These Underrated New Balance Sneakers Are the Star of Priyanka Chopra's All-Neutral Athleisure Look
Long live the dad shoe.
The importance of a quality dad sneaker simply cannot be overstated. The right pair will give your dressiest outfits a relaxed and effortless feel—but at the same time, they can also make a bed-rot 'fit look much more put-together. Each sneaker brand has its stand-outs, of course, but few have perfected the ugly-cute sneaker quite like New Balance.
The brand is stocked full of easy-wear options that are designed for versatile styling, both in sold-out collaborations with the likes of Ganni, Miu Miu, and Aime Leon Doré, and its everyday lineup. That wearability is what inspires A-list stylistas, like Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra, to neglect their trendy sneaker collections for styles stamped with the iconic N logo.
On April 14, Chopra took to the streets of New York City to show off her tennis shoe of choice. She dressed casually for a family trip to the park, with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Chopra looked every bit the cool mom in a neutral sweatpants look that color-coordinated with her New Balance kicks.
Her chunky, athletic shoe was washed in varying shades of cream and gray, which Chopra used as the foundation of her look. From there, she built on the palette with heather gray sweats and an oversize ivory bomber jacket (which may or may not have been snatched from her husband's closet). The final note was a graphic-printed, white and blue trucker hat.
This monochrome sneaker styling trick is one that Chopra employs regularly. Whether loungewear-based or otherwise, the actor is known to finish neutral-toned outfits with matching New Balance or Nike sneakers.
While Rihanna and Dua Lipa collect brightly-toned shoes, Chopra clearly prefers hers on the muted end of the spectrum. Her strategy will outlast fleeting color trends—and last just as long in your wardrobe, with the picks below.
Shop New Balance Sneakers Like Priyanka Chopra
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
