track pants I can find. A change of comfortable shoes—ideally forgiving recovery sandals—is a small but glorious luxury your feet will thank you for, especially if you’re headed anywhere other than straight to the couch.

I always stash a big tote bag (either checked at the start or handed off to a friend) with the essentials. Those include extra layers, hydration—I swear by LMNT pre- and post-race—and whatever race-day pieces I’ve shed like a snake. I do regret not having a foam roller nearby—a move my future self would have been grateful for. Now comes the best part—signing up for the next race.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman
Style Director

Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork

