The importance of a quality dad sneaker simply cannot be overstated. The right pair will give your dressiest outfits a relaxed and effortless feel—but at the same time, they can also make a bed-rot 'fit look much more put-together. Each sneaker brand has its stand-outs, of course, but few have perfected the ugly-cute sneaker quite like New Balance.

The brand is stocked full of easy-wear options that are designed for versatile styling, both in sold-out collaborations with the likes of Ganni, Miu Miu, and Aime Leon Doré, and its everyday lineup. That wearability is what inspires A-list stylistas, like Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra, to neglect their trendy sneaker collections for styles stamped with the iconic N logo.

On April 14, Chopra took to the streets of New York City to show off her tennis shoe of choice. She dressed casually for a family trip to the park, with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Chopra looked every bit the cool mom in a neutral sweatpants look that color-coordinated with her New Balance kicks.

Priyanka Chopra wore neutral-toned New Balance sneakers for a casual day in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her chunky, athletic shoe was washed in varying shades of cream and gray, which Chopra used as the foundation of her look. From there, she built on the palette with heather gray sweats and an oversize ivory bomber jacket (which may or may not have been snatched from her husband's closet). The final note was a graphic-printed, white and blue trucker hat.

This monochrome sneaker styling trick is one that Chopra employs regularly. Whether loungewear-based or otherwise, the actor is known to finish neutral-toned outfits with matching New Balance or Nike sneakers.

Chopra paired tan Pumas with a gray jersey dress and oatmeal blazer while in Rome. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Rihanna and Dua Lipa collect brightly-toned shoes, Chopra clearly prefers hers on the muted end of the spectrum. Her strategy will outlast fleeting color trends—and last just as long in your wardrobe, with the picks below.

